Right now, you can pick up a Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 for $399.95 (was $499.99) at Amazon US, or £349.99 (was £449.99) at Amazon UK. That's a hefty discount on both sides of the pond, and matches the cheapest price we've seen on this model.

The discount is also available when you buy direct from Dyson US, if you prefer, and via Dyson UK, John Lewis and Currys in the UK.

Dyson is widely considered to make some of the best fans around, with its sleek, bladeless loops conjuring up powerful blasts of air seemingly from nowhere. Here, the fan function it's supplemented by air purification, offering an all-in-one, cool-and-clean solution that could be a particular game-changer for those suffering from seasonal allergies.

Today's best Dyson fan-air purifier deals

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1: was $499.99 now $399.95 at Amazon This fan and purifier is back down to its lowest-ever price, with $100 off. It comes equipped with a HEPA 13 and activated carbon filter to capture and remove particles, gases and odors from the air, and can oscillate almost an entire circle for widespread cooling. This deal is also available direct from Dyson, if you prefer.

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1: was £449.99 now £349.99 at Amazon This two-in-one fan and air purifier is just the thing to keep you cool and deliver you from seasonal allergies this summer, and it's back down to the lowest price we've seen just in time for summer. It comes with an Auto mode where it'll monitor air quality and respond as needed, and can be turned on and off via the companion app while you're out of the house. This deal is also available direct from Dyson, and at John Lewis and Currys.

For purification, Dyson has kitted the PC1 out with a HEPA H13 filter (the medical-grade version of the kind of particle filter found in most of today's best air purifiers). It can capture microscopic particles and allergens, while an activated carbon layer takes care of gases and odors. In Auto mode, the machine will constantly monitor air quality and automatically react to maintain consistently clean air, without wasting energy by purifying when it's not required.

As a fan, Dyson promises a powerful and even flow of cool air – over 290 liters per second – delivered ultra-quietly, using the brand's 'Air Multiplier' technology. It can oscillate almost an entire circle (350 degrees). And of course, it's all packaged up in Dyson's distinctive, sleek bladeless design.

There's a companion app that enables you to set schedules and turn the appliance on and off while you're out of the house, as well as providing in-depth air quality insights. Alternatively, there's a remote control, and the appliance also works with Alexa, Google Home and Siri if you'd prefer to go hands-free.

What do the reviews say?

We haven't had a chance to test this specific model yet, although we've reviewed other similar models in the Dyson fan-purifier range and have been impressed. However, a quick skim of the customer comments section shows it's getting rave reviews on both sides of the pond (check out the Dyson US Customer Reviews section and the Dyson UK Customer Reviews section to read them yourself).

One commenter says it was "everything I had expected but better", while another begins, "Ssshhh goes the clean breeze" before praising how quietly this appliance operates.

Among the customer reviews, many focus on how the PC1 has helped ease seasonal allergies. One reviewer writes that it's "Like having a breath of fresh air on demand in your own home", and another describes how their "usual allergy symptoms – the sneezing fits, itchy eyes, and stuffy nose that normally make me miserable this time of year – have significantly calmed down."

While allergens like pollen are included in the things an air purifier can help with, bear in mind it can only capture the particles from the air moving through it. Closing windows and keeping surfaces clean can also help lower overall allergen levels in a room. (Here's more on using an air purifier to help with hay fever.)