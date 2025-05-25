This $100-off Dyson Airstrait Memorial Day deal is my hot ticket to sleek hair with less heat damage

Dyson's Airstrait just got a major discount for memorial day – right now you can pick it up for $399.99 (was $499.99) at Amazon. In fact, this offer is price-matched at Dyson.com and Best Buy, if you prefer, as part of their Memorial Day sales.

We've seen this deal before, but it doesn't crop up very often and – to our knowledge – it's never been bettered. In short, if you've had your eye on an Airstrait, now's the time to buy.

The Airstrait is a unique kind of hair straightener that uses powerful blades of air to smooth out your locks, resulting in far less heat damage than the traditional hot plates. It's unique on the market at the moment, and impressed our tester enough to award it 4 star in our Dyson Airstrait review. The offer is on the special edition Jasper Plum colourway, and it comes with a storage box (or 'presentation case' as Dyson likes to call it) plus nonslip heat mat.

Today's best Dyson Airstrait deal

Dyson Airstrait: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon The Dyson Airstrait is a unique hair straightener that uses directed air, rather than hot plates, to smooth out your locks. The special edition Jasper Plum colorway is currently $100 off for Memorial Day, taking it back down to the lowest price we've seen. This deal is also available direct from Dyson and at Best Buy.

We rate the Airstrait as one of the best hair styling tools on the market. It delivers a naturally sleek – rather than flattened down and pin-straight – look, and is great for protecting your hair health in the long term. If you currently dry then straighten your hair, it'll also cut your whole styling routine in half by taking care of both parts at once.

Even with this hefty discount it's still a pricey buy, but we think it's worth the investment. The build quality is impeccable and it's unique on the market, too. However, if you're on a tighter budget our roundup of the best hair straighteners has a range of alternatives.