Early Memorial Day laptop sales are live – here are the 12 best deals I'd buy

The Memorial Day sales may be best known for offers on appliances and mattresses, but it's also a great time of the year to pick up a new laptop. And, with several retailers kicking off sales early ahead of Memorial Day, I've picked out 12 of the best laptop deals worth shopping now. Check out all of my top picks below.

Options range from cheap Chromebooks to powerful devices from Microsoft and Apple – and everything in between. I've hand-picked these offers below using my years of experience hunting down the best laptop deals each week here at TechRadar and the hands-on testing experience from our expert computing team.

Deals worth checking out today include this excellent value Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook at Best Buy for $439 (was $599), this high-end Dell Inspiron 14 at Dell for $629.99 (was $849.99) and the powerful MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) on Amazon for a record-low price of $849 (was $999).

Expect even more Memorial Day laptop sales to get underway throughout the week as we get closer to the holiday weekend. I'll continue searching through all the offers to pick out the very best laptop deals right here.

The best 12 laptop deals ahead of Memorial Day

Asus Chromebook CM1402: was $299 now $139 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 520

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB This Asus Chromebook CM1402 is a basic device, but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have around $150 to spend and need a cheap laptop, then you won't find a better option right now.

Asus Vivobook Go 15: was $299 now $219 at Walmart Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB Walmart has this cheap Windows laptop on offer as part of its Memorial Day sale. With an entry-level Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, it's best-suited to basic everyday jobs. You'll also appreciate the battery life of up to 10 hours, so you won't need to be attached to a charger at all times. If you don't want to spend and lot and need a straightforward laptop, then it's a smart buy.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5: was $499 now $359 at Best Buy Display - 13.3 inches

Processor - Snapdragon 7c Gen 2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar, so I definitely want to share this significant $140 reduction on the flexible 13.3-inch laptop. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we thought it offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version boasts a crisp full HD touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM for good performance and a decent 128GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life, slim form factor and handy keyboard cover case are a huge boost for those who are always on the go, making it one of the best Chromebooks for students.

HP 15 Laptop: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB This HP laptop stands out from all of the current offers at Best Buy as it's a solid mid-range device at a reasonable price. That's mainly thanks to the AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 16GB of RAM, which are a good pairing for most everyday work tasks and general use. I'm a little disappointed with the miserly 256GB of storage, but I guess it's enough for essential files and applications. Overall, this is still a good middle-of-the-road laptop.

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus: was $599 now $439 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB Want a laptop but also think you'd appreciate the flexibility of a tablet? Why not both? This Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook offers a lot of versatility and decent overall performance for light use and everyday tasks. Plus, you can flip it to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. The less demanding ChromeOS ensures cheaper entry-level components, such as the Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, go further. It also means that battery life is considerably improved compared to Windows machines, with up to 10 hours available on a single charge.

HP Pavilion 16t: was $1,199.99 now $529.99 at HP US Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB If display size is important to you, then you can pick up this HP Pavilion 16t in the manufacturer's latest sale, which sports a 16-inch screen and a relatively modern Intel i5 processor. You also get a baseline 8GB of RAM and a standard 512GB SSD for storage, making it a strong device that will handle anything you throw at it, though you do sacrifice portability with the larger chassis. That's likely worth it, though, if you need the extra screen real estate and high-performance components for more advanced workloads and creative tasks.

Dell Inspiron 14: was $849.99 now $629.99 at Dell Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB Dell's latest set of laptop deals features this good value all-around option. With an Intel Core 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 1TB SSD, it's a good buy if you have a larger budget and need a modern Windows device to handle your day-to-day computing jobs and more demanding work comfortably. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times. Altogether, though, this is an impressive laptop for the price.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $699 now $649 at Walmart Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M1

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB It blows my mind that Walmart still has stock of the MacBook Air M1 after dropping it to a new lowest-ever price of $599 over Black Friday. Newer models are available, up to the latest M4, but you won't find anything with better value for money than this if you're shopping for a powerful all-around laptop, so grab it before it's gone for good – even though it's now $50 more expensive. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, praising Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design and long-lasting battery life.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Amazon Display: 13 inches

Processor: Snapdragon X Plus

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB This is one of the best discounts I've seen on the newest Microsoft Surface Pro – and it's a tempting buy after we were super-impressed in our Surface Pro 11 review. This version boasts a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display at 2880 x 1920 resolution, so it looks sharp and crisp with some vibrant colors and deep blacks. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X Plus processor ensures excellent battery life and combines well with its many AI features to simplify your life. There’s also 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, which ensures speedy performance and enough storage space for your essential files and applications.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the brand-new version of Apple's popular laptop and it's now down to a record-low price at Amazon. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks – especially after this $150 discount.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Dell Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Elite

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB The XPS 13 is small, lightweight, and exceptionally powerful thanks to the inclusion of a high-end Snapdragon Elite processor. It's everything you could ever want in a workhorse laptop and, unsurprisingly, is one of our best laptops. Alongside excellent performance, we also love the vibrant display, slick design and healthy 512GB of storage that delivers an outstanding user experience. Get it now for $999.99, which is an excellent price for a laptop with this spec.