Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2022: offers from as low as $9!

Amazon Cyber Monday deals could be the last chance of getting some big price cuts from the retail giant before Christmas.

Today is Cyber Monday, and as you'd expect from the online store, there's a huge range of products that have been given major price cuts, many of which will go back to normal price at the stroke of midnight.

Because of the sheer breadth of Cyber Monday deals on Amazon, it may be difficult to find the best deals, so to make things easy, we've rounded up the very best offers we've found, and will be keeping this page updated throughout the day to help you find Amazon Cyber Monday deals that are actually worth buying.

We're covering US Cyber Monday deals here - so if you're reading this from the UK, head over to our round up of the best UK Cyber Monday deals

The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of our favorite Cyber Monday deals is the Apple AirPods 2 on sale for just $79 at Amazon. That matches the record-low we saw during Prime Day and a fantastic price for a pair of premium earbuds. If you want some new AirPods and don't need them to be the latest model, this deal is highly recommended.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: was $49.99 now $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Cyber Monday deal from Amazon slashes the best-selling Echo Dot to just $14.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control your new smart bulb - all for under $15.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $169.99 now $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Instant Pots are always Black Friday best-sellers and Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the Instant Pot Pro on sale for $99.95 - Just $20 more than the record-low. The six-quart pressure cooker features 10 appliances in one, including; slow cook, sous vide, sauté pan, rice, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker, and steamer

(opens in new tab) Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set: $49.99 $15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Treat yourself to a new set of bed sheets with this fantastic early Black Friday deal that brings the Queen Size sheets down to just $15.99. The super soft sheets are available in several different color choices and include fitted and flat sheets and pillowcases with deep pockets. With over 134,000 positive reviews and an incredible price, this is a great Cyber Monday deal for people looking to buy new sheets for their bed.

(opens in new tab) Toloco Massage Gun: was $259.99 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This top-rated massage gun is getting a massive discount at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, down to $99.99 from $259.99 which is a massive 62% discount. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain on all parts of your body.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $2,200 now $1,297 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung's largest-size version of its AU8000 Crystal series 4K LED TV has again reached its lowest price, one that was last recorded in January of this year. The AU8000 models omit fancy features like a local dimming backlight, quantum dots, and 120Hz input for gaming, but if you're looking for a great Black Friday TV deal on a really big TV, this here is it.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There's a 30% discount on Keurig’s entry-level coffee at Amazon at the moment, taking the price back to $69.99. This compact single-serve coffee machine uses K-Cup pods, and it's just 5 inches wide, making it a great fit for space-tight kitchens. It has an average score of 4.6/5 from over 70,000 user reviews on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV (2022): $89.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 24-inch Insignia set is on sale for a record-low price of just $79.99, and it's the cheapest Cyber Monday TV deal we've spotted so far. While the Insignia F20-Series display lacks 4K capabilities, the HD TV does include smart features with the Fire operating system and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.

(opens in new tab) Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for just $34.99 in today's Cyber Monday deals - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): was $249 now $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Perhaps today's best Cyber Monday deal is Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199 - a new record-low price and $30 less than last week's deal. Apple's all-new earbuds include improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was $159.99 now $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the cheapest prices we've spotted on a robot vacuum cleaner this Cyber Monday is the Ilife V3s Pro on sale for just $99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robo vac works on hard woods and carpets and runs routine cleaning based on a preset schedule and will atomically go back to dock and charge when the battery is low.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,799.99 $1,296.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another favorite Amazon Cyber Monday deal is LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,296.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Blink Mini was a Black Friday best-seller at last year's sale, and Amazon just dropped the smart security camera to $29.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great stocking stuffer idea, Amazon has the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $14.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi: $179 $125.30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the mega-popular Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine at $125 right now, which is just $25 shy of its lowest-ever price. If you're keen to pick up a new machine right now, we'd suggest making use of this cracking discount.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals under $25

(opens in new tab) JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses: was $23.95 now $16.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These insulated glasses would be a fun gift idea, and Amazon's Cyber Monday deals event has the pair down to just $16.95 making it an easy buy. The 5.4-ounce glasses are perfect for espressos, and the handmade glass will keep your liquid hot while keeping your hands cool.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Basics 48 Pack AA High-Performance Batteries: $15.67 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Batteries are always an easy buy during the holiday season, and Amazon has this 48-pack of AA batteries for just $16.49. While the batteries aren't on sale, Amazon's price beats most competitors, and you can save an additional 15% if you select subscribe and save.

