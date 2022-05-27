Memorial Day mattress sale 2022: the best early deals

Welcome to Memorial Day weekend! Retailers have wasted no time this week launching their Memorial Day sales ahead of the official holiday on May 30. That includes a selection of leading mattress brands and vendors.

While we're seeing a lot of mattress deals, know ahead of time that many models cost more now than they did last year — even in spite of discounts equivalent to those we saw on Black Friday, Cyber Monday or Memorial Day 2021. However, inflation has forced prices up, so the unavoidable truth is that many mattresses are more expensive than they used to be.

Some of the best mattress brands are currently offering the same prices as last year, however, making them excellent value for money. You'll find those deals here in our guide, along with a selection of other stand-out offers that our mattress experts have highlighted as being best-in-class.

In the midst of the cost of living crisis, we've chosen only the best-value Memorial Day mattress sales in our round up. Our list of the top deals might be smaller than in previous years; there are some mattresses we just can't recommend at the moment But you'll still find an option for everyone, including lower-budget mattresses. We've rounded up deals on some of the best mattress toppers below, too — they're a cheaper way to improve the comfort and support of your bed, without forking out for a whole new mattress.

6 of the best Memorial Day mattress deals

(opens in new tab) 1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $499 $399 + $499 of free gifts at Nectar (opens in new tab)

This great value, lower-mid-range memory foam mattress delivers a solid performance for a very competitive price - we gave it 4/5 stars in our Nectar Mattress review (opens in new tab). It's particularly comfortable for side and back sleeping, with good pressure relief and temperature regulation. (If you're a hot sleeper though we'd recommend a hybrid like the Saatva Classic instead (opens in new tab)). This superb deal brings the price of a queen back from $899 to $799, and you get $499-worth of free pillows, sheets and a mattress protector too. Only the Cocoon Chill below comes close for sheer value for money. It's worth noting that this deal isn't part of Nectar's official Memorial Day mattress sale, but we're not expecting prices to drop again this month. The mattress also comes with a 365-night trial so you can make sure it's right for you, and a market-leading lifetime warranty.

(opens in new tab) 2. Saatva Classic mattress: from $887 - save $350 when you spend $1,000 (opens in new tab)

The Saatva Classic sits at number one in our mattress rankings. The luxury hybrid innerspring aced our tests when we reviewed it (opens in new tab), scoring an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's exceptionally comfortable and supportive in all sleeping positions, with a more classic feel than an all-foam mattress (it has a little bounce), and a Seal of Approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations - making it a great choice for anyone with back pain. It's also excellent for hot sleepers and couples, thanks to very good temperature regulation and motion isolation. We've teamed up with Saatva to offer a huge $350 discount on the Classic when you spend $1,000. That drops the price of a queen from $1,695 to to $1,345, which is $150 cheaper than the company's official Memorial Day mattress sale. Bargain.

(opens in new tab) 3. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam mattress: from $769 $499 + free bedding at Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

This 10-inch medium-firm memory foam mattress is the biggest rival to the Nectar Memory Foam above. The main difference is that the cover is made from phase-change material to regulate your temperature as you sleep, making it a better option for hot sleepers. A queen size costs the same as the Nectar ($799) and you get free pillows and sheets - but you don't get a free mattress protector. So it's a choice between better cooling tech or a handy free mattress protector to help your investment last longer. Again, this isn't Cocoon by Sealy’s official Memorial Day mattress sale, but the company has run the same deal for months and we don't expect the details to change now.

(opens in new tab) 4. DreamCloud Mattress: from $1,273 $699 at DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

The medium-firm DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is another great option for hot sleepers, and for people who like a slight body-hug but prefer a more traditional mattress feel, with a bit of bounce, compared to the all-foam mattresses above. It's taller than average at 16 inches deep, and that extra depth provides great comfort and support to all sleep positions - especially for back and side sleepers. It's also a good option for people with back pain thanks to its dedicated lumbar support. This pre-Memorial Day mattress sale reduces a queen to $999 (was $1,199) and comes with $699 of free pillows, sheets and a mattress protector. That's extremely competitive for a mid-range hybrid, and we don't expect the price to drop further this month.

(opens in new tab) 5. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: from $499 $299 at Siena Sleep (opens in new tab)

Siena Sleep is a sister brand to Nectar Sleep, DreamCloud and Awara, and takes a few cues from each. The medium-firm Siena Memory Foam Mattress was released earlier this year as a good budget option for your bedroom or for upgrading a guest room. It’s 10 inches tall, an average height for budget boxed mattresses, and uses gel memory foam to boost airflow. There’s also motion-reducing foam to isolate motion from your partner during sleep, with contouring memory foam to give you both a relaxing, body-hug feel. A queen size is down to $599 (was $799) in the Siena Memorial Day mattress sale and, as we’ve seen this price most months since its release, we don’t expect it to drop further this month. You’ll get 180 nights to trial it too, which is the same trial length as luxury brands such as Saatva.

