Helix Midnight mattress review 2022 review

The Helix Midnight is a mid-market hybrid mattress that’s particularly suited for side sleepers, though it also offers comfort and support for back and combination sleepers. It also boasts impressive temperature regulation properties even without the cooling upgrades. Co-sleepers who prefer the aforementioned sleeping positions will also enjoy its limited motion transfer. The biggest thing to watch out for is that it may be softer than expected for some people.

Helix Midnight mattress review in brief

Helix’s most popular mattress

Ideal for side sleepers and some combination sleepers

Stomach sleepers and heavier people may experience a lack of support

In this Helix Midnight mattress review, we're taking a look at Helix's most popular mattress, aimed at side sleepers, to see if it's worthy of inclusion in our best mattress guide. The Helix Midnight is one of seven main mattresses (excluding upgrades within specific models) in this brand's range.

As well as being great for side sleepers, it is also marketed as being suitable for back sleepers, combination sleepers, and co-sleepers of these varieties. The hybrid design offers four layers, each of which provides different benefits in terms of durability, motion transfer, ergonomic support, pressure relief, and more.

Helix Midnight mattress at a glance Best for: side sleepers

Type: mattress in a box

Firmness: medium feel (5-6/10)

Materials: memory foam, polyfoam, wrapped coils

Depth: 12 inches

Weight: 65-120 lb

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king

While it may seem softer than expected at first for a medium firm mattress, after an adjustment period, we judged that it’s still apt to designate it in the middle of the firmness scale. With that said, the most common complaint about the Helix Midnight is that it’s too soft for people’s preferences, and it lacks adequate support that stomach sleepers and heavier sleepers require.

The unboxing experience on day one went smoothly despite the fact that one reviewer prepared it (while two people were recommended for assembly). While some buyers noticed scents and noises from off-gassing, we were pleased to find that this wasn’t the case for us, and we don’t have any concerns in terms of safety or durability.

Overall, we found the Helix Midnight mattress to be a great value for the price and most impressive for pressure relief and cooling properties. It offers a great balance of sink and support while side sleeping, though it also performs well for those who sleep on their back. We believe it to be a safe bet for co-sleepers who sleep in either of these positions, as well as if your bed partner tosses and turns throughout the night.

Helix Midnight mattress review: price and deals

Mid-range mattress

Regular discounts of $100-$200 off, plus free pillows

Costing around the $1000 mark for a queen size, the Helix Midnight sits in the mid-range mattress market. Price-wise, that puts it roughly in line with the original DreamCloud (opens in new tab) (see our DreamCloud mattress review for more on that one) and the Casper Original mattress (opens in new tab).

Helix makes a range of seven mattresses, each of which is available in a regular or a significantly more expensive Luxe version. It's a bit unusual in that each has exactly the same pricing – at time of writing, MSRP $1,199 for the regular queen size, $2,049 for the Luxe queen for every mattress line. Note that list prices went up slightly over summer 2022, which is a trend we've seen a lot across the mattress market.

Twin MSRP: $799

$799 Twin XL MSRP: $899

$899 Full MSRP: $1,049

$1,049 Queen MSRP: $1,199

$1,199 King MSRP: $1,549

$1,549 Cal king MSRP: $1,549

If you've been looking at beds for any amount of time, you'll know that this market is very competitive. There are regular mattress sales and deals throughout the year, but especially around national holidays (the Black Friday mattress deals are a good time to save, for example). Helix is no exception.

The most common Helix mattress sale we see is tiered discounts, with the bigger savings on the pricier mattresses (so the Luxe versions, or bigger sizes of the regular versions). There's almost always $100/$150 off the Midnight, and $100/$200 off the Luxe versions, but sales events around national holidays tend to yield the bigger discounts (up to $200 off the regular, and up to $400 off the Luxe). We also often see two free Dream pillows bundled in with a mattress purchase.