(opens in new tab) Organic 20% Vitamin C Serum for Face: was $14 now $8.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Vitamin C Serum has over 69,000 positive reviews on Amazon and it's now on sale for just $8.99 - an incredible price compared to other popular brands. The skin serum combines retinol, jojoba oil, vitamin E, aloe vera to help brighten skin and reduce dark spots and wrinkles.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's latest Echo Dot is on sale for $24.99 for Cyber Monday - a massive 50% discount, and the first price cut the smart home speaker has received. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask for the forecast.

(opens in new tab) hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit, Sonic Toothbrush with Travel Case: was $44.99 now $15.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The cheapest way to get a smart electric toothbrush right now. The Colgate app is really good at informing better brushing habits for both kids and adults, and it comes with a travel case. Only downside is it runs on batteries rather than rechargeable, but one battery will last months.

(opens in new tab) Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Who doesn't want a cozy sherpa throw as the temps get cooler and we've found this top-rated blanket from Amazon on sale for just $19.99. Available in several color choices, the 50x60-inch throw features a fleece face and plush sherpa reverse, which results in a super-soft and warm blanket

(opens in new tab) myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For just $16.99, you can control and monitor your garage from anywhere, so you never have to worry about if you shut your garage door. The smart garage control has a compatible app that sends alerts to your phone anytime your garage is open or closed or is left open.

(opens in new tab) LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: was $50 now $12.74 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

LifeStraw's personal water filter has become a breakout star during holiday sales like Cyber Monday, and Amazon has the nifty device on sale for just $12.74 right now. Perfect for camping or hikes, the hand-held LifeStraw filters bacteria & parasites to provide clean and safe drinking water.

(opens in new tab) Wool Dryer Balls: was $29.95 now $15.14 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

At just $15.14, these wool dryer balls are an easy buy, with over 61,000 positive reviews on Amazon. The best-selling 6-pack of dryer balls replaces dryer sheets and liquid fabric softeners to soften your clothes naturally and can even shorten dryer time.

(opens in new tab) ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner: $39.99 $21.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

ThisWorx car vacuum cleaner is a top seller on Amazon's gift ideas list, and it's currently on sale for just $21.49 at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. The handheld portable vacuum allows you to clean your car in no time with handy attachments like a carrying case and an extra-long 16-foot cord.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to stream your content in 4K resolution, Amazon has a massive 50% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K which brings the price down to a record-low of $24.99. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Deals under $25 at Amazon: toys, tech, kitchen gadgets, gifts ideas, and more (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to shop for more Cyber Monday deals under $25, Amazon has a fantastic selection with a wide range of cheap products, including toys, tech gadgets, kitchen tools, clothing, beauty, and more. It's a great place to look if you need a fun secret Santa gift or stocking stuffers for the whole family.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Gift ideas

(opens in new tab) Magic Bullet Blender: was $39.88 now $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A blender for $30? Yes, please! Amazon's Cyber Monday deals include the top-rated Magic Bullet Blender for just $29.99. The blender chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds and more and includes three different cup sizes.

(opens in new tab) Stanley Adventure Reusable Quencher Tumbler: $40 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Our gift section wouldn't be complete without the best-selling Stanley Quencher in stock at Amazon for $40. The 40oz tumbler keeps your beverages hot, cold, or iced for hours and conveniently fits in your car cup holder. While the Stanley cup isn't on sale, this tumbler is a Black Friday best seller, and today's price is the best deal you can find.

(opens in new tab) Toy Rocket Launcher for kids: was $29.99 $19.99 now at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Toy Rocket Launcher is a top-selling gift idea on Amazon, and it's on sale at just $19.99 for Cyber Monday. Designed for ages three years and up, you can enjoy endless hours of fun by running and jumping on the rocket and watching it soar into the air.