(opens in new tab) 6. Zinus 10 Inch Green Tea Luxe Mattress: from $349 $243 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the new, luxury version of the popular Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, and the 10-inch version is exclusive to Amazon. There’s currently 17% off the retail price, and while that isn’t a massive saving, it reduces the already affordable price of a queen size mattress to $412 (was $499). The Green Tea Luxe is made in the US and designed with a breathable knitted cover, followed by three layers of CertiPUR US certified (toxin free) memory foam to boost pressure relief across your body and to ensure the mattress remains stable as you sleep on it. You’ll need to leave it for up to 72 hours to expand fully after unpacking, but then it’s good to go. It's already scored high user reviews on Amazon, generating an average score of 4.5 out of 5.

Memorial Day mattress sales: memory foam

(opens in new tab) 1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $499 $399 + $499 of free gifts at Nectar (opens in new tab)

Nectar's entry-level full foam mattress is already one of the best values out there — and early Memorial Day sales are just sweetening the deal with $100 off plus included freebies that are valued at up to $499. That brings the price of a queen back down to $799 (from $899), which is well below the average price you'd pay for this size mattress at most other brands. Need convincing that this lower mid-range memory foam mattress is legit? We sang its praises in our Nectar Mattress review (opens in new tab) for exceptional pressure relief and good temperature regulation. You get a full year to try it at home, as well, with an industry-leading forever warranty to back your purchase.

(opens in new tab) 2. Casper Essential Mattress: from $395 $335.75 at Casper (opens in new tab)

This is the cheapest Casper mattress in the Memorial Day sales, and it could be the perfect choice to upgrade your guest room or main bed if you’re on a tight budget. The Casper Essential Mattress is made with three layers of foam to provide a supportive yet contouring feel, and uses the same open-cell design to boost airflow that you’ll find in more expensive Caspers. It’s a good choice if you need better pressure relief from a mattress but have limited funds. As it’s in the Final Sale section you won’t be entitled to a trial or returns - all sales are final - but you will get a five-year limited warranty. A queen size Essential Mattress is now reduced to $505 (was $595), so while the discount isn’t as big as on some of the other mattresses in this guide, it does make an already affordable bed cheaper.

(opens in new tab) 3. Brooklyn Chill Memory Foam Cooling Mattress: from $274 $205.05 at Brooklyn Bedding (opens in new tab)

Cooling mattresses can cost thousands, but the Brooklyn Chill bucks that trend by offering a queen size from $393 (was $524). Similar to the Casper above, the Chill relies on an open-cell foam design to increase airflow and dissipate heat. That means heat shouldn’t collect in the mattress and add to your overheating. The Chill comes in five heights, from 6” to 12”. The shallower options are good for stomach and back sleepers, while the taller options suit those seeking a medium-firm feel and more cushioning for side sleeping. There’s 25% off all mattresses in the Brooklyn Bedding Memorial Day sale, and we think this is an excellent deal on an all-foam bed that can be customised (in terms of height) to suit different sleep positions. You’ll get free shipping, a 120-night trial and a 10-year warranty too.

(opens in new tab) 4. Brentwood Home Cypress Memory Foam Mattress: from $399 $359 at Brentwood Home (opens in new tab)

This is the best Memorial Day mattress sale for people dealing with hot flashes and night sweats and who need a good quality yet cheap mattress to wick away heat and sweat. The Brentwood Home Cypress is infused with charcoal, a natural material known for its ability to control moisture levels and dissipate heat. We’d still recommend using a good waterproof mattress protector (opens in new tab) to keep your bed safe from sweat stains, but the Cypress shouldn’t make the sweating or hot flashes worse. It will give you the contouring comfort and pressure relief of a memory foam mattress though, helping you to sleep comfier and cooler. Use the discount code SAVE10 at checkout to get 10% off, with a queen size priced from $539 (was $599). You’ll get a year’s risk-free trial too - an excellent perk at this price.

(opens in new tab) 5. Bear Original Mattress: from $748 $524 at Bear Mattress (opens in new tab)

Bear Mattress has a 30% off sitewide sale ongoing for Memorial Day. That discount exceeds its Black Friday and President's Day sales. The Bear Original is the brand's most affordable cooling mattress, and it's at the best price we've seen for it in over six months. The price of a queen has dropped from $998 to $699, while a twin is just $524. Add to that a pair of free pillows and you have an outstanding value for money. Memory foam mattresses are prone for trapping heat, but the Bear Original's cooling graphite-gel memory foam will keep you comfortable and well-supported all night long.

(opens in new tab) 6. Tempur-Cloud Mattress: from $1,899 now $1,329 at Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)

The Tempur-Pedic Memorial Day Sale offers a rare 30% discount for its budget-friendly Tempur-Cloud full-foam mattress. That brings the price of a queen to $1,539 (was $2,199). Made with NASA-developed Tempur Material, you'll experience all-body contouring and support. Low motion transfer means it's a suitable choice for co-sleepers, too.