(opens in new tab) See the Helix Midnight mattress from $799 at Helix

(opens in new tab)The Helix Midnight is a medium softness hybrid mattress that's custom made in the USA. It's particularly good for side sleepers, offering good pressure relief. We were also impressed with its temperature regulation and motion isolation properties. It comes with a 100-night sleep trial, free US shipping and a 10-year limited warranty.

Helix Midnight mattress review: materials

The Helix Midnight is a hybrid mattress made of foam and coils (if you're not sure what this means, our memory foam vs hybrid mattress explainer will help clarify). The standard version of this mattress is 12 inches deep with four layers of support (whereas the Helix Midnight Luxe is 14 inches deep with six layers of support).

From the bottom up, DuraDense Foam provides solid base support and durability; approximately 950 individually wrapped eight-inch steel coils in the next layer adjust to your body and reduce motion transfer, with lengthwise-only edge support for structural reinforcement; high-grade polyfoam in the transition layer gives the mattress its bounce while offering ergonomic support and medium-feel cushioning; and Helix’s own memory plus foam blend, which is also medium feel, helps to relieve pressure along the shoulders, hips, lower back, and knees.

It’s topped off with a soft, stretchy, knitted cover for breathability and additional comfort.

(Image credit: Michele Ross)

Helix Midnight mattress review: firmness and comfort

A medium mattress with a 5-6 out of 10 rating

Particularly comfortable for side sleepers

Provides a good balance of sink and support

Helix says that the Midnight mattress is neither too firm nor too soft, purporting that this middle ground is great for co-sleepers with varying preferences for feel. The brand classifies its bestselling mattress broadly between 4 and 7 on the firmness scale (with 10 being the firmest). From our experience and compared to other medium-feel mattresses we’ve tested, we’d gauge it more precisely at the average of 5.5.

During the first few nights of testing, we found it to be noticeably softer, bouncier, and more plush than we’d expected – especially compared to other mattresses advertised as offering a similar level of firmness (it’s worth noting however, that firmness is subjective and will vary based on your height, weight, personal preferences, and history of mattress use). However, it’s not too soft that you feel a lack of support or think you ordered the wrong model. In addition, as each night passed, we began to feel it work its magic for support and comfort along the body while side sleeping.

We were impressed to discover that the Helix Midnight lived up to its claims – not to mention accolades and awards – as being one of the best mattresses for side sleepers. Within just a few days, we experienced noticeable relief for aches and pains along our neck and shoulders, which we credit to the well-balanced levels of sink from the top two foam layers and support from the lower base and body shaping layers.

Overall, we experienced greater body contouring and pressure relief particular to side sleeping than other medium-firm, memory foam-only mattresses we’ve tried.

Helix Midnight mattress review: performance

Offers noticeable relief and comfort for side sleepers

Minimal motion transfer

Lacks the level of edge support we anticipated

We tested the Helix Midnight mattress for just under four weeks. We measured it in all major areas of performance, rating it from ease of set-up and initial off-gassing on day one to pressure relief, motion transfer, cooling, edge support, and overall durability.

Given these markers of performance, all things considered, we found that the Helix Midnight lived up to the bulk of its claims and fanfare – most notably its benefits for side sleeping, temperature regulation, and motion transfer. It was also easy enough to assemble for one person and we have no complaints about the unboxing experience on day one.

Setup

Score: 5 out of 5

We opted for the queen-sized Helix Midnight mattress, which weighs 100 pounds. Packed in a relatively compact box measuring 46 x 17 x 17", we were grateful it was delivered directly to our floor. Even for a relatively petite tester (at 5' 2" and weighing slightly above the mattress itself), we were able to push the package into our apartment, unbox it, unroll it, and unwrap it solo – though it would inevitably have been less laborious with two people.

Once we slid it out of the box, it was simple and hassle-free to unroll it from the first layer of plastic packaging. From there, it took some shifting and shimmying to get the mattress straight onto our bed frame. (While the Helix Midnight doesn't require a foundation, the brand advises that your slats should be no wider than five inches apart, as bigger gaps may cause sagging and potentially void the 10-year warranty). From there, we cut the second, thicker protective plastic layer off. These two steps took no more than 10 minutes, which would likely be cut in half with four hands instead of two.