(opens in new tab) Philips Norelco OneBlade Electric Shaver: was $34.99 now $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Electric shavers always make great gift ideas, and Amazon has the top-rated Philips Norelco OneBlade on sale for just $29.99. The electric shaver and trimmer has over 73,000 reviews on Amazon, and for under $30, you're getting the OneBlade that lasts up to four months, three trimming combs, and a power charger.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2022 Kindle Paperwhite is on my Christmas wish list and Amazon is offering a first-time $50 discount on the e-reader, bringing the price down to a record low of $99.99. The waterproof Kindle features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

(opens in new tab) YnM Weighted Blanket: was $49.80 now $26.23 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the top-rated YnM blanket on sale. With over 44,000 positive user reviews on Amazon - it averages 4.6 out of 5 stars - it's incredibly popular. It's made from seven different layers, which contour to the shape of your body for a peaceful night's rest.

(opens in new tab) 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service: was $199 now $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A unique Christmas gift idea for anyone on your list, you can score a massive 50% discount on the 23andMe DNA test, which brings the price down to a record low of $99. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test.

(opens in new tab) Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer: $69.99 $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Always a hot item during Black Friday, Amazon has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for $39 - a record-low price. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume. Make sure you apply the coupon to get the very best price.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fitbits are another popular Cyber Monday deal, and Amazon has the Fitbit Charge 5 on sale for $99.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The powerful fitness tracker is well suited for anyone starting to get serious about working out but doesn't yet need a fully-fledged smartwatch.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: TVs

(opens in new tab) Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $399.99 $219.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a cheap TV deal from Amazon's early Black Friday sale, you can grab this Insignia 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $219.99 - just $10 more than the record-low. The 50-inch display packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $300, which is an incredible value.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV: was $469.99 now $289.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon just released Black Friday TV deals on its Fire lineup, including this 50-inch 4 Series 50-inch set on sale for just $289.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 4K Ultra HD TV includes Dolby Vision, HDR 10, the Fire TV operating system for seamless streaming, and works with Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 32-inch Q60A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: was $497.99 now $397.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Shopping for smaller QLED TV on a budget? The Q60A series is a great choice, and it's already on sale with today's early Amazon Cyber Monday deals. This display has Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K for great upscaling and the superb brightness these displays are known for.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 now $997.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a premium TV deal, Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale has Samsung's 55-inch The Frame TV marked down to $997.99. That's a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display (and $3 cheaper than it was on Black Friday!). The best-selling Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, smart capabilities a slim-fit wall mount.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: smart home

(opens in new tab) Ring Indoor Cam: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a budget-friendly, indoor-only Ring security camera then this is the deal for you. This pint-sized HD camera is ideal for keeping an eye on your home while you're away, and it's down to its lowest ever price.

(opens in new tab) Ring Stick Up Cam: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This classic Ring security option is great for setting up inside or outside your home. Thanks to its battery-powered design it can be installed wherever you need, though if you're using it outside you may need to think about how your home's exterior will be illuminated as it doesn't have a light.

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Cyber Monday deals include the top-rated Blink Outdoor security camera on sale for $54.99 - the best offer we've seen and a fantastic price for a smart outdoor security camera. The Blink camera is weather-proof and features two-way audio, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199.99 now $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Wired Ring cameras aren't as versatile as battery-powered ones, but they can be more reliable as they're less likely to run out of power when you most need them. This 2021 model has never been cheaper and comes with two motion-activated spotlights and a 105dB siren alongside its HD camera.



(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89.99 now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a Cyber Monday deal on a smart home display, today's cheapest offer is the 2nd generation Echo Show 5 on sale for just $34.99. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display that includes the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 10: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want to get your hands on Amazon's latest and greatest smart display, today's Cyber Monday deal drops the Echo Show 10 to a record-low price of $169.99. The 10-inch smart display features an automatic screen rotation, Zigbee smart home support, and a 13MP camera.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another Cyber Monday best-seller is the Ring Video Doorbell, on sale for just $59.99 at Amazon - the lowest price we've ever seen. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was $169.99 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Cyber Monday deals just dropped the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for $99.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

(opens in new tab) Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router: was $129 now $75 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Improve your home's WiFi with the Amazon Eero 6 - on sale for $75 in this Cyber Monday deal. That's the lowest price we've seen for the mesh wifi router that delivers speeds up to 900 Mbps and supports over 75 devices simultaneously.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Tablets

