If you have an Amazon Prime membership, then there's a strong chance that you've been sleeping on one of its best perks.

I'm talking about Prime Gaming, a criminally underappreciated part of the service. It offers a rotating selection of free PC games each month, ranging from modern titles to retro classics.

These aren't just demos or free trials either, but rather fully-fledged copies that you can redeem on platforms like GoG or the Epic Games Store and keep forever.

I'm always logging in to see what's up for grabs and have managed to get my hands on a lot of games that I was originally planning to buy, saving cash and making the value of my Prime subscription go that little bit further.

Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Before I dive into my top picks this week, make sure that you take advantage of a free trial or the best prices for a monthly and yearly membership below.

Claim Sid Meier's Civilization 3: Complete, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and more

(Image credit: Firaxis)

Kicking things off with a bang is Marvel's Midnight Suns, one of the most underrated games of the last few years. Part role-playing game (RPG) and part tactical, strategy brawler, it's an absolute treat for comic fans or lovers of challenging turn-based fights.

Featuring a cast of fan-favorite Marvel characters like Captain America, the Hulk, and Iron Man, plus lesser-known picks such as Magik and Nico Minoru, it delivers a surprisingly meaty and dark story filled with sinister magic.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In between battles you get to explore The Abbey, a little open environment where you can chat with other characters and hang out to forge powerful relationships with them.

(Image credit: 2K)

If that wasn't enough, you can also grab Sid Meier's Civilization 3: Complete. It's not the latest Civilization game by any means, but it's still a classic.

Originally launched back in 2001, it won numerous awards and established many of the mechanics and conventions that are still a part of the series today.

You pick your leader, then grow your civilization on a randomly generated map - harvesting resources, building cities, and fighting with other players. There's plenty of depth and, while it can take a while to get into the swing of things, it's very satisfying to master.

This edition comes bundled with two major expansions, Play the World and Conquests, which adds new leaders, units, features, and more.

To claim both of these games, and see every other title on offer, head over the the Prime Gaming homepage and log in with your Amazon account.