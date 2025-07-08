From Dyson to Shark, Prime Day deals on fans are blowing up right now – here’s my pick of the best to buy
Prices drop as Prime Day heats up
Whether you're feeling the heat right now or wanna get ahead of the game, Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time to get a cool discount on some of the best-named fans. There are some seriously satisfying deals on in the US right now, a perfect example being the Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10 at Amazon for $284.97 (was $429.99) – taking this four-star rated fan-purifier combo down to the lowest price we've seen.
Meanwhile, in the UK, we've seen some big bites taken off the price of some fans, and you can now get the Shark FlexBreeze TableMate at Amazon UK for £89.99 (was £149.99), which is another record-low price.
Whether you're just on the lookout for one of the best fans or you're hoping to find a great deal on an efficient air purifier, now's the prime time to get the down-low on the air quality in your home, as you can now get the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor at Amazon US for $44.99 (was $69.99). And we're not missing out on this deal in the UK, as we can get the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor at Amazon UK for £26.99 (was £69.99) – an incredible 61% saving!
Ready to be blown away by some fan-tastic deals? Read on for more of the best discounts Amazon has to offer right now.
Amazon Prime Day fan deals in the US
One of the few fan-only options Dyson offers, the Cool AM07 has been around for quite some time but remains a popular choice. We were happy with its performance when we reviewed it, and it's been given a 32% discount this Prime Day, so it's worth taking advantage of this sizeable $120 saving if you've had your heart set on a Dyson fan.
This is a fantastic deal on this versatile misting fan, with this 20% discount watering down the list price by a generous $50. Enjoy convenient cooling with a choice of pedestal or tabletop configuration, with the added bonus of being able to go cordless, making this a great choice for outdoor use.
If you're looking to clear the air as you cool off, this purifying fan combo is a great way to go about it, especially now it's down to its lowest price ever. I rated the TP10 a fabulous four stars when I reviewed it recently, thanks to its powerful airflow, quiet operation, and prompt PM2.5 and PM10 particle detection and reaction.
Amazon Prime Day fan deals in the UK
Suitable for use indoors and out, this cordless fan is a great choice for everyday and on holidays. I love a Shark fan, and the good reviews on its quiet operation and efficient cooling have the TableMate looking like another great example. And now, this generous 40% Prime Day discount means we can enjoy hours of cordless cooling with an impressive £60 off – yes please!
Levoit makes some of the best air purifiers, and Amazon customers have rated this smart fan very highly, praising it for its low noise level and good cooling capacity. This smart fan offers 12 fan speeds, four modes, can be controlled with the VeSync app or voice control, and is currently down to a great price thanks to this 19% discount.
This clever cooling companion was awarded a commendable 4.5 stars when we reviewed it, and what's more, it currently holds the title of our best smart tower fan, so we're very happy to see it included in the deals this Prime Day. Now with a thrilling £30 off, this already good value tower fan just got even cooler.
There's a sensational 24% saving to be made on this well-rated cordless fan right now. We loved this little misting fan when we tested it, and it's currently our number one choice of portable fan, too! With £30 knocked off its list price, this is the perfect time to buy this powerful little personal cooler.