(opens in new tab) 7. Nectar Premier Copper Mattress: from $1,673 $1,099 + up to $499 in free gifts at Nectar (opens in new tab)

The original Nectar mattress does an admirable job of regulating temperature, but the Premier Copper is your best bet if you're a hot sleeper who likes the cushioning hug of memory foam. A copper-woven cover plus phase-change-infused cooling foam will leave you comfortably cool and well-supported. Bring home a queen on sale for $1,499 (reg. $2,198) along with a premium bedding bundle worth $499. A lifetime warranty applies, and you'll have a full year to test it out at home.

Memorial Day mattress sales: organic

(opens in new tab) 1. Birch Natural Mattress: from $1,349 $949 plus 2 free pillows at Birch Living (opens in new tab)

Ahead of Memorial Day, Birch is knocking an extra $50 off its Natural mattress, bringing the total savings to $400. You'll also get two free pillows (valued at $150) with purchase. Sister site Tom's Guide calls it the best organic mattress (opens in new tab) you can buy, and we're inclined to agree. No matter your sleep style, you'll be well-supported by a layer of Talalay latex plus a support layer of individually-wrapped steel coils. Talalay also promotes good airflow, and combined with an organic cover you'll find plenty of relief if you overheat at night. A 100-night trial and 25-year warranty apply.

(opens in new tab) 2. Avocado Eco Organic Mattress: from $699 $629 at Avocado (opens in new tab)

Organic beds are typically more expensive than their synthetic counterparts, but Avocado's new Eco Organic mattress is very affordable. Now you can shave another 10% off with coupon code "SAVE10" at checkout. That puts the price of a queen at $899 (was $999) — a spectacular value for any bed of that size. This medium-firm mattress is designed to relieve pressure in all the right places so you're comfy and pain-free. Try it risk-free for 100 nights.

(opens in new tab) 3. Eco Terra Hybrid Latex Mattress: from $999 $699 at Eco Terra (opens in new tab)

Eco Terra handcrafts all of its mattresses in the USA, using eco-friendly, sustainably-sourced materials that are GOTS and OEKO-TEX-certified. During its Memorial Day sale, Eco Terra knocks $300 off its hybrid latex mattress, which means you can bring home a queen for just $999 (was $1,299). Choose between a medium or medium-firm feel. Not sure which one to buy? You'll have 90 nights to test it out, with free returns plus a full refund if you're not satisfied.

(opens in new tab) 4. Avocado Green Mattress: from $1,199 now $1,079 at Avocado (opens in new tab)

The Avocado Green is one of the best organic mattresses you can buy — especially if you have a larger build. (This medium-firm bed can hold up to 700lbs.) It's crafted from 100% organic certified, non-toxic materials including Dunlop latex, cotton and wool. A support layer of 1,414 pocketed coils minimizes motion transfer and provides five dedicated zones for concentrated support. Coupon code "SAVE10" shaves 10% off, which knocks the price of a queen to $1,529 (was $1,699). You'll have a full year to trial it, too.

Memorial Day mattress sales: hybrids

(opens in new tab) 1. Saatva Classic mattress: from $887 - save $350 when you spend $1,000 (opens in new tab)

This luxury innerspring hybrid is extremely comfortable and supportive for all sleeping positions. Better yet, it comes in three firmness levels plus two heights so you can select the combo that best suits your preferences. The Saatva Classic has also been given the Seal of Approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations. In other words, if you suffer from back pain, you'll want to check this mattress out — especially now, since we've teamed up with Saatva to offer a massive $350 discount on the Classic when you spend $1,000. That drops the price of a queen from $1,695 to to $1,345, which is $150 cheaper than the company's official Memorial Day mattress sale price.

(opens in new tab) 2. The Allswell Mattress: from $339 $271 at Allswell Home (opens in new tab)

The Allswell Mattress is designed to land on the softer side of medium firm, and based on our experience of testing mattresses with a similar firmness, we feel it would best suit lighter to average weight bodies, especially side sleepers. Like the Brentwood Home Cypress (above), The Allswell is infused with charcoal to control moisture levels and regulate heat - it takes the latter to the next level with copper gel-infused foam. And because it’s a hybrid, air flows better around the individually wrapped coils. Those coils boost pressure relief on your back and hips too, and offer more bounce and responsiveness compared to a full memory foam mattress where you might sink in more. There’s 20% off all sizes in the Allswell Memorial Day mattress sale, with a queen reduced to $359 (was $449).