The unboxing guide recommends allowing one to two hours for the Midnight to fully unwind and expand before sleeping on it.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Michele Ross ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Michele Ross ) Image 1 of 2

Off-gassing

Score: 5 out of 5

Despite living in a studio apartment and sitting directly next to the Helix Midnight as it expanded over the next two hours, we were pleased that we didn’t pick up on any odors, or even wheezing sounds for that matter. (At the same time, we do note that the mattress was situated next to a half-open window with the ceiling fan on.)

The foam used in the Helix Midnight is CertiPUR-US Certified, meaning it passes safety standards and is confirmed to contain no harmful chemicals including but not limited to formaldehyde, phthalates, mercury, lead, and other heavy metals.

In sum, we felt confident in this mattress while it decompressed and continued to feel safe sleeping on it thereafter.

Pressure relief

Score: 4.5 out of 5

To gauge the pressure relief of the Helix Midnight, we placed a 55-pound kettlebell at the center of the mattress. The level of sinkage clocked in at just over 3 inches. (The amount of sinkage from your own body may be less, given the distribution of your body weight; we also found that it will sink more in some denser areas of the body than others, such as around the hips.) The mattress also returned back to form within seconds of removing the kettlebell.

(Image credit: Michele Ross)

We primarily tested this mattress for side sleeping, and we enjoyed how well it contoured the body in this position and gave an adequate amount of sink – particularly along the shoulders and hips – while still feeling supported.

The Helix Midnight also offers noticeable pressure relief for back-sleeping. It cushions and contours the body (especially by the hips), so we have no complaints about its ability to hold up for those who primarily sleep on their backs or for combination sleepers. Based on our experience, we can see why this model is also marketed for co-sleepers with varying preferences – so if you’re a side sleeper and your partner is a back-sleeper (or vice versa), this claim holds up.

With that said, this mattress is not ideal for stomach sleepers or people at heavier weights (from 230-300 pounds and above), as the amount of give may be excessive and the sinkage can prove to be uncomfortable. In these cases, firm models would be more suitable. If you’d like to stay with this brand, the Helix Twilight and Helix Dawn are safer bets since they won’t sink or give. In addition, while it’s medium-firm, the Helix Plus is made for taller and heavier sleepers.

Motion transfer

Score: 4.5 out of 5

To gauge how well the Helix Midnight holds up in terms of motion transfer, we placed an empty wine glass near the top edge of one side of the bed and dropped a 10-pound kettlebell 25 inches away from the glass. Whether we dropped it from heights at 4 inches, 8 inches, and 12 inches, and while the glass had a few more 'shakes' with each higher increment, it stayed upright the whole time.

The same went for when we dropped the weight at these intervals 12 inches away from the glass – though dropping the kettlebell from higher points almost did knock the glass over.

All things considered, we credit the limited amount of motion transfer to the hundreds of individually wrapped coils. If you or your bed partner tend to toss and turn throughout the night, based on this test, we don’t believe that the other’s sleep will be significantly disrupted on account of excess movement.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Michele Ross ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Michele Ross ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Michele Ross ) Image 1 of 3

Temperature regulation

Score: 4.5 out of 5

Within only a few days of testing, we were pleased to discover how breathable the Helix Midnight is – without even opting for the GlacioTex Cooling Cover (which you can upgrade to at checkout). The cooling properties of the standard Midnight mattress can be credited to both its breathable cover as well as its hybrid composition. While it doesn’t necessarily remain cool to the touch, it doesn’t trap body heat, which is a common issue of all-foam mattresses.

We used linen bedding (fitted sheets and a duvet) and a light down comforter to further promote airflow, as we tend to run warm at night. Within this testing period, we experienced a notable reduction in night sweats and heat-related discomfort compared to other non-cooling medium mattresses on the market.

