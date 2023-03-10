FAQs

Can I get free shipping with Dyson? Yes, Dyson offers free shipping on all orders that include devices. However, orders for spare parts, accessories, or tools without devices, you'll incur shipping fees of $8.95. You can avoid this charge by including the additional items you need in your device order.

When is the Dyson sale? You can find discounts on all Dyson products, but frequency and availability depend on what Dyson product you're shopping for. If you're looking for Dyson vacuum sales, you can easily find discounts throughout the year from Dyson's deal section on their website and third-party retailers like Amazon. Over the years, Dyson has released several different upright and cordless vacuum products, so it's easy to find older models on sale. You can also easily find discounts on Dyson air purifiers, especially during holiday sales like Black Friday and Prime Day.

Does Dyson offer warranties? Yes, all new Dyson devices are covered with a warranty for between 2 - 5 years of coverage, including repairs & replacements in the event of technical faults. You can check the length of your devices coverage using the warranty checker on their website.

Does Dyson accept returns? Yes, customers can send items back to Dyson free of charge within 30 days of making their purchase. If you can send items back in their original condition & packaging, Dyson will cover the costs, so long as you arrange this beforehand with their team. Note that refurbished products are not covered by the same returns policy.

Does Dyson price match? Dyson does offer a price match policy for their products. If you find a lower price on a Dyson product from a qualifying retailer, Dyson may match the price. However, there are some conditions and restrictions to this policy, such as the product must be identical in model, color, and version, and the retailer must be an authorized dealer. Additionally, Dyson reserves the right to verify the lower price and availability of the product. It's always a good idea to check the Dyson website or contact their customer service team for more information on their price match policy and how to request a price match.

Hints and tips

Take advantage of holiday sales: The best time to find Dyson deals is during holiday sale events like Black Friday. You'll find rare discounts on Dyson's coveted hair care tools and record-low prices on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers.

Buy refurbished Dyson products: You can buy refurbished products from Dyson's website, which have been tested by Dyson engineers and replaced with parts where needed. Refurbished Dyson products come with either a six-month or one-year warranty and are discounted when compared to brand-new items.

Join the Dyson Owner Rewards Savings scheme: Owners of Dyson devices can join a dedicated device owners scheme, which grants an additional 20% discount on future purchases with the retailer that are only available for members. These are a great way to save if you have already made one purchase and are considering becoming a return customer.