(opens in new tab) 3. Zinus 14” Green Tea Cooling Swirl Foam Hybrid: from $221 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This budget mattress is the same height as the DreamCloud yet it costs a fraction of the price at $414 (was $750) for a queen size compared to $999 for a queen DreamCloud. The Zinus isn’t as premium, but there’s still a lot of mattress here for the lower price. Cooling swirl memory foam works to dissipate heat and airflow is boosted further by pocket springs. Those help isolate motion from your bed partner and vice Versa, and they contribute to pressure relief for your whole body. The foam is also CertiPUR-US certified to be free of harmful toxins. You’ll get free shipping to your door, plus the mattress is covered by a 10-year warranty. Whether this discounted price hangs around for the actual Memorial Day mattress sales remains to be seen, so if you’re keen on the 14” Zinus Hybrid and want this new cheaper price, buy sooner rather than later.

(opens in new tab) 4. Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte 10.5": from $799 $399 at Mattress Firm (opens in new tab)

Most sleeping positions will be catered for with this Serta mattress, and it’s up to 50% off at Mattress Firm ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales. The Perfect Sleeper Charlotte 10.5” has a medium-plush feel for a touch of contouring comfort but without you sinking in. It uses cooling gel foam to regulate temperature and pressure relief for your major impact points during sleep (hips and back). There are over 825 individually wrapped coils at play here too, and those work to isolate motion from your partner and vice versa, all while working with the cooling swirl foam gel to make the Perfect Sleeper Charlotte feel more airy during sleep. You’ll get a 120-night trial on this mattress, plus free basic shipping and a 10-year warranty.

(opens in new tab) 5. Awara Natural Hybrid mattress: from $1,398 $799 at Awara Sleep (opens in new tab)

Organic mattresses tend to be pricier than their full-foam counterparts, but if you're looking for an affordable entry into eco-friendly sleep then consider the Awara Natural Hybrid. Consisting of Dunlop latex, foam and innersprings, you'll experience incredible pressure relief and excellent support no matter your sleep style. Add to that a top cover made from organic cotton and New Zealand wool and you'll hardly be breaking into a sweat at night. We typically see a queen on sale for $1,199, but right now it's only $1,099 after a $300 savings (applicable on all sizes). You'll also get premium freebies (valued at up to $499), a 1-year trial and a lifetime warranty with your new Awara bed.

(opens in new tab) 6. Helix Midnight Mattress: from $799 $699 plus 2 free pillows at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab)

Coupon code "MDSALE100" cuts the Helix Midnight hybrid to $699 for a twin (reg. $799) and $1,099 for a queen (reg. $1,199). You'll also get two free Dream pillows with your purchase. This is a match of last year's sale prices and a solid deal for one of the best mattresses for side sleepers. You'll have 100 nights to test it out and be backed by a 10-year warranty if you elect to keep it.

(opens in new tab) 7. Big Fig Hybrid Mattress: f rom $1,399 now $999 at Big Fig (opens in new tab)

Coupon code "MEMDAY" slashes $400 off the Big Fig Hybrid. That puts a twin at $999 (was $1,399), and a queen down to $1,399 (was $1,799). Big Fig mattresses are designed to support larger bodies, with much of that support coming from 1,600 pocketed coils in the base. Gel-infused latex foam plus a ThermoGel top cover keep the night sweats away. A 120-night trial applies.

5 of the best Memorial Day mattress topper sales

If you need to boost the softness, firmness or cooling power of your bed but don’t have the budget to buy a new mattress, a quality bed topper is a good solution. As we explain in our best mattress toppers guide, these clever accessories help extend the life of your mattress by at least a couple of years, depending on the type you buy. They also cost a fraction of the price of a new mattress. These are the ones we’d recommend considering ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales…

(opens in new tab) 1. Viscosoft Select High Density Mattress Topper: from $214.95 $159.95 at Viscosoft (opens in new tab)

Save up to $80 - Is your current mattress lacking comfort and support? Then this Viscosoft mattress topper could make an instant difference. We haven’t reviewed it yet, but the Select High Density Mattress Topper has high user reviews from people dealing with aches and pains, and from those looking for more sleep comfort. The topper is available in 3” and 4” versions, with a queen size priced $199.95 for the 3” model. You can also upgrade further to Active Charcoal and Gentle Lavender-infused options, with free delivery and a 90-day money back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) 2. Lucid 2 Inch Dunlop Latex Topper: from $94.99 $80 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $25 - If your mattress is too firm for your body, try this soft and responsive latex topper from Lucid. There isn’t a massive saving here, but the price is already low with a queen size costing just $127 (was $149.99). It isn’t as thick as the Viscosoft and Tempur-Pedic options, but it’s enough to take the edge off a too-firm mattress until you have the budget to upgrade to a comfier new bed. The Lucid 2 Inch Dunlop Latex Topper is ventilated, so it should encourage airflow, but it definitely isn’t a cooling topper so look elsewhere if you overheat during sleep. Viscosoft, for example, has a cooling copper topper.