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16GB): was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The cheapest Fire tablet deal, Amazon's Cyber Monday device deals include the 2022 Fire 7 on sale for just $39.99 - a new record-low. The best-selling tablet features a seven-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): was $149.99 now $74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Black Friday sale has the 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for a record-low price of $74.99. The 10-inch tablet packs a powerful octa-core processor and 50% more RAM than the previous generation. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599 now $559 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This early Black Friday deal from Amazon has the 2022 iPad Air on sale for $559. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 11 2022 (128GB): was $799 now $739 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Apple's 2022 iPad Pro is getting a $50 price cut in today's Cyber Monday deals, which brings the 11-inch tablet down to a record-low of $739. We shouldn't have to tell you that the Pro line sits at the top of the tablet pile, and discounts are few and far between, especially on the latest 2022 model.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Laptops

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go: was $300 now $266.86 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung's lightweight Chromebook has always been one of our favorites, from its sleek black chassis to its comfortable keyboard. At this discount, it's one of the best-value Chromebooks you can buy if you want a laptop that feels premium but doesn't cost the world.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5: was $380 now $285 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another excellent Flex-series Chromebook from Lenovo, the Flex 5 offers a 13.3-inch touchscreen coupled with a hybrid laptop-tablet design that lets you go from working at your desk to watching Netflix in bed faster than you can say 'oh, that's a good deal'.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: was $430 now $323 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A premium Chromebook for a decidedly non-premium price, the IdeaPad Flex 5i is a super-thin Chrome laptop from Lenovo with an Intel Core i3 CPU and 8GB of RAM. The 360-degree hinge and FHD touchscreen make this little unit a productivity beast.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 513: was $700 now $553.60 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of Acer's more premium Chromebook entries, the Spin 513 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor for incredible battery life and packs a 4G LTE SIM card slot for anyone who wants mobile internet to let them work on their laptop from anywhere, anytime.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (2020): was $999 now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a MacBook in today's Cyber Monday deals, Amazon has slashed the price of the 2020 MacBook Air down to a record-low price of $799. The powerful 13-inch laptop delivers excellent performance thanks to Apple's M1 Chip and includes an ultra-thin design and an impressive battery life. It's fantastic value for money and the best deal you can find.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2: was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the latest MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price. The cheaper M1 model may be better for most, but this newer model does come with the added power of Apple's M2 chip that will chew through all computing tasks. For creative professionals, it's a laptop deal that can't be beaten today.

Amazon Black Friday deals: Home and Kitchen

(opens in new tab) Ninja Professional 72-Oz Countertop Blender: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Blenders always make great gift ideas, and Amazon's Cyber Monday deals event has this top-rated Ninja model on sale for $79.99, which outside of Prime Day, is the best price we've seen all year. The 72-oz blender is perfect for making your favorite blender or frozen drink with 1000 watts of professional power.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: new $99.99 now $68.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There's a 50% discount on Keurig’s entry-level coffee at Amazon at the moment, taking the price back to $49.99 - which is the lowest we've seen it over the last few years. This compact single-serve coffee machine uses K-Cup pods, and it's just 5 inches wide, making it a great fit for space-tight kitchens. It has an average score of 4.6/5 from over 70,000 user reviews on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Instant Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $120 now $70 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Instant coffee machine (from the makers of Instant Pot) is compatible with both Keurig's K-Cup pods and regular granules. It'll brew either 8, 10 or 12-oz coffees, and boasts a large 40-oz water reservoir to ensure lengthy periods between refills. The best part about this coffee maker, though, is its price – at just $70, we've never seen it so cheap.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi: was $159 now $118.30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Similar to the Nespresso Vertuo Next, the Vertuo Plus can make 5, 8, 14 or 18 oz coffees and espressos, but the difference here is that the Plus has an automatic open for pods and a rotating water tank. You'll lose out on the Next's Wi-Fi connectivity, mind, but your water (and therefore your coffee) will stay fresher. Amazon is offering a giant $47 off the gray variant of the Vertuo Plus right now, which is better than Walmart's equivalent deal (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by Breville: was $230 now $162.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Nespresso's barista-grade espresso maker, the Pixie, is almost identical to the Nespresso Inissia, save for its aluminum casing and flashing reservoir light. Amazon has knocked a whopping $70 off the list price of this Breville variant to bring its price down to $162.99, which is the lowest we've ever seen. Early Black Friday coffee maker deals don't get too much better than this, especially when it comes to pricey Nespresso machines.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi: was $250 now $174 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The deluxe version of the Nespresso Vertuo Plus bundles an Aeroccino milk frother into the mix, and you'll also get a 60-oz water tank (which is larger than the 40-ounce tank sported by its standard sibling). We've only seen Amazon offering this model for a cheaper price on a handful of occasions, so $174 is absolutely a deal worth considering this Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven: was $169.99, now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This air fryer is getting the biggest discount ever on Amazon, dropping $70 in price, which is over 40% off the sticker price. That’s a great deal for this 4.5 out of 5-rated air fryer which comes with a display window, six different functions, and Instant’s EvenCrisp technology for even cooking.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Pro Crisp 8qt: was $269.99 now $167.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

