Despite having been released a few years ago, Dyson's Supersonic, air-multiplying hair dryer is still pretty pricey, and doesn't come up in sales like Amazon Prime Day very often. A super-speed hair dryer that is on sale right now, however, is the Laifen Swift, now $94.99 (was $139.99), its lowest price for Amazon Prime Day.

There's another version on sale too, which comes with two extra attachments (a different nozzle shape and a diffuser); this Laifen Swift is now $109.99 (was $159.99), so it's actually a bigger discount. The hair dryer itself is the same, but with the difference being just $15, that's likely the better option for most.

I personally reviewed this model for TechRadar, and I've also spent a lot of time with the Dyson Supersonic; in my opinion, this is the next best thing. You sacrifice somewhat on performance and design, but broadly speaking, Laifen has done a great job here.

Best Dyson Supersonic dupe deal

Laifen Swift Special Hair Dryer: was $159.99 now $109.99 at Amazon If you don't want to shell out for a pricey Dyson, Amazon has the Laifen Swift Special hair dryer on sale for only $109.99. - a record-low price. You can dry your hair in a flash, thanks to the 110,000 RPM high-speed brushless motor and advanced features that reduce heat damage and frizz.

Laifen Swift Special Hair Dryer: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon For a further $15 saved, check out this version of the Laifen Swift, which is also at a record-low price. It only comes with one nozzle, and it's not a diffuser, so curly-haired shoppers will be better off with the full package.

Since releasing the Laifen Swift, the brand has actually come out with a few variants at different price points; more than we can say for Dyson, a brand which instead opted to make two more expensive devices before finding a way to bring down the price for those of us who don't have $400 ready to drop on a beauty device.

Laifen's alternative is very similar in many ways, but you do lose some of Dyson's engineering and design smarts. Yes, there's a cool shot, but instead of pressing a quick button to activate, you have to cycle through the heat modes until you reach cool. These are small things, in the grand scheme of things, and you might not even notice them; that's especially true if you're upgrading from a conventional dryer to a speedster like this for the first time. You'll be so amazed at the time saved, you might not even think about the smaller details!