(opens in new tab) 3. Tempur-Pedic Tempur Topper Supreme: from $359 $215.40 at Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)

Save up to $199 - Here you get 3” of NASA-developed Tempur material to boost the comfort and support of your mattress, and we love how thick and contouring it feels. The cover is also removable for washing, and the topper is covered by a 10-year warranty. You get free shipping too but there are no returns here, which is disappointing considering many of Tempur-Pedic’s rivals offer easy returns. Because of that, we’d recommend looking at user reviews to ensure this topper addresses your mattress issues. It has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Tempur-Pedic, with many customers praising its instant comfort, but a few say its too firm while others say its too soft.

(opens in new tab) 4. Turmerry Latex Mattress Topper: from $125 $99 at Turmerry (opens in new tab)

Save up to $105 - Latex bed toppers are a good solution if you need to make a firm mattress softer or a softer mattress firmer. As long as your mattress isn’t sagging or sinking in any areas, you can use this Turmerry Topper to quickly adjust the firmness of your current mattress. It comes in two different versions – Organic Latex (now from $99) and Natural Latex (now from $99) and either a 2” or 3” height. You can also pick between Soft, Medium and Firm firmness levels, making the Turmerry Latex Mattress Topper one of the most versatile options; the thicker the topper, the more it will alter the feel of your mattress. All sizes are discounted in the Turmerry Memorial Day mattress sale, and you’ll have 60 nights to trial the topper at home. It’s covered by a five-year warranty too.

(opens in new tab) 5. Subrtex 4-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: from $159.99 $135.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $108 - This is the best Memorial Day mattress topper deal for hot sleepers on a smaller budget. It’s better made than many of the cheaper cooling mattress pads sold on Amazon, though we admit it isn’t on a par with something like the Saatva Graphite Topper (from $245 at Saatva (opens in new tab)). In the current sale you can get a 4” queen size gel-infused topper for $186.99 (was $285.99). The 2” version is $110 for a queen. The non-toxic CertiPUR-US certified foam has a ventilated design to boost airflow and stop heat from collecting. The removable cover is also heat-wicking. If you know overheating is keeping you awake but you can’t budget for a cooling mattress, a cooling topper is worth trying – especially when it’s covered by a 30-day returns policy.

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday in May, so Memorial Day 2022 will take place on Monday 30 May. It’s a bank holiday and a federal holiday, and many online and in-store retailers normally launch sales to help you save on a wide range of products - including mattresses.

What is a Memorial Day mattress sale?

There are normally thousands of products discounted for Memorial Day, and mattresses are no exception. So the Memorial Day mattress sales are dedicated deals launched by retailers and manufacturers to help you save money if you’re looking to buy a new mattress.

Those savings aren’t always the same though – some brands and retailers offer either money off or free bedding, while others offer both. The latter are usually the best deals for sheer value for money, depending on the cost of the bed you are looking at.

(Image credit: Getty)

Is Memorial Day a good time to buy a mattress?

We’ve been covering mattress deals and sales for a number of years and have pinpointed specific times of the year when you can get a good mattress for a lot less. The Black Friday mattress deals are usually laden with cheap mattress prices and free bedding gifts, and these roll over into Cyber Monday mattress deals.

Outside of these two, the Presidents’ Day mattress sales in February, followed by the Memorial Day mattress sales in May are a good time to buy a mattress for less. That’s because, from our research and trend analysis of the past few years, prices tend to rise over the summer months before falling again in time for Labour Day in September.

So if you want or need a new mattress and you’ve missed out on all the major shopping events so far, the 2022 Memorial Day mattress sales are your next big chance to save on better sleep.

Where to find the best Memorial Day mattress sales

If past years are anything to go by, online and in-store retailers and manufacturers will be launching sale offers this May. Not all of them will be worth your time though, as some deals will only be marginally better than the sales on offer most months.

That’s why we’ve created this guide to help you sort the top offers from the rest. We’ll be updating it regularly as we approach 2022’s Memorial Day mattress sales on 30 May, and will be highlighting the deals we think are worth buying and why. We’ll do this by showing you:

The before price (the RRP)

The sale price

How much you’re saving

How this compares to regular deals from the brand

Any free gifts you’re entitled to

We’d recommend only looking at retailers and manufacturers that offer a mattress trial period that enables you to test out your new bed at home for at least 30 nights. This is the average time it takes to get used to a new bed.

Our other expert tip is to check that the brand has published a clear returns policy on its website or has one available for you to read in-store, as you need to be aware of any small print. For example, some request that you use a mattress protector on your mattress during the trial period to keep it safe from spills and stains. If you don’t use one, you may not be able to return it if you change your mind.

Brands and retailers we know and trust include Avocado Green, Casper, Cocoon by Sealy, DreamCloud, GhostBed, Helix Sleep, Leesa, Mattress Firm, Purple, Nectar Sleep, Saatva, and Tempur-Pedic, but there are plenty of others to consider on Memorial Day.

Are mattress toppers and bedding on sale too?

