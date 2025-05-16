Early Memorial Day sales are live – I've hand-picked the best offers from Amazon, Lowe's, Best Buy, and more

It's the Friday before Memorial Day weekend, which means early Memorial Day sales are live at your favorite retailers. That means you can already score record-low prices on appliances, TVs, patio furniture, mattresses, grills, and so much more.

As a deals editor in my eighth year covering the Memorial Day sales, I've hand-picked today's best early offers and stand-out deals. While Memorial Day proper isn't until Monday, May 26, you can already shop early deals, thanks to sales that have already launched from retailers including Best Buy, Home Depot, Amazon, Lowe's, and mattress brands like DreamCloud and Nectar.

Below, I've curated a list of today's five best Memorial Day sales, followed by the top 15 deals on appliances, tools, vacuums, OLED TVs, Apple devices, mattresses, and smart home gadgets. A few highlights include this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for only $349.99, the best-selling Keurig K-Iced coffee maker on sale for $69, and Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $89.99.

Memorial Day sales that have launched at Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, and Amazon are their official sales, which means you won't find better prices on Memorial Day itself. Today's early Memorial Day deals allow you to score a bargain right now so that you can enjoy your long holiday weekend.

Today's 5 best early Memorial Day sales

Best Buy Memorial Day appliances sale: up to 50% off major appliances

The main draw of the Best Buy Memorial Day sale is here. You can save up to 50% off major appliances, with savings of up to $1,800 available on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. But that's not all. You can also save up to an extra 20% off select appliances, additional discounts on laundry bundles, and free installation with select products.

Nectar Memorial Day sale: save up to 50% on mattresses

Nectar's has also launched its Memorial Day sale, with an impressive 50% off all mattresses, plus 66% off bundles. This takes the popular Memory Foam Mattress down to just $349 for the Twin size and $649 for the Queen size. All Nectar mattresses come with a lifetime warranty and a year's risk-free trial, so you'll have plenty of time to ensure it suits you.

Amazon's early Memorial Day sale: up to 50% off TVs, iPads, and smart home devices

If you're looking to save on tech gadgets, Amazon's early Memorial Day deals include record-low prices from brands like Samsung, Apple, LG, and Beats. The retailer has best-ever offers on headphones, tablets, TVs, Apple devices, and its own brand of best-selling smart home products.

Lowe's Memorial sale: up to 40% off appliances, patio furniture, grills, and more

The Lowe's Memorial Day sale is a customer favorite, thanks to impressive deals on outdoor items like patio furniture, grills, lawnmowers, and tools. The retailer also has one of the best appliance sales, with up to 40% off refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines.

DreamCloud Memorial Day: up to 60% off mattresses

DreamCloud's Memorial Day mattress sale is one of the best we've seen from the brand, with up to 60% off all mattresses. With the current discount, you can get a DreamCloud Hybrid queen size for $649 - an incredible price. DreamCloud offers a 365-night home trial, a forever warranty, and free shipping and returns.

Home Depot Memorial Day sale: up to 40% off appliances, patio furniture, grills, and plants

Kick off the summer season with Home Depot's Memorial Day sale. The retailer has up to 40% off major appliances with an additional$450 in savings on select appliances. You can also save on patio furniture, outdoor tools, plants, grills, lawnmowers, and decor.

Today's 15 best early Memorial Day deals

Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Amazon The best big-screen budget display ahead of Memorial Day is this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $349.99 at Amazon. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver: was $260.83 now $149 at Amazon Tools are always a popular category during Memorial Day, and Amazon has the best-selling Dewalt Power combo tool kit on sale for $149, thanks to a 43% discount. The Dewalt power combo tool kit has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and includes a 20V cordless drill and Impact Driver, two batteries, and a charger.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart has the popular appliance on sale for $169. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. For just $24.99 (with code 4KADD at checkout), it's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Roborock Qrevo S robot vacuum and mop: was $799.99 now $459.99 at Amazon What's better than a robot vacuum? A robot vacuum that also mops. The Roborock Qrevo S includes spinning mop pads to dislodge dirt, intelligent object identification and avoidance, and powerful 7,000Pa of suction. This model has a super-capable dock that not only empties the bot's dust cup but can also drain and refill its water tank and self-clean those mop pads, too. Today's pre-Memorial Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $29.95 at Amazon This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $29.95 at Amazon's pre-Memorial Day sale. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. They also come with JBL's renowned Pure Bass sound.

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a wide temperature range of up to 450 degrees. It's thankfully non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Today's price from Amazon's Memorial Day sale is just $2 more than the record-low price.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB Amazon's Memorial Day sale has its lowest price yet for the latest MacBook Air this week - an amazing deal if you're looking for an everyday laptop. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it's still more powerful, more power efficient, and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an outstanding buy. The only downside? Storage is still a relatively meagre 256GB, unfortunatey.

All-new Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet is now under $100 ahead of Memorial Day. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum: was $399 now $198 at Walmart It's typically a pricey buy, but we'd rank the Cordless Pro among the best Shark vacuums money can buy right now, especially now that it's on sale for $198. Not only is it peerlessly powerful (for a cordless), but its clever clean Sense IQ automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is. Its odor neutralizer is surprisingly handy, and the brush roll is exceptionally good for picking up those pet hairs.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $79.99 now $53.99 at Amazon The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are a Memorial Day top seller in years past, and the queen-size set is on sale for $53.99 when you apply the coupon code MCUIIKEF2N0D at checkout. The queen-size pillows have over 250,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.