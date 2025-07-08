Whether you're feeling the heat right now or wanna get ahead of the game, Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time to get a cool discount on some of the best-named fans. There are some seriously satisfying deals on in the US right now, a perfect example being the Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10 at Amazon for $284.97 (was $429.99) – taking this four-star rated fan-purifier combo down to the lowest price we've seen.

Meanwhile, in the UK, we've seen some big bites taken off the price of some fans, and you can now get the Shark FlexBreeze TableMate at Amazon UK for £89.99 (was £149.99), which is another record-low price.

Whether you're just on the lookout for one of the best fans or you're hoping to find a great deal on an efficient air purifier, now's the prime time to get the down-low on the air quality in your home, as you can now get the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor at Amazon US for $44.99 (was $69.99). And we're not missing out on this deal in the UK, as we can get the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor at Amazon UK for £26.99 (was £69.99) – an incredible 61% saving!

Ready to be blown away by some fan-tastic deals? Read on for more of the best discounts Amazon has to offer right now.

Amazon Prime Day fan deals in the US

Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon This is a fantastic deal on this versatile misting fan, with this 20% discount watering down the list price by a generous $50. Enjoy convenient cooling with a choice of pedestal or tabletop configuration, with the added bonus of being able to go cordless, making this a great choice for outdoor use.

Amazon Prime Day fan deals in the UK

Shark FlexBreeze TableMate: was £149.99 now £89.99 at Amazon Suitable for use indoors and out, this cordless fan is a great choice for everyday and on holidays. I love a Shark fan, and the good reviews on its quiet operation and efficient cooling have the TableMate looking like another great example. And now, this generous 40% Prime Day discount means we can enjoy hours of cordless cooling with an impressive £60 off – yes please!