Yes, you can normally find a wide range of bedding in the Memorial Day mattress sale. Many of the best mattress toppers are discounted and these are an instant way to upgrade the comfort of your existing bed if you don’t have the budget for a new mattress.

(Image credit: Getty)

Other bedding you’ll find in the sales include bed sheets, mattress protectors, comforters, weighted blankets and some of the best pillows for comfier sleep. In recent years, we’ve seen brands and retailers bundle in some of these bedding items as free gifts when you purchase a mattress. Top brands for giving you free premium bedding include Awara, DreamCloud, Cocoon by Sealy, Helix Sleep, and Nectar Sleep.

The Memorial Day mattress sales are also a good time to nab bedding that isn’t normally discounted. For example, luxury sleep brand Saatva has been known to offer a sitewide discount ranging from 12-15%, and that can be used on its weighted blankets, pillows, toppers, sheets and more. That said, a recent Saatva mattress sale offered this exact same discount, so we’re hoping for a larger saving from the brand in May.

What to look for in a Memorial Day mattress sale

We’ve been reporting on Memorial Day mattress deals for a few years now, and there are two things in particular – in addition to free shipping – that we recommend you look for before spending a dime:

Risk-free mattress trial Why this is important: A risk-free trial means you can test out your new mattress for an agreed period of time (100 nights is the average). If you change your mind during the trial, you can contact the brand to arrange a collection of the mattress and a refund of your money. It’s common for brands to ask you to sleep on the mattress for 30 nights before asking for a refund, as this is the average time it takes to get used to a new bed. The risk-free part means you won’t be charged a fee for returns. A clear warranty Why this is important: Trusted manufacturers always offer a warranty on their mattresses, and these range from 10 years to a Lifetime Warranty depending on what the mattress is made from and the brand you buy from. It isn’t enough for a brand to list that it offers a warranty – they should provide a breakdown of what that warranty does and doesn’t cover so that you know what to expect should you encounter issues such as premature sagging or loss of edge support.

Last year’s best Memorial Day mattress sales

(opens in new tab) Editor's choice - Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts

Save up to $800 - The Nectar Memory Foam is a popular 12-inch, medium-firm mattress. We found it to be incredibly comfortable and supportive, and it's just been updated with a new cooling cover1. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam mattress: from $769 $499 + free bedding at Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Tempur-Essential Mattress: from $1,659 now $1,161

Save up to $995 - Tempur-Pedic's Memorial Day sale includes a fantastic 30% discount on the Tempur-Essential Mattress. The Essentials Mattress is a special edition medium-soft mattress with three layers of high-performance foam which provides adaptive pressure relief and personalized comfort, while a breathable cover wicks moisture away.



(opens in new tab) Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: from $999 $649 + free pillows and sheet set

Save 35% off the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid mattress, plus you'll receive two free premium pillows and a sheet set - a total savings of up to $799. The 12-inch Chill Hybrid is a medium-firm memory foam mattress with advanced cooling properties thanks to the cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat. A Twin starts at $649.99, and you'll enjoy free shipping that conveniently ships in a box to your doorstep.



(opens in new tab) Lucid Memory Foam mattress: $399.99 $366.25 at Amazon

Save $33 - The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of Amazon's top-rated mattresses and an "Amazon's Choice" recommended buy. This mattress features a 12-inch medium-firm feel that's perfect for back, side, or stomach sleepers. The Queen size is currently in stock and on sale for just $366.25.



(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic mattress: from $699 at Saatva

Save $250 - We have a special offer that currently beats the official Memorial Day sale - just click this link, and you can save $225 when you spend over $1,000. This deal applies to any of Saatva's luxury mattresses, but we recommend the Saatva Classic. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a durable dual steel coil support system.



(opens in new tab) Purple Mattress: from $599 $574 at Purple

Save up to $300 - Purple's Memorial Day mattress sale allows you to save up to $100 on the flagship Purple mattress, plus you can save up to $200 more when you bundle sleep accessories with your order. The best-selling Purple mattress uses an innovative, responsive gel grid and dual layers of foam to deliver support and flex and comes with a 10-year warranty.



(opens in new tab) Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $450 $382.50 at T&N

Save up to $150 - Save up to 20% off sitewide at the Tuft & Needle Memorial Day sales event. That means the company's popular budget foam Original mattress is now on sale for just $382 (was $450) for a twin, while a queen now costs $590, down from $695. The T&N Original mattress is made of two layers of ultra-supportive foam and features high-tech cooling properties for a comfortable night's sleep.



(opens in new tab) The DreamCloud: from $799 $699 + $399 of free gifts at DreamCloud

Save up to $599 - Dreamcloud's Memorial Day mattress sale is here, you can score a $200 discount on the luxury hybrid DreamCloud (it's medium-firm), and get a free mattress protector (worth $99), a sheet set (worth $150), and a cooling pillow (worth $75) added to your order for free. It also comes with a year-long risk-free trial.