(Image credit: Helix)

Edge support

Score: 4 out of 5

While we wouldn’t say that the Helix Midnight underperforms in the edge support department, we found this element to be less impressive than other markers of performance.

We first tested edge support by placing the 55-pound kettlebell 4 inches from the side of the mattress. To the naked eye, the amount of sinkage appeared to be greater than that from the bed’s center, so we weren’t entirely confident to leave the weight there unattended or for too long.

Next, when we tested the edge support with our own body weight by sitting upright along the side of the bed, the give wasn’t too drastic. However, testing the edge support while reclining at night, we did experience a notable amount of sinkage. Again, we didn’t find this to be drastic in our case (i.e. we never feared rolling off the bed), though co-sleepers with limited space and especially heavier sleepers are likely to desire and require a bit more support on this front.

Durability

Score: 4.5 out of 5

After nearly four weeks of testing, the mattress shows no significant signs of wear and tear – even with the continuous experiments with weight drops. We only deducted a half point for durability since the knitted cover stays wrinkled right after the weight tests. However, since the mattress itself quickly returns back to form, we believe that’s what matters most, so we have no real complaints on the Helix Midnight’s durability to date. Moreover, since it will be covered with a fitted sheet, this aesthetic issue is the least of our worries, especially given that the mattress has performed well in the areas that matter most.

Helix Midnight mattress: customer reviews

User reviews for the Helix Midnight mattress are generally positive, with an average rating of 4.6 out of stars across 4,800+ reviews on the Helix Midnight product page as of May 2022. Many reviewers call out its comfort and support (highlighting its balance between plushness and sturdiness), as well as quality and value for the price and ease to set up. Others have mentioned that the Helix Sleep Quiz (opens in new tab), which matched them to the Midnight mattress, proved to be helpful in their decision to buy this particular model – even more so among side sleepers.

The most impressive benefits that users have reported include help with chronic postural problems and even reductions in blood pressure, plus immediate relief from back pain and improvements in sleep quality. Users have also commented on quick shipping times (despite widespread supply chain issues elsewhere) and excellent customer service.

The majority of users who rated the Helix Midnight less favorably reported that they found it to be too soft for their preferences. However, many of these reviewers called out their satisfaction after reaching out to Helix customer support, as team members solved their issues by facilitating exchanges to a firmer mattress (like the Twilight, which is also designed for side sleepers) or shipping them a free mattress topper.

All of these ratings and reviews considered, the Midnight mattress as well as Helix as a brand were commented upon in a positive light; firmly negative reviews and reports of poor experiences and regrets were few and far between. (Again, reviews of firmness and thus comfort are subjective and particular to one’s body composition and personal preferences.)

Should you buy the Helix Midnight mattress?

If you’re a side sleeper or back sleeper (and/or have a co-sleeper with these preferences for sleeping positions), and are shopping for a medium firm hybrid mattress with a budget in the lower range of mid-market options, the Helix Midnight is well worth considering to buy. We experienced quick relief for body aches and enhanced comfort and contouring especially when side sleeping. We were also pleased to find that this model offers noticeable benefits for temperature regulation – though if you tend to run extra hot at night, we anticipate experiencing even greater relief by upgrading to include the Silky GlacioTex Cooling Cover at checkout, or even opting for the Helix Midnight Luxe for additional built-in cooling features (on top of other benefits, including but not limited to lumbar support and a premium quilted pillow top for extra comfort) – although we haven't been tested these personally so can't say for sure.

Since the most common complaint of the Helix Midnight mattress appears to be that it’s too soft for some – particularly stomach sleepers and sleepers at heavier weights – the Helix Twilight would be a better bet to go firmer with no sink or give for side sleepers, the Helix Dusk will still offer a medium feel with no sink or give for all sleeping positions, and the Helix Plus will offer optimal body support with medium firmness for taller and/or heavier sleepers.