Cyber Monday Dyson vacuum deals 2022: Dyson sales are still live

The Cyber Monday Dyson deals are a fantastic opportunity to carve out a huge amount from the vacuum industry giant's oft-lofty price tags.

Black Friday has come and gone for another year, but a host of equally good Cyber Monday deals have stepped in to replace them in all manner of product categories.

We're seeing discounts being offered on some of the best cordless vacuum cleaners at retailers including Amazon, Walmart and Dyson itself, meaning now is as good a time as any to pick up one of the brand's popular (and otherwise expensive) cleaning machines.

Below, we've highlighted our pick of the Cyber Monday Dyson vacuum deals, and shared advice on where, when and how to bag the biggest bargains in 2022.

Cyber Monday Dyson vacuum deals are live across several major retailers, including Dyson itself. None of the below discounts are likely to last long, mind you, so our advice is to act now if you see a saving you like the look of.

Cyber Monday Dyson vacuum deals: cordless models

With a 4.6 out of 5 rating at Dyson, the V8 Absolute is easy to use, comes with a plethora of attachments, and is lightweight, not to mention cordless. It’s also a cleaning machine (literally). While it's an undoubtedly pricey proposition, this silver V8 Absolute is the subject of a large $100 discount at Dyson for Cyber Monday. If stock runs low, you can grab the same deal at Wayfair. (opens in new tab)

Engineered for homes with pets, the V10 Absolute comes with a fluffy floor cleaner head and hair screw tool for lifting even the most untame hair - long and short. With $200 off the price ahead for Cyber Monday, this cordless vacuum cleaner is proving to be a popular deal already. Add it to your basket to save a further $150 on a Dyson Floor Dok, and keep all accessories together. Amazon's equivalent deal (opens in new tab) is more expensive, and you get less for your money.

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim (opens in new tab) is a very impressive vacuum cleaner that comes with many of the V15's best features in a lighter (and cheaper) package. Right now, you can get your hands on one for $150 less than you usually would in the Walmart Cyber Monday sale (or you can pick up the same deal at Wayfair (opens in new tab), if you prefer).

If you'd prefer to pick up your vacuums from Dyson itself, then the brand is currently offering the same V12 Detect Slim deal as Walmart. As with other Dyson deals, though, you'll get free tools worth $70 when adding this model to your basket – making this offer an objectively better one.

Dyson claims that the V15 Detect is 'the most awarded vacuum cleaner' in its lineup, and our five star review (opens in new tab) and 'Best in Class' badge recommendation make it hard to disagree with that statement. You can save an additional $150 on a Dyson Floor Dok, too, when adding this accessory to your basket in the same purchase (oh, and you'll also get $80-worth of included tools). In other words, this is a mega Cyber Monday deal.

This limited edition V12 Detect Slim Extra has a saving of $150 when you shop direct with Dyson, and is one of the best deals we have seen so far from the brand. They've also thrown in 3 extra accessories (awkward gap tool, scratch-free dusting brush and extension hose) worth up to $125, at no extra cost to you.

Cyber Monday Dyson vacuum deals: upright models

If you don't want a cordless vacuum, then this deal on a powerful upright vacuum from Dyson with a large dust canister could be just what you need. The only major downside with Dyson's larger vacuums is that they're much bulkier than their cordless counterparts, but if you don't mind going a little old school, then this could be the Dyson deal for you.

As per, Walmart's Dyson Ball Animal 2 deal is also available available direct from the people who made it (and in an exclusive color, too). The color is Iron (which you won't find any where else – Walmart's is Nickel) and you'll save $150 off the original price. You'll also get a free Stiff Bristle Brush tool worth $20 when you add this upright vacuum to basket.

This upright vacuum cleaner is a good option for deep-cleaning your home and removing pet hair from floors, and it's down to $399 in Walmart's Cyber Monday sale (Wayfair is also offering the same saving (opens in new tab)). We're fans of the ball since it makes it easy to move around, and we also like that it comes with detangling tech to remove any hair wrapped around the brushbar.

