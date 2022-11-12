Cyber Monday Sonos deals 2022: our expert predictions

We have high hopes for this year's Cyber Monday Sonos deals. Last year set a low bar, with very few good Sonos speaker and soundbar deals available. Sonos hiked its prices just before the sales began, which meant many of the 'deals' offered were actually just the original prices.

But this year looks set to be different. Cyber Monday deals won't officially start until November 28, but we've already seen price drops on some of the best Sonos speakers. And that's good, because Sonos makes some of the best wireless speakers and best soundbars in the world - and the price tag associated with them is accordingly rather hefty.

Whether we get any new Cyber Monday Sonos offers on the day, or they'll be the same Black Friday Sonos deals rolled over, remains to be seen - we make our predictions below.

But either way, we expect prices to reduce further between now and the end of November. Data from Adobe Analytics (opens in new tab) shows that soundbars were one of the most popular products bought during last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales - and that's likely to be the case again. (We're rounding up the best Cyber Monday soundbar deals elsewhere on the site.)

Today's best Sonos sales

Should you wait for a Cyber Monday Sonos deal?

We think there will be a good range of Sonos Cyber Monday deals to choose between this year. However, we also think it's likely that the best deals will go live over Thanksgiving week and weekend.

We recommend waiting until at least the week before Black Friday (November 18) if you want to upgrade your home audio set-up, or buy another Sonos speaker to add to your collection. This gives you the best chance of grabbing a bargain.

Our predictions are backed by research from Adobe. In its Holiday Shopping and Trends Insights Report (opens in new tab), the analyst found that electronics such as soundbars were most heavily discounted after the first week of November last year.

However, we can't guarantee that either the official Black Friday or Cyber Monday Sonos deals will be significant. For this reason, if you find a Sonos soundbar or speaker on sale after November 18 and you're happy with the price, we recommend you snap it up while you can.

Sonos Cyber Monday deals: our predictions

When will the best Cyber Monday Sonos deals start in 2022? Cyber Monday 2022 falls on November 28, the Monday immediately following Black Friday, but over the past few years, most of the best deals in audio tech have landed in the week leading up to the event That means you don't necessarily need to wait for an official Cyber Monday Sonos deal to save the most amount of money - we're expecting to see decent discounts from as early as a week before Black Friday (November 18). We haven't seen any big offers yet, but now is a great time to start looking for Sonos deals to see what's available. Better deals for Sonos speakers and soundbars will go live towards the end of the month, and some will likely carry on until the first week of December.

Which Sonos products will be discounted for Cyber Monday? Last year's Cyber Monday Sonos deals may not have been great, but there were at least discounts for most Sonos products. As such, we expect 2022's Sonos Cyber Monday deals to cover most of the company's lineup of speakers, soundbars, subwoofers and amplifiers. This year, we'd specifically recommend looking out for deals on Sonos soundbars. Soundbars are super-hot this year, and Sonos won't want to be left out of the big sales event – so watch for the Sonos Ray, Sonos Beam (2nd Gen) and Sonos Arc. We're also seeing discounts on the Sonos One SL and Sonos Roam, which are both popular, too – they're small and sound great for their size.

Tips for buying Sonos products on Cyber Monday

Choose the best Sonos speaker for your needs To help you figure out which deal will be best for you, we're here to explain which speakers from Sonos will be best for your needs. If you've got some cash to play with, the Sonos Play: 5 is a powerful speaker that's sure to fill your home with great-sounding tunes from streaming services. During Cyber Monday, even a slight discount on this speaker could make it an exceptionally tempting offer. Alternatively, if you're after the best wireless speaker around, check out the Sonos One. The soundstage it produces is splendid and with Google and Amazon Alexa assistant support, you'll be able to listen to your best playlists just by asking the Sonos One to play them.

How do I know if I'm getting a good deal? When browsing online, it can be difficult to know whether you're actually getting a good deal on Sonos speakers and soundbars. To help you get the best deal, here are our expert tips: 1. Consider older products Sonos has brought out a number of new products throughout 2022. Deals may be available on these products, but reductions will likely be larger on older models. For example, the first-gen Sonos Beam or the Sonos One will likely provide greater savings. 2. Check if small deals are really deals Last year, Sonos actually increased its prices just before the sale season began. Due to this, many advertised discounts simply brought the product back to its original price. So, do your research and make sure the deal you're being offered is actually a deal. 3. Consider a bundle The biggest Sonos savings usually involve bundles of multiple speakers, or of a speaker with accessories. Of course, this makes the overall price more expensive and it may push the deal out of your price range. However, if your plan was to get multiple speakers, then buying both in one bundle will likely give you the best discount.

3 best Sonos speakers to look for on Cyber Monday

1. Sonos Arc One of the best soundbars available today Dimensions: 1141.7 x 87 x 115.7mm (W x H x D) | Speaker configuration: 5.0.2 | Claimed audio power: N/A | Connections: HDMI input (ARC), optical digital audio to HDMI converter, Bluetooth, Ethernet port, 802.11b,g Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2, IR receiver specifications Screen Size 32-inch Colour Black, White Condition New $899 (opens in new tab) at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) $899 (opens in new tab) at Sonos US & Canada (opens in new tab) $964 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Dolby Atmos, TrueHD and Dolby Digital Plus Discrete all-in-one soundbar Amazing surround sound and music playback Doesn’t suit every room

The best Sonos soundbar you can buy is the Sonos Arc, and we'll be keeping a keen eye on any discounts this Cyber Monday.

It comes with support for the Dolby True HD and Dolby Digital Plus sound codes to deliver the best quality lossless audio from your Blu-ray discs and streaming services. It then enhances the 3D soundscape using Dolby Atmos object tracks to bounce certain sounds off the walls around you so they feel like they’re coming at you from all angles.

While all this might sound complicated, the Sonos Arc setup couldn’t be simpler. It involves just a couple of steps on the smartphone app. The minimalist cable connections and all-in-one system construction add to this no-fuss feeling and streamlined aesthetic.

Read more: Sonos Arc review

If you're in the market for a cleanly designed, exceptional sounding connected speaker, you'll find none better than the Sonos One - and it's sure to be discounted this Cyber Monday. Offering the best of Sonos' multi-room speaker platform and both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant's smart home prowess, the Sonos One is the pinnacle of connectivity.

Want to hear a certain song on Spotify? All you need to do is ask! Want every speaker in the upstairs to play the same song? Group them together via the Sonos app and you'll have a house party in minutes.

While there are more powerful speakers on the market, the Sonos One is more than capable of filling your room with sound - and multiroom support means your whole home could be rocking, too.

Read more: Sonos One review

3. Sonos Roam The best Bluetooth speaker with Wi-Fi connectivity Weight: 0.95 pounds (0.43 kg) | Battery life: 10 hours | Connectivity: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 | Drivers: One tweeter, one mid-woofer | NFC: Yes | Aux-in: No | USB charging: Yes (USB-C) specifications Colour Black, White Condition New, Refurbished $159.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $179 (opens in new tab) at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) $179 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Powerful audio performance Easily portable design Pricey compared to the competition Bass can be overwhelming

The Sonos Roam is our pick for the best Bluetooth speaker on the planet. It features a powerful sound, rugged design, excellent connectivity features and smart home control.

With both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, the Sonos Roam works as a portable speaker as well as part of your wider multi-room Sonos system – and with Google Assistant and Alexa onboard, it doubles up a smart speaker too.

In spite of its (relatively) low price, you’re getting a lot for your money here - and if it's discounted over Cyber Monday, it'll be a real bargain.

Read more: Sonos Roam review

Last year's best Cyber Monday Sonos deals

One good way to get a sense for the type of discount to expect this year is to look back at what happened in last year's Cyber Monday Sonos sales. Here are a handful of the biggest discounts we saw.

(opens in new tab) Two Room Set Sonos One SL: $509 $481.88 at Amazon

Save $29.12 - The Sonos One is a spectacular speaker and was the best smart speaker on the market in 2021. Last year, buyers could save almost $30.

(opens in new tab) Two Room Set with Five: $1,098 $1,049 at Sonos

Save $51 - For a discount of $51, you could get two Sonos Five speakers from Sonos last Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) Sonos In-Ceiling Speakers: $599 $495 at Amazon

Save $104 - These phenomenal Sonos speakers saw their biggest price cut ever in 2021.

(opens in new tab) Sonos Wireless Amplifier 125 Watt Black Amplified Streaming Music System: $964 $899 at Amazon

Save $65 - This wireless subwoofer fits perfectly on a bookshelf. It offers punchy bass that's ideal for action-oriented movies and TV shows. It was available with $65 off last Cyber Monday.

Last year's best Cyber Monday Sonos deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sonos Roam: £179 £159 at Sonos

Save £20 – Last year, you could save over 10% on the Sonos Roam, which is a fantastic portable Bluetooth speaker.

(opens in new tab) Sonos Portable Set with Move + Roam: £578 £558 at Sonos

Save £20 – Last year, you could save £20 by purchasing the Sonos Move and the Sonos Roam together in a bundle.

(opens in new tab) Sonos Portable Set with Roam: £358 £318 at Sonos

Save £40 – You could save £40 last year by purchasing a two-pack of Sonos Roam speakers.