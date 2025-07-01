New Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x is smaller and lighter but more powerful

Introduces attachment memory and a cool new straightener attachment

On sale on 8 July in the US, and 'September' in the UK

Dyson has launched a new version of its Airwrap, and it looks better than ever. The new Airwrap Co-anda 2x is smaller and lighter, but offers more air pressure and more power. The accessories have also been upgraded to amp up the styler's versatility.

There's now attachment recognition, and an all-new AirSmooth attachment that looks particularly interesting for those looking to create sleek, straight styles.

I reviewed the Dyson Airwrap i.d. and rated it the best hair styler on the market. I haven't tested this one yet, but if I were a betting woman, I'd say Dyson is about to dethrone its own styler with the upgraded version.

To create that smaller and lighter build, the Airwrap Co-anda 2x has had its internal mechanics completely redesigned, with a new Hyperdymium 2 motor. Two cool facts about this motor are that it can spin nine times faster than an F1 car engine, and that the wire powering the motor is just 90 microns wide – which is as thin as a strand of human hair. It can apparently deliver twice the air pressure and 30% more power than the Airwrap i.d., without increasing noise levels, which should mean faster drying, more efficient hair wrapping, and sleeker straightening.

(Image credit: Dyson)

You're still getting the i.d.curl feature, which was such a game-changer on the Airwrap i.d. It enables you to launch a personalized curl sequence with the flick of a button. Here, the barrels can also apparently detect when hair is fully wrapped, and it's time to start the i.d. curl sequence.

Overall, it looks like the gap between Dyson and other Airwrap-alikes is widening – today's best Airwrap dupes can't even offer clockwise and anti-clockwise curls on the same barrel, let alone automating the entire process for you. However, I am slightly perturbed to see that Dyson seems to have redesigned the buttons here, swapping the Airwrap i.d.'s chunky, easy-to-use buttons for the fiddly, unnecessarily small switches found on the Dyson Supersonic r hair dryer.

It's all in the accessories

As I said up top, the accessories are where it's really at, so let's take a closer look at them. Previous versions of the Airwrap were mainly geared towards curling, but this latest iteration amps up the versatility and acts more like a true 'multi-styler'.

Firstly, the attachments now contain RFID sensors that enable the dryer part to recognize which one is clipped on. Then it'll automatically adjust to the optimal temperature and windspeed settings (the first time) or your last-used settings (thereafter) with each attachment. It's precisely the same as on the Supersonic Nural and Supersonic r hair dryers, where I found it massively helped to streamline the styling process, making it easier than ever to swap between tools.

Second, there's a new attachment geared specifically towards straightening: the AirSmooth2x, which looks like it's been inspired by the wet-to-dry Dyson Airstrait. Two unheated plates clamp together and blast the hair between them with air, with the tension helping smooth and straighten the strands as they dry. The plates will automatically unclamp once you reach the bottom of the hair.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Dyson) (Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson says the Airwrap Co-anda 2x is the only multi-styler on the market to come with six attachments included with purchase. I'm not sure that's true, but there is certainly a more comprehensive range than you'd usually get.

There are two bundles to choose from, with different attachments to suit different hair types:

Straight + Wavy bundle:

30mm curling barrel

40mm curling barrel

Anti-snag loop brush

Round volumizing brush

AirSmooth attachment

Fast dryer

Curly + Coily bundle:

40mm Co-anda curling barrel

Anti-snag loop brush

Round volumizing brush

Tension comb

Wave+Curl diffuser

Fast dryer

You can pick up most of the attachments individually if the one you want isn't included in your chosen bundle. Also available individually is a 20mm barrel for tighter curls (interestingly, Dyson seems to have already done away with the tapering barrel it introduced with the Airwrap i.d.).

“Traditional stylers can damage hair, but we have always focused on developing tools that protect hair health whilst enhancing without compromising precision and/or performance," comments brand founder James Dyson. "We harness our expertise in motors, fluid dynamics, and materials to continually improve... It’s about creating exciting long-lasting styles using smarter, more efficient technology."

(Image credit: Dyson)

Price & availability

The Co-anda 2x is actually already available in some international markets, including Korea. However, it was unveiled in the US and UK today (July 1). Both markets will offer the styler in Ceramic Pink or Jasper Plum, and the option of Straight+Wavy or Curly+Coily bundles (priced the same).

It will go on sale in the US from July 8 at Dyson.com and Sephora.com for $699.99. For comparison, the i.d. has a list price of $599.99.

UK shoppers will have a bit longer to wait: the Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x will go on sale in September with a list price of £579.99 (compared to £479.99 for the i.d.).