What's better than an Instant Pot multi-cooker? Well, one that also has air fryer capabilities, of course. Getting a lofty 4.5 out of 5 star rating in our Instant Pot Pro Crisp review (opens in new tab), this is definitely a must get for every kitchen, especially those that have limited space. The 8-quart model is $100 off right now.

(opens in new tab) GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker: $629 $513 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The GE nugget ice maker is on my Christmas wish list this year, and Amazon might make my dreams come true with this Cyber Monday deal that brings the price down to a record low of $513. The countertop ice maker makes chewable, crunchable ice and features built-in wifi and voice control.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Vacuums

(opens in new tab) Ultenic D5s Pro: was $299 now $169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

It's back on sale, and this time you don't need a coupon. For the same price as of a week ago, you can still bag a saving of $130, making this one of the cheapest vacuum cleaners we have seen so far in the Cyber Monday sale. It's a vacuum and mop combo, and it works with Alexa, so you clean all the hard floors in your home by using just your voice to control it for just $169.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum: was $349.99 now $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba on sale for a record-low price of $229.99. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i3 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

(opens in new tab) Ultenic T10: was $499 now $359 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This hybrid robot vacuum cleaner self empties and is suitable for homes with pets, and has an incredible $140 off the retailer price We found that it gives the carpet a good vacuum and the hard floors a good clean. It's a big bonus that it can self-empty, and what's even better is that this is one of the cheapest price it has ever been.

(opens in new tab) Bissell 2252 CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum: was $118.44 now $106.44 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for an upright vacuum deal this Cyber Monday, Amazon has the top-rated Bissell CleanView on sale for $106.44, which is the lowest price we've seen all year. The bagless vacuum features a triple-action brush roll to capture pet hair and embedded dirt and includes additional tools to help tackle hard-to-reach areas.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Cyclone V10: was $699.99 now $534 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This big red cleaning machine may have gotten a bigger sale this time last year, but the current $130 discount is still fairly massive. And, with a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Amazon, the Cyclone is worth a close look for its cleaning ability, relatively long battery life, and multiple attachments.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Headphones

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple's over-ear headphones are an audio tour de force, delivering huge sound that's natural and all-encompassing, thanks partly to the highly effective noise cancellation. This is a solid discount, though not spectacular – on very rare occasions, they've dropped as low as $349, but it's hard to say if that will happen again this year.

(opens in new tab) Echo Buds (2nd Gen): was $119.99 now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has the all-new Echo Buds on sale for $69.99 - only $20 more than the record-low price. Amazon's wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more - a fantastic value for earbuds under $70.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $89.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has the earbuds down to $89.95 - a record-low price. You're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $234, this deal is a great alternative for premium earbuds under $100.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Major IV wireless headphones: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Not a model we've tested, but they launched in October 2020 boasting an incredible (incredible!) 80-hour wireless battery life and we absolutely love the styling. And in case you're worried (given the retro aesthetic), no, they do charge via USB-C, and you also get a 3.5mm cable in the box. No ANC, but you do get Marshall's iconic gold-tone multi-directional knob for all on-ear playback and volume controls. Road trip coming up in the new year? This is the lowest we've seen them and, we think, a very tempting proposition.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A solid competitor to the likes of Sony when it comes to comfort, stability, noise cancellation, and durability – and look at that discount! This is now the cheapest they've ever been. If you want ANC from the company that invented it, here you go – and our in-depth review (opens in new tab) is the place to go if you want more info before clicking 'buy now'.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Smartwatches