(opens in new tab) Casper Original Mattress: from $595 $506 at Casper

Save up to $194 - Casper's Memorial Day mattress sale gets you 15% off all its mattresses which includes the best-selling Casper Original. Built to suit all types of sleepers, the Casper Original features three layers and an eco-friendly, removable cover that's machine washable. After the discount, you can get the Casper Original Mattress (twin) for $506 (was $595) or the Casper Original Mattress (queen) for $931 (was $1,095).

(opens in new tab) Leesa Original Mattress: from $799 $699 + 2 free pillows at Leesa

Save up to $259 - The Leesa Memorial Day sale has arrived, and the retailer is offering $200 off the Leesa Original mattress, plus you'll receive two free pillows with your order. The Leesa Original has a breathable top layer, with pressure-relieving memory foam underneath, and comes with a 100-night trial. A twin-size is on sale for just $699 (was $799), and the queen is now down to $949 from $1099.



(opens in new tab) Avocado Latex Mattress: from $1,499 $1,399 at Avocado

Save $100 - You can save $100 on the Avocado Latex mattress when you apply code HONOR at checkout. The latex mattress is highly supportive and is 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and biodegradable too. This Memorial Day sale also includes free shipping, and the mattress comes with an impressive one-year trial.



(opens in new tab) Allswell Luxe Mattress: from $445 $356 at Allswell

Save up to $169 - You can snag a rare 20% discount on all mattresses with code MEMDAY at the Allswell Memorial Day mattress sale event. The Allswell Luxe mattress is a mid-range hybrid mattress that features individually wrapped coils that help minimize motion transfer.



Last year's Memorial Day mattress sales: memory foam

(opens in new tab) Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts

Save up to $800 - Nectar has officially launched its Memorial Day mattress sale and includes its biggest-ever deal on its popular, medium-firm memory foam mattress. Named best mattress (opens in new tab) by our sister site Tom's Guide - their reviewers found it to be extremely comfortable and supportive - it's also incredible value, with a $400 discount and $399-worth of free sheets, pillows and a mattress protector added to your order.



(opens in new tab) Tempur-Essential Mattress: from $1,659 now $1,161

Save up to $995 - Tempur-Pedic's Memorial Day sale includes a fantastic 30% discount on the Tempur-Essential Mattress. The Essentials Mattress is a special edition medium-soft mattress with three layers of high-performance foam which provides adaptive pressure relief and personalized comfort, while a breathable cover wicks moisture away.



(opens in new tab) Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: from $999 $649 + free pillows and sheet set

Cocoon by Sealy's Memorial Day sale includes 35% off its Chill Hybrid mattress, plus you'll also get two free premium pillows and sheet set - a total savings of up to $799. The 12-inch Chill Hybrid is a medium-firm memory foam mattress with advanced cooling properties thanks to the cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat. A Twin starts at $649.99, and you'll enjoy free shipping that conveniently ships in a box to your doorstep.



(opens in new tab) GhostBed Luxe mattress: from $1,795 $1,257 + 2 free pillows at Ghostbed

Save up to $1,170 - GhostBed's Memorial Day sale is one of the best offers we've seen all year with up to 30% off mattresses, plus two free pillows worth $170. GhostBed calls the Luxe the 'coolest bed in the world', and this 13-inch tall luxury foam mattress is packed with cooling tech, including a cool-to-touch quilted cover, gel memory foam, and a layer of thermo-sensitive foam.



(opens in new tab) Casper Original Mattress: from $595 $506 at Casper

Save up to $194 - Score up to 15% off all mattresses at the Casper Memorial Day sale. Prices starting at $506, the best-selling Casper Original features three layers and an eco-friendly, removable cover that's machine washable. Plus, it's built to suit all types of sleepers with specific support for your hips and shoulders.



(opens in new tab) Lucid Memory Foam mattress: $399.99 $366.25 at Amazon

Save $33 - The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of Amazon's top-rated mattresses and an "Amazon's Choice" recommended buy. This mattress features a 12-inch medium-firm feel that's perfect for back, side, or stomach sleepers. The Queen size is currently in stock and on sale for just $366.25.



(opens in new tab) Layla Memory Foam Mattress: from $699 $549 + $300 free gifts at Layla

Save up to $200 - The Layla Memorial Day mattress sale is running right now and it includes $150 off its memory foam mattress, which has a 120-night risk-free trial and lifetime warranty. The Layla Memory Foam now mattress starts from just $549 for a twin size, down from $699, and you'll get a free memory foam pillow, microfiber sheet set, and mattress protector - a $300+ value.



(opens in new tab) Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $450 $382.50 at T&N

Save up to $150 - Save up to 20% off sitewide at the Tuft & Needle Memorial Day sale. That means the company's popular budget foam Original mattress is now on sale for just $382 (was $450) for a twin, while a queen now costs $590, down from $695. The T&N Original mattress is made of two layers of ultra-supportive foam and features high-tech cooling properties for a comfortable night's sleep.



