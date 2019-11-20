Dyson Supersonic review

There's no doubt the Dyson Supersonic is a fantastic hair dryer that makes the most of advancements in engineering to improve the design and performance of a product we haven't seen change in decades. However, its high price point holds it back significantly.

There are three things certain in life – death, taxes and paying over the odds for Dyson products. That’s not to say its fans, vacuums and hair styling tools aren’t worth more than the average; their price is indicative of the amount of engineering expertise that has gone into them, but they’re typically set too high, pushing the products out of the reach of everyday consumers.

This is the case with its Dyson Supersonic, it’s the best hair dryer we’ve ever used and the faults we can find with it are so minor, they’re almost insignificant. Yet it’s pricey, exceedingly so, which may limit its appeal.

The science of airflow has cross-product applications, and after four years in development and £50 million spent on research, Dyson has brought its engineering innovations to the luxury personal care market.

We know – just how far can you really innovate when it comes to a hair dryer? About as much as you can innovate a hand dryer which, for Dyson, turns out to be more than most would expect – Dyson has managed to reinvent a product that has remained essentially unchanged for decades.

Unfortunately, this reinvention comes at a cost; Dyson Supersonic is the most expensive hair dryer on the market. But that price tag will be less of a sticking point if the product is worth it, so let’s assess that.

To make sure we weren’t being taken in by the fancy-sounding tech we decided to use the Dyson Supersonic over a period, alongside a much lower-end hair dryer we already owned, the BaByliss Turbo Power 2200, which can be purchased for around £23.

Design

When we said hair dryers haven’t really changed in decades we meant it; the last significant design change happened all the way back in the 60s when the bulky motor was moved into the main casing.

This was an improvement on what we had before, but it resulted in a bulky device with most of its weight in the top rear of the device. This isn’t exactly ideal for something you hold above your head; we’ve experienced more than one thump to the head thanks to a weary arm.

Dyson has a history of throwing out the rulebook when it comes to designing products – ditching the bag in its vacuums; replacing blades with vents in its fans – so it’s no surprise its Supersonic doesn’t look like a traditional hair dryer.

By using a much smaller and more efficient V9 digital motor – the company’s smallest in fact – Dyson has been able to move the motor from the head of the dryer into its handle. This redistributes the weight, and makes the entire thing much more compact.

Instead of a lengthy barrel and a clunky system of rotors, filters and vents, Dyson has shrunk the V9 motor in the Supersonic down to roughly the size of a 10 pence piece and placed it at the bottom of the handle with a rubber mount. This sleek, thin handle extends to a circular ring, with two buttons on the shaft – the power, and cold shot buttons – and two on the rear of the ring; one that controls its three air speeds, another for selecting one of its three temperature settings.

The Dyson Supersonic should feel heavier than it does, due to its 659g weight, but this repositioning of parts means its weight is spread out more evenly than with traditional dryers.

This significantly reduces arm ache during use and, thanks to its smaller barrel and more streamlined design, it means you can hold the dryer closer to your hair without trying to find awkward positions when blow drying. The rubber mount in the handle reduces the amount of vibration making it more comfortable to use for long periods. The downside to having the filter in the handle is that we often blocked it with our hand.In addition to making the dryer lighter and easier to hold, the Supersonic’s much smaller motor can propel 13 litres of air per second, and spins around eight times faster than the motors used in standard hair dryers, which Dyson says makes it more efficient, and much less likely to overheat and burn out.

The Supersonic also has a glass bead thermometer that monitors its temperature 20 times per second, and transmits the data back to a microprocessor to make sure the heat remains consistent.

All this means you won’t have to deal with that metallic burning smell that you sometimes get when you use other hair dryers for a long period of time. And you also won’t have to deal with the worrying smell of burning hair, as the microprocessor keeps the airflow temperature stable and under 150 degrees no matter what.

Human hair is going to be damaged by brushing and heat no matter what, but past 150 degrees Celsius the damage becomes irreversible and more noticeable, so by keeping airflow temperature in the optimal safe zone and instead upping the airflow pressure the Dyson Supersonic is able to prevent this.

There are three heat settings and three airflow power settings to choose from, and they’re all found on the back of the dryer, with temperature settings on the left and fan speed on the right.

