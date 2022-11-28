Get up to $250 off the best mattress for side sleepers in Helix's Cyber Monday Increased Sale

If you're after a new mattress and you somehow forgot about the Black Friday sales, it's not too late to get your hands on a bargain. And if you have your sights set on the best mattress for side sleepers, the Helix Midnight mattress is what you should be looking at, and with Helix's Cyber Monday Increased Sale you can get a significant discount on it, with two Dream pillows thrown in for free.

As you'll in our Helix Midnight mattress review, it's the ideal mattress for anyone who sleeps mainly on their side, with lots of cushioning for shoulders and hips and plenty of support to keep your spine aligned. And if you buy today, you can save up to $250 on your purchase, depending on the size you choose. Helix's Cyber Monday mattress deals increase with the amount you spend; if you're after a Twin you'll save $150, while if you go for a Queen or bigger you'll get the full $250 off.

(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight: up to $250 off plus two free pillows at Helix (opens in new tab)

The Helix Midnight is an attractively priced hybrid mattress that gives you the support and comfort you'd expect to find in high-end options. It's a excellent choice for side sleepers and, as our Helix Midnight mattress review (opens in new tab) found, it brings with it plenty of pressure relief, motion isolation and temperature regulation. You can get $250 off the price of a Queen or larger (plus two free pillows) by using this code: CYBERMON250.

If it's not the Midnight that you want, don't worry because this Cyber Monday mattress deal applies across the entire Helix range, and as we've mentioned, the amount you save increases as you spend more money. Here are all the savings available today:

$150 off + 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $600+ (code: CYBERMON150 )

) $250 off + 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,249+ (code: CYBERMON250 )

) $300 off + 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,700+ (code: CYBERMON300 )

) $350 off + 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $2,550+ (code: CYBERMON350 )

) $400 off + 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $2,700+ (code: CYBERMON400 )

) $450 off + 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $2,950+ (code: CYBERMON450)

So if you're instead shopping for the more expensive Helix Midnight Luxe (opens in new tab), you can save $300 on the price of a Queen or bigger, and bear in mind that because the discount's based on the amount you spend in total, you could rack up an even larger discount by buying a base or foundation to go with it.