(opens in new tab) Serta iComfort Mattress: from $999 $799 at Serta

Save up to $1000 - Score some of the biggest discounts we've seen all year at the Serta Memorial Day mattress sale event. You'll find all iComfort mattresses up to $400 off with prices starting at $799 for a twin ($200 off) and the queen iComfort on sale for $949 ($150 off). The iComfort memory foam mattress is designed to keep the warmest sleepers comfy and cool thanks to its multi-layered mattress-cooling foam technology, which adds support, resilience, and temperature regulation.



Last year's Memorial Day mattress sales: hybrid

(opens in new tab) Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: from $999 $649 + free pillows and sheet set

Cocoon by Sealy's Memorial Day sale includes 35% off its Chill Hybrid mattress, plus you'll also get two free premium pillows and sheet set - a total savings of up to $799. The 12-inch Chill Hybrid is a medium-firm memory foam mattress with advanced cooling properties thanks to the cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat. A Twin starts at $649.99, and you'll enjoy free shipping that conveniently ships in a box to your doorstep.



(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic mattress: from $699 at Saatva

Save $200 - Saatva's Memorial Day sale just launched and includes a $200 discount when you spend over $975. Just click through from this page, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. The offer applies to any of Saatva's luxury mattresses, but we recommend the Saatva Classic. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a durable dual steel coil support system.

(opens in new tab) Purple Hybrid Premier: from $2,099 $1,849 at Purple

Save up to $400 - You can save up to $400 on the Purple Hyrbid Premier, plus score discounts on sleep accessories with y our mattress purchase. The top-rated Purple Hybrid Premier features the deepest gel grid in the range (you can choose between three or four inches) for incredibly responsive support, plus a premium coil system to deliver the most pressure reduction.



(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight Mattress: from $799 $699 + 2 free pillows at Helix

Save up to $150: Save up to $200, plus you'll receive two free Dream pillows with your order at the Helix Memorial Day sale. The Company's popular Midnight model is a medium-firm mattress made of memory plus foam and offers optimal support - especially for side sleepers. The more you spend, the more you save - a Midnight Twin is $100 off with code MEMORIALDAY100 and you can save $150 on a King size with code MEMORIALDAY150.



(opens in new tab) Layla Memory Foam Mattress: from $699 $549 + $300 free gifts at Layla

Save up to $200 - The Layla Memorial Day mattress sale is running right now and it includes $150 off its memory foam mattress, which has a 120-night risk-free trial and lifetime warranty. The Layla Memory Foam now mattress starts from just $549 for a twin size, down from $699, and you'll get a free memory foam pillow, microfiber sheet set, and mattress protector - a $300+ value.



(opens in new tab) Beautyrest Black Hybrid: from $1,949 $1,749 at Beautyrest

Save $200 - You can snag a $200 discount on the Beautyrest Black Hybrid mattress at the retailer's official Memorial Day sale. This high-end mattress is made from high-density memory foam, which cradles pressure points and pulls heat away from your body. It also features an innovative coil system, which winds three steel strands into one durable coil that absorbs energy and reduces motion transfer for undisturbed sleep.



(opens in new tab) Allswell Luxe Mattress: from $445 $356 at Allswell

Save up to $169 - You can snag a rare 20% discount on all mattresses with code MEMDAY at the Allswell Memorial Day mattress sale event. The Allswell Luxe mattress is a mid-range hybrid mattress that features individually wrapped coils that help minimize motion transfer.



Last year's Memorial Day mattress sales: organic

(opens in new tab) Avocado Latex Mattress: from $1,499 $1,399 at Avocado

Save $100 - You can save $100 on the Avocado Latex mattress when you apply code HONOR at checkout. The latex mattress is highly supportive and is 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and biodegradable too. This Memorial Day sale also includes free shipping, and the mattress comes with an impressive one-year trial.



(opens in new tab) Idle Latex Hybrid: from $1,212 $909 + 2 free pillows at Idle Sleep

Save up to $1480 - This limited-time offer from Idle's Memorial Day sale will get you a 35% discount on the Latex Hybrid mattress. You'll get a natural night's sleep with Idle's eco-friendly latex mattress that's handmade with 100% organize cotton and latex. The ultra-supportive mattress is available in seven different sizes and comes with an impressive 18-month trial.



(opens in new tab) Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress: from $1,099 $874 at Saatva

Save $225 - You can apply this special Memorial Day discount when you click on this link which gets you a $225 discount on your order of $1,000 or more, which beats today's current offer. This Hybrid mattress is hand-tufted with a naturally breathable and hypoallergenic GOTS certified organic cotton cover resulting in a cooler and healthier sleep.



See more early offers with our roundup of the best Memorial Day sales (opens in new tab) that are happening now. If you're interested in other bargains, you can see the best Memorial Day appliance sales (opens in new tab) and the best Memorial Day TV sales (opens in new tab).