This upright vacuum is only available at Dyson. It includes six extra accessories: a reach-under tool, multi-angle brush, articulating hard floor tool, fabric and mattress tool, soft dusting brush and a tool bag. You can also select another free tool worth $20 when you add this Animal 3 Complete to basket. It's on sale, too, with an impressive saving of $100 available now.

Where are the best Dyson vacuum Cyber Monday deals? We're tracking all of the best Cyber Monday Dyson vacuum deals from a variety of retailers right here on this page. Some outlets are better than others, though, so depending on what Dyson device you're after, it can be helpful to know which online stores are good for what products.

Tips for buying a Dyson Vacuum online

Dyson vacuum cleaners have become some of the most highly sought-after household items thanks to their excellent build quality, suction power, and eye-catching design. It's a strong brand for vacuums, with highly sophisticated suction technology and with cordless and corded options to choose between.

1. Dyson's cordless vacuum cleaners with a pole attachment are the most popular options nowadays, and all of the V-series models can be used in handheld mode by removing the pole. That's because they're perfect for flats and apartments, or fitting quick cleans into your busy schedule. They're also fairly light, making them a bit more accessible than bulkier corded vacuums.

2. Dyson's traditional upright vacuums are perfect if you prefer the raw power and always-ready options provided by being able to plug in directly to the mains at home. These kinds of vacuums are perfect for houses with children and pets that like to leave a trail of mess behind them; the dirt will be no match for Dyson's powerful vacuums.

3 best Dyson vacuums to watch for on Cyber Monday

Dyson's latest cordless vacuum cleaner definitely is its most impressive. The V15 is more powerful than what's come before, offering a better clean on all surfaces, yet still lasts up to 60 minutes between charges (making it more than suitable for cleaning your whole house in one go).

However, the vacuum really stands out thanks to a built-in laser that shines a light on microscopic dust that's not visible to the human eye. It also comes with an LCD screen that lets you know how much charge it has left, and when used on auto mode the Dyson V15 conserves its battery by adjusting the suction power to suit the floor type and the amount of dust it detects automatically.

Read our full review: Dyson V15 Detect Absolute

2. Dyson V11 Outsize The best vacuum cleaner for big homes Specifications Power supply: Cordless Weight: 3.5kg Bin size: 1.9L Run time: Up to 60 minutes specifications Colour Red Condition New $829 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $848.86 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Powerful suction + Much larger bin + Wider cleaning head speeds up vacuuming Reasons to avoid - Most expensive vacuum we've tested - Cumbersome to use in handheld mode

If you’ve got a bigger home, a larger dust canister is a necessity to ensure your floor cleaning session isn’t interrupted, and thankfully the Dyson V11 outsize offers just this. At 1.9-liters it can hold 150% more debris than the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute (above), and the wider-than-usual cleaning head, means you’ll be able to vacuum your floors quicker than ever too.

On test, it offered powerful suction that whipped away discarded biscuit crumbs, ground-in dirt, and even cereal and cat biscuits, almost instantly. However, we found the larger size made the vacuum cumbersome to use in handheld mode.

Read our full review: Dyson V11 Outsize

3. Dyson V8 Animal A cheap option for pet-hair removal Specifications Weight: 2.55kg Charge time: 4hrs Run time: : 40 mins Bin Volume: 0.54L Handheld mode: Yes Suction power: 28AW / 115AW (on Max mode) specifications Condition New $349.99 (opens in new tab) at Bed Bath & Beyond (opens in new tab) $369.99 (opens in new tab) at Woot! (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Picks up pet hair with ease + Great for general use too + Detachable for handheld use

The V8 Animal vacuum cleaner from Dyson is perfect for pet owners as it's designed to pick up dirt and pet hair with ease. It can do that while still being a lightweight, cordless vacuum cleaner that's still very capable despite its lower power.

It won't have all the bells and whistles of the new Dyson V15 but if you're after a bargain this November be sure to look out for V8 Animal deals. You might also want to look out for the V8 Absolute - which includes a brush head to better pick up fine dirt but isn't so suitable for pet hair.

Read our full review: Dyson V8