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (2022, 40mm): was $249 now $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's just posted the first-ever price cut on the latest Apple Watch SE this week thanks to its Black Friday deals. At $20 off, the saving isn't massive here, but it's easily the lowest price yet on this excellent budget wearable. While it lacks the bells and whistles of the Apple Watch 8 (like an always-on display or ECG), a snappy processor, great battery life, and an array of useful fitness features makes the latest SE easily the best value Apple Watch on the market right now.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4: was $229.95 now $149.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

An excellent, unprecedented deal on a brand new piece of kit, the Versa 4 offers over 40 exercise modes, up-to-date heart rate and sleep tracking, built-in GPS for those long runs, 50-meter water resistance for swims, six months of Fitbit Premium free, and Fitbit's up-to-date sensor hardware and tracking algorithms.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: was $279.99 now $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's Cyber Monday deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 brings the price down to $169.99 - just $8 more than the record low. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was released last year and is packed with health and fitness features, including activity and sleep tracking and advanced heart rate monitoring that will notify you when an irregular heartbeat is detected. You're also getting a slim, lightweight design, GPS technology, and a two-day battery life.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: FAQ

When will Amazon Cyber Monday deals start in 2022? In 2022, Cyber Monday falls on November 28. With concerns still surrounding supply chain issues and, by default, long delivery periods, we expect Amazon to kick off its sales early. It lead with its Epic Deals and early Black Friday deals at the beginning of November in 2021, so you can expect some of those Amazon Cyber Monday deals to begin as early as Monday, October 24. Of course, promotions won't fall under the name 'Cyber Monday deals' until we're well passed Black Friday on November 25 as the clock strikes midnight.

What Amazon Cyber Monday deals do we expect to see in 2022? We're expecting the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals to be on the retailer's own range of devices, once again with plenty of lowest-ever prices to browse on its latest models. In 2021 this included the 6.8-inch display Kindle Paperwhite, and the 4th gen Echo Dot. Expect bigger and better savings on these goods, as well as some of the first price cuts on Amazon's 2022 releases. It will also be a great opportunity to pick up a new pair of headphones, whether you're after true wireless earbuds or over-the-ear styles. There were Amazon Cyber Monday deals across Bose, Jabra, Apple, as well as on Sony's market-leading noise-cancellation gear. The Sony WH-1000XM4 received a $100 price cut, while its true-wireless counterpart were down by $60. Amazon Cyber Monday proved a great time to save on less high-ticketed goods, too - ideal if you're after some last minute bargains to fill up stockings ahead of Christmas. With big savings on apparel, appliances, video games, groceries, and more, Amazon consistently offers a variety of goods at lower prices to meet consumer needs during the biggest sale of the year. Browse today's best deals at Amazon now (opens in new tab)

How can I get the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on the day?

Once upon a time we would have suggested riding it out and being patient to see the best deals available come Cyber Monday. However 2021 proves it's best to act fast and snap up the products you want when you see them at a good price. With supply issues likely to continue into 2022, while Amazon seemed equipped to handle demand, it was certainly touch and go, particularly on the most popular products people had their eye on over the course of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

That being said, it's certainly worth casting your eye over Amazon's Cyber Monday sale when it arrives on November 28 in 2022. This is the perfect opportunity to pick up some last minute holiday gifts, including fantastic deals on Philips toothbrushes, gaming components, fashion accessories, and more.

It's also worth noting that while Amazon tends to price match with other retailers, there could be cheaper prices for some products elsewhere. It's worth checking out the latest Walmart Cyber Monday deals and Best Buy Cyber Monday deals to see whether those retailers have what you're looking for at a lower price.

On the plus side, you don't have to leave your sofa to find the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals. Simply bookmark this page, sit back and relax, and we'll bring the most exciting offers on the day. We'll keep you up-to-date with the best early Cyber Monday deals at Amazon, too.