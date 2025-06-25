So you need a new vacuum cleaner and you've decided Dyson is the brand for you. Great choice! Dyson makes some of the very best vacuum cleaners on the market.

The next step is to choose one. I've been testing and writing about Dyson vacuums for over a year now, so I know how all the different models compare, but if you don't have that in-depth knowledge, figuring out which vacuum to buy can be tricky – especially because most of them look very similar.

There's no 'best Dyson vacuum' for everyone – the one you should choose will depend on what you need it for. Below, I'll guide you towards the best options for five different use cases.

Here's how to choose the right Dyson vacuum for your needs...

Best for pets

Pet hair is one of the trickiest things to clean up, and especially if you have carpet. You'll need a vacuum with some oomph, which means looking at the pricier end of Dyson's range. The V15 Detect and Gen5detect are the brand's most powerful vacuums, with plenty of suction and battery life to tackle the hairiest of homes. The laser mounted onto the Fluffy floorhead is also great for illuminating hair that might otherwise get missed.

If you need something even more powerful, you can't beat a corded upright. The only model in the range is the Ball Animal 3 (just called the Ball Animal in the UK). This has tons of suction power and a dust cup that's large enough to hold a whole cardigan's worth of hair, but it's bulky and heavy.

Want more info? Head to our guide to the best vacuums for pet hair, or our tips on what to look for in a pet vacuum.

Best for small homes

If you only have a small home to keep clean, you'll be able to get away with a vacuum with shorter runtimes. If there are awkward nooks and crannies to clean, you might also want something lightweight, compact and easy to maneuver.

An oft-overlooked model in the Dyson lineup is the V12 Detect Slim. It was released at the same time as the V15 Detect, so has many of the same advanced features. That includes two floorhead options, laser illumination, and automatic suction adjustment based on dirt levels. What makes it great for small homes is that all that comes in a far smaller, lighter package. It's also button-operated rather than you having to keep a trigger compressed throughout cleaning.

If you don't have such demanding cleaning needs, you could get away with one of Dyson's older, cheaper options for your small home. The Dyson V8 is the second lightest in the lineup (after the V12 Detect Slim), and the most affordable cordless option. If you want slightly more power and a longer runtime, consider upgrading to the Dyson V11 (see how the two compare in my Dyson V8 vs V11 article).

Best for big homes

For larger homes, you'll want a decent runtime, and potentially button operation (to avoid a sore trigger-finger). If you have a large home that includes carpet and/or pets, you might also want to consider the size of the dust cup. (Unfortunately, all these things tend to also mean a heavier vacuum, which isn't ideal.)

Dyson makes a supersized version of its newest vacuum: the Gen5outsize. It has most of the same features as the Gen5detect, but coupled with a larger dust cup, bigger battery and wider floorhead. It's not available in the UK, though.

For UK shoppers, the best bet is the regular ol' Gen5detect. It still offers the longer runtimes than any other Dyson cordless (bar the Outsize version), and it's button-operated for extra comfort over long cleaning periods. There's also a Crevice tool hidden in the wand, enabling you to tackle small tasks without trekking back to your vacuum dock, which could be miles away at the other side of your palatial home.

A third option to consider is the Dyson WashG1. This isn't actually a vacuum – you'll still need one of those for your carpets – it's a dedicated wet cleaner. You'd obviously need to have enough hard floors to justify a separate machine for mopping, but if that's the case, this is an excellent performer.

It's comfortable to use and easy to maneuver. The tanks are also much bigger than those you'll find on the V15s Detect Submarine (in fact, it's better all round at wet cleaning – head to my Dyson V15s Detect Submarine vs WashG1 comparison to find out more).

Best for hard floors

If you have mostly hard floors, you can get away with a vacuum that has less suction power. That's because any dust and debris will be resting on the surface, and won't need to be pulled from deep within carpet fibers.

That means you have a number of choices. You could get away with an older model like the Dyson V8, which will still have plenty enough suction to cope with hard floor cleaning, but won't break the bank.

If you want something more advanced, the V15s Detect Submarine is well worth checking out. It comes with a special Fluffy cleaner head dedicated to hard floors; it's soft all over so won't damage delicate floors, and equipped with a laser that does an incredible job of illuminating even tiny specs of dust. There's also a mopping head for wet cleaning. (The Gen5detect and V15 Detect and have the Fluffy floor head, but no mop head.)

Another option is the Dyson V12 Detect Slim, which also comes with a laser-equipped Fluffy floor head. It's smaller, lighter and more affordable than the Gen5 or V15/V15s, but the dust cup is titchy.

If you're willing to wait, you could opt for the Dyson PencilVac. This ultra-light and ultra-streamlined vacuum is still to be released, but I absolutely loved it when I got a chance to have an early play.

Want more info? Head to our guide to best vacuums for hard floor, or check out our tips for how to keep hardwood floors clean.

Best for carpet

Carpet requires more suction to keep clean, because the dirt won't just be resting on the surface as it would be with hard floors. The floorhead also needs to be able to agitate the carpet fibers to release particles stuck there.

You might find that too much suction makes a vacuum difficult to comfortably push on carpet. Dyson has addressed this potential issue by adding a small air intake slider on the floorhead – you can adjust this to let a little more air in, and make the vacuum easier to push.

The best Dyson cordless vacuum for carpet is the Gen5detect, followed by the V15 Detect. They're the newest and highest-specced options, offering the longest runtimes and the most powerful suction (see how they match up in my Gen5detect vs V15 Detect article).

They also have sensors that monitor the size and volume of particles being sucked up, and can adjust the power in response, for a low-effort but effective clean. The only other Dyson vac to include this auto-adjustment is the V12 Slim, geared towards small homes.

If you want maximum power, and don't mind sacrificing a little maneuverability, you might also want to consider the Ball Animal 3 upright. This would be great for deep-cleaning carpet.

Want more options? Head to our guide to the best vacuum cleaner for carpet.