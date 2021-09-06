29 of the best Labor Day mattress sales from Nectar, Purple and more in 2021

The Labor Day mattress sales have officially started. There are hundreds of deals to choose between this morning, with big offers from popular sleep brands including Nectar, Purple and Tempur-Pedic competing with discounts from heavyweight retailers, such as Macy's and Bed, Bath and Beyond. We've searched through them all, and rounded up the very best Labor Day mattress sales here to help you bag the biggest bargain.

The best Labor Day mattress sale comes from Nectar. With $400 off every Nectar mattress - plus $399-worth of free gifts added to your order (luxury pillows, a mattress protector and sheet set) it's a tough offer to beat, dropping the price of a queen-size from $1,298 to $899. All Nectar's memory foam mattresses come with a year's risk-free trial, too, and a forever warranty. No other mattress deal comes close for value for money.

If you have a little more to spend, or prefer an innerspring mattress, we recommend the luxury Saatva Classic. It aced our sister site Tom's Guide's review tests, and the company has continued its usual discount for Labor Day: save $200 when you spend over $950.

But there are plenty of Labor Day mattress deals to browse today. Whether you're looking for the cushioning support of memory foam, the bounce of springs, a cooling hybrid option, or an ultra-durable and sustainable choice like organic latex, we've got you covered. Here's our pick of the best Labor Day mattress sales today.

Labor Day mattress sales: top deals

Labor Day mattress sales: Foam

Nectar Memory Foam mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Save $399 - Nectar's flagship Memory Foam mattress is our top pick when it comes to sheer value for money. The 12-inch deep, all-foam, medium-firm mattress comes with a new cooling cover to prevent heat building up as you sleep, and we found it extremely comfortable and supportive when we slept on it. With a $400 discount plus $399-worth of free sleep accessories, a year-long trial period and a forever warranty, this Labor Day mattress deal is an absolute steal.

Cocoon Chill mattress: from $769 $499 + free pillows and sheets at Cocoon by Sealy

Save up to $738 – Cocoon is bringing back its Black Friday deal for a repeat showing over Labor Day so here's another chance to get 35% off the full range of memory foam mattresses. This includes more than $500 off a king size. As an added bonus, you get some pillows and sheets thrown in for free that would usually cost $199. It's incredible value for money. This mattress is an excellent choice if your priority is full body support while staying cool throughout the night.

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $645 $580.50 at T&N

Save up to $109.05 - There's 10% off the T&N Original mattress in the company's Labor Day sale. This foam mattress has two layers and delivers great pressure relief and comfort for the price. It's a top budget pick, and while this isn't the cheapest we've ever seen it (a twin has dropped as low as $405 before), it's still a good price for a very good mattress.

Tempur-Pro Adapt mattress: from $3,199 $2,899 at Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $200 - The Tempur-Pedic Labor Day mattress sale is offering $200 off all sizes up to king across the Pro Adapt range. This is the most popular premium foam mattress offered by Tempur-Pedic. It gives you advanced pressure relief and a number of comfort levels to choose between – soft, medium, medium hybrid and firm – so you can fully customise it to get the best sleep possible.

Amerisleep AS3: from $1,149 $804.30 + free gifts at Amerisleep

Save up to $719 - You can get 30% off any Amerisleep mattress, plus $239 in free accessories with the promo code AS30 - but the AS3 is our top pick. It's the company's most popular memory foam mattress, and aims to provide cooling comfort no matter which position you sleep in. It comes with a 20-year warranty, which is longer than average, and with the 30% discount a queen is reduced from $1,499 to $1,049, saving you nearly $450.View Deal

The Purple Mattress: from $699 $674 + $200 off a Premium Sleep Bundle at Purple

Save up to $300 – The Labor Day mattress sale at Purple takes up to $100 off its most popular mattress sizes. You can then add on a Premium Sleep Bundle – including pillows, mattress protector and sheet – for an additional $200 saving. This mattress reviews well, thanks to a combination of the responsive gel grid and dual layers of foam that give the flex and support you need while sleeping. With the offer, it's a great way to get everything you need in one bundle.

GhostBed Luxe mattress: from $1,795 $1,257 + 2 free pillows at Ghostbed

Save up to $1,170 - GhostBed's Labor Day mattress sale matches its best-ever Black Friday offer with up to 30% off mattresses, plus two free pillows worth $170. GhostBed calls the Luxe the 'coolest bed in the world,' and this 13-inch tall luxury foam mattress is packed with cooling tech, including a cool-to-touch quilted cover, gel memory foam, and a layer of thermo-sensitive foam.

Bear Pro: from $895 $672 + free pillows and sheets at Bear

Save up to $373 - Bear's Labor Day sale is now live, with 25% off mattresses, plus a free gift set worth up to $250. Our top pick of the three Bear mattresses is the mid-range, medium-firm, memory foam Bear Pro. It’s an upgrade on Bear's cheaper all-foam model, with more cooling tech and pressure relief, and better motion isolation. The free gift set includes two Cloud pillows and a sheet set, and with $250 off it's worth a look - a queen size currently costs $972, down from $1,295.View Deal

Zoma Mattress: from $749 $599 + free gifts worth up to $375 at Zoma

Save up to $250 - The Zoma Mattress is a good option for active people. It's designed to help you recover faster from training, with a ventilated cover fabric to keep you cool at night, and breathable gel memory foam to relieve painful pressure points. This deal slashes the price of a queen size from $949 to $799 - that's $150 off. Plus you get a free bedding bundle worth up to $375, which includes a customizable sports pillow and mattress protector.View Deal

Leesa Original Mattress: from $699 $624 + 2 free pillows at Leesa

Save up to $200 - There's a $200 discount on the popular all-foam Leesa Original Mattress in the company's Labor Day mattress sale, and you'll get two free pillows worth $59 too. The Original is Leesa's most affordable mattress, with a breathable top layer of foam, followed by pressure-relieving memory foam underneath