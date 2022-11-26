Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals 2022: the biggest savings so far

This year's Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals are just days away, though we've a sneaking suspicion that the best deal has already arrived.

Also known as the Meta Quest 2, the Oculus Quest 2 is an excellent VR headset that works wirelessly, with no need for an expensive gaming PC. Although, you can plug it into a PC to boost its power for the more demanding games such as Half-Life: Alyx.

We saw great Black Friday deals for the Oculus Quest 2, which both discounted the headset and bundled it with two of the hardware's best games. While Cyber Monday deals won’t officially launch until November 28, there's a good chance that deal won't be beaten. If you want to own an Oculus Quest 2, it may not be worth waiting on something better, especially as the Quest 2 saw a price increase of $100/£100 earlier this year, making it even more expensive when not discounted.

The best Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals in the US

Oculus Quest 2 bundles and headsets

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 (128 GB) Black Friday bundle: was $400 now $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - If you've been after an Oculus Quest 2, this is the perfect time to pick one up. In our four-and-a-half-star review (opens in new tab) we commended the Quest 2's solid specs and easy-to-use nature, plus there are some great games on the platform (this bundle includes Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR).

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 (256 GB) Black Friday bundle: was $590 now $429 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $71 - If you like the deal above but want a VR headset with more storage, this bundle with the 256GB Quest 2 is the way to go. That said, we've found that you need a lot of VR games to fill even the old 64GB Quest 2, so the 128GB model above should be fine if you're on a budget – especially since the specs are otherwise identical.

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 Beat Saber bundle (128GB): $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

While the Meta Quest 2 isn't cheaper than usual, this deal does include a bundle. Along with Meta Quest 2, you get a Beat Saber game, so you can start the VR fun right away.

Oculus Quest 2 accessories

(opens in new tab) Syntech Link Cable 16 FT: was $30 now $16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $13 - Do you need a really long cable for all your potential Oculus Quest 2 needs? Well, Syntech has your back as this high-quality 16-foot USB A to USB C lead is all you could want at the $17 mark.



(opens in new tab) Ryoko Hard Carrying Case: was $26 now $20.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - It's not a massive amount of money off, but the Ryoko hard carrying case is selling at a competitive price point so you can safely transport your VR headset without fear of wear and tear.



(opens in new tab) Logitech G333 VR: was $50 now $29.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Who says that encompassing VR headphones have to be pricey? That's the mission statement of the Logitech G333 VR specially engineered for Oculus Quest 2. Now it's available at just over half price!



(opens in new tab) KIWI design Face Cushion Pad: was $40 now $32.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $7 - This is a great price on the Kiwi face cushion which is compatible with Oculus Quest 2. If you're someone who uses glasses or wants a more plush feeling on their face then this small upgrade could be it.



(opens in new tab) KIWI design Headphone Head Strap: was $80 now $63.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $16 - Are you someone who finds the standard Quest 2 head strap a little uncomfortable over time? Well, this third-party one could be just the trick at an aggressive price given all on offer here.



The best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals in the UK

Oculus Quest 2 bundles and headsets

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 (128 GB) Black Friday bundle: was £ 453 now £349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £51 - In our four-and-a-half-star review, we celebrated the Oculus Quest 2's easy-to-use design, as well as its good visuals and specs (especially for its price). This deal doesn't make it as cheap as it used to be (£299 before a price hike) but it's still an amazing bundle offer that includes a lot of bang for your buck.

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 (256 GB) Black Friday bundle: was $553 now £429 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £71 - This version of the Oculus Quest 2 bundle includes the same great games and VR headset, except it comes with more storage (256GB instead of 128GB). Admittedly, you don't need this much space unless you plan to download a lot (and we really mean a lot) of VR games, but if you want to go all-in on the metaverse this bundle could be perfect for you.

Oculus Quest 2 accessories

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 head strap: Was £50 now £36.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £13 - This is a good deal for an essential accessory for comfort. While not the cheapest deal, this is still a reasonable price for the available product. It may be worth keeping an eye out for further drops in price as we get closer to Black Friday. Keep in mind, it's a Prime-exclusive deal!

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 Elite Head Strap Replacement: Was £30 now £24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £5 - This lightweight head strap is available as part of a limited-time deal. Boasting an ergonomic fit and solid comfort, it's a great choice if you've been looking to perform some maintenance on your Quest 2 headset.

Interested in more Oculus Quest 2 details no matter where you are in the world? Our price comparison technology pulls through all the latest rates on the coveted headset this side of the sales.

Should you wait until Cyber Monday to buy an Oculus Quest 2?

Almost certainly not. There is currently an excellent deal on the Oculus Quest 2, seeing $50 / £50 knocked off its regular price, not to mention the two excellent games that come bundled with the headset. We are very unlikely to see a better deal emerge on Cyber Monday.

What could happen between now and the end of Cyber Monday is the Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal expires or sells out. If you are interested in picking up the headset, there's unlikely to be much gained in waiting.

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2: our predictions

When will the best Oculus Quest 2 deals start in 2022? This year's Cyber Monday falls on November 28, though the best Oculus Quest 2 deal is likely already here. You can buy the VR headset bundled with two games for $349.99 (opens in new tab) / and £349.99 (opens in new tab). Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR are also two of the best games you can get for the Oculus Quest 2, so this is an excellent deal.

What makes a great Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deal? Considering the Oculus Quest 2 received a price hike this year, if anything brings it closer to its original $399.99/£399.99 then that's a good start. If it comes bundled with games or accessories, that's even better. That's why the Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal that sees the headset reduced by $50 to $349.99 (opens in new tab) and £349.99 (opens in new tab) is so good, especially as it comes bundled with Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR.

What Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals do we expect in 2022?

We expect the deal will be the same as what was released for Black Friday, with the Oculus Quest 128GB version reduced by $50 / £50 to $349.99 (opens in new tab) / £349.99 (opens in new tab). It's unlikely Meta will announce an even better deal. We could see retailers offering slightly different bundles, or selling headsets alongside accessories, but the best value for money deal is likely to remain the one that's currently available.

3 tips for buying an Oculus Quest 2 on Cyber Monday

1. Find the best Oculus Quest 2 for you first

There's only one Oculus Quest 2, though there are two storage sizes to choose from, as well as accessory bundles to consider. That said, we recommend sticking with the base 128GB model since it offers ample storage for several games that doesn't warrant spending the extra $100 / £100 to upgrade to 256GB. There are also a handful of bundles to think about, which of course, pushes the price up.

2. Consider what accessories you may want

As well as the Quest 2 itself, you may also want to enhance your experience with some official accessories. These can be bought alone or as part of bundles. Though you'll still just have as much fun with the base model alone, you may want to consider picking up the Elite Strap with battery, which extends play time for around 2-3 hours. There's also an official case, which goes for $59/£59 but saw reductions of $10/£10 last year.

3. Shop around before pulling the trigger

Cyber Monday is always a great time to buy electronics, but we recommend checking all your options before checking out. Since the Quest 2 isn't exactly cheap, it's worth doing a round of all the biggest retailers before you buy to make sure you're getting the best deal. We'll be listing the best deals here, but it's still a good idea to make some final checks of your own before putting down your hard-earned cash.