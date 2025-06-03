My go-to Airwrap dupe is less than half the price of the real thing in this unmissable deal

My favorite Airwrap alternative, the Shark FlexStyle, is $224.99 (was $299.99) right now. At full price it's around half the price of the latest Airwrap, and with 25% off it's even more of a bargain.



This deal is part of the second annual SharkNinja Week, which includes heaps of deals across a wide range of home gadgets.

This popular multi-styler is essentially a lightweight hair dryer with swappable attachments that mean you can use it to create a range of styles and finishes.

These include the all-important auto-wrap curl barrels, which I found worked almost identically to Dyson's – although here you will have to swap them over when you want to go from clockwise to anticlockwise curls.

The discount is on the 'build your own bundle' option, so you pick the attachments that you need. Options include round and oval bristle brushes, a wide-tooth comb for coily hair, and a frizz-fighter finishing tool.

Today's best Shark FlexStyle deal

Shark FlexStyle multi-styler: This deal knocks 25% off the price of the build-your-own bundle version of the Shark FlexStyle. That means you can pick the three attachments you actually need. At the discounted price, it's well under half the price of the latest Airwrap, and can achieve very similar results with only a little more effort.

We rate the FlexStyle as one of the best Airwrap dupes around, as well as one of the best hair stylers in general. Having tested quite a few of these, I've found it's the tool I tend to turn to most often when I don't have my Airwrap to hand.

There are a few compromises you'll need to make compared to Dyson's styler – there's no automated curl sequence, you'll have to change the barrels over when you want to switch the direction of the curl, and the quality is not quite as good. But those are more than acceptable, in my opinion, given the price difference.

If you don't want to be spending megabucks on your curling tool, the FlexStyle is an excellent choice. I'm also a huge fan of the 'pick your attachments' setup – no one wants useless tools cluttering their drawers after all.

For more info, head to TechRadar's Shark FlexStyle review or Dyson Airwrap i.d. review.