Though the buttons are small, neat, pleasant to press and look good here, their placing is slightly less convenient than on the BaByliss Turbo Power 2200 dryer. On the BaByliss the corresponding buttons are found on the handle, where it’s fast to switch between different modes using your thumb; on the Dyson we found we had to use both hands and look at the device to be absolutely certain which setting we were on.

This isn’t a problem if you’re inclined to keep to the same setting the entire time you’re drying your hair, but if you like to change settings as you go for more engaged styling then it’s not ideal.

The power and cool air buttons, however, were much more conveniently positioned, on the handle and within easy thumb reach.

Performance

When we timed how long it took both the Supersonic and the BaByliss Turbo Power 2200 to dry lightly towel-dried shoulder-length hair using a paddle brush and the standard wide nozzle attachment there wasn’t actually a very big difference.

Both dryers did the job they were supposed to in around eight or nine minutes, with the Supersonic having the edge by perhaps a minute or two; so the more expensive device won’t greatly expedite your routine if that’s what you’re hoping for.

There’s a notable difference, however, in how the Supersonic uses those eight or nine minutes. The Dyson’s airflow was significantly more powerful and focused, while its temperature never felt uncomfortably warm. With the BaByliss Turbo Power 2200, however, the airflow was notably weaker, while the temperature was much higher and actually became warmer over time.

Perhaps as a result of this there was also a difference in how hair looked and felt afterwards. After using the Dyson Supersonic we noticed that the hair was smoother, and slightly less prone to static and frizz, which actually reduced overall styling time when it came to applying straightening irons.

Obviously we couldn’t measure the damage done to the hair, as that’s something that will have to be established over a longer period, but immediately smoother hair is a promising start.

Another well-considered feature is the Supersonic’s attachments. The attachments themselves are the usual suspects: a standard wide nozzle, a narrower nozzle for smoothing and a wide diffuser for curly hair. It’s the fact that they attach magnetically which makes them interesting.

Magnetizing the dryer’s attachments is a simple design change, but it makes fitting and removing them a much smoother process. The also have solid lips on their edges through which the hot air doesn’t blow, and as a result remain cool, which makes changing the attachment a more comfortable process.

One of the most attractive claims of the Dyson Supersonic is that it’s quieter than other hair dryers. There are few sounds more irritating than the sound of a standard hair dryer, which somehow manages to combine the aural irritations of a nagging whine and a deafening roar.

Because of its more efficient motor, which has 13 blades rather than the standard 11, and its place in the handle, the Supersonic is indeed quieter; but make no mistake, it’s far from silent, and using it in the morning beside a sleeping partner was still not welcomed.

It is, however, a cleaner sound at a much more pleasant pitch, and one which you can at least hold a conversation over. It’s also noticeable that when you turn the Supersonic off the sound of the motor stops immediately, which is much more appealing than the wheezing winding-down sound the BaByliss Turbo Power 2200 emitted when we gave it a break.

Verdict

The Dyson Supersonic doesn’t look like a traditional hair dryer, nor does it work like one but both of these points are huge positives. Its design makes it easy and comfortable to use, it has been expertly engineered to be incredibly quick while being surprisingly quiet, and its compact size makes it super portable.

That’s before its high-power performance, and how well it protects your hair, is taken into account.

Overall, the Dyson Supersonic is an excellent product. In a time when it feels like the only way companies can think of to improve on seemingly ‘complete’ products is by throwing a companion app at them, it’s a refreshing example of how advancements in engineering and technology can still be used to improve something which many of us hadn’t even thought needed changing.

But that last point is also the main sticking point here.

The Dyson Supersonic is an extremely expensive product – it’s around two to three times more expensive than even professional-grade hair dryers. That’s a lot of money to pay for something that realistically time can do for free, and a less expensive hair dryer can do with admittedly less kindness to your hair but just as quickly.

With the Supersonic, suddenly our hair dryer morphed from a bulky and highly-replaceable item that we didn’t feel a great deal of responsibility towards into another high-end piece of tech to worry about.

In summary, the Dyson Supersonic is the best hair dryer money can buy. However, and it’s a big however, at £300 the Dyson Supersonic is the best hair dryer few people can afford and it’s a shame many people won’t ever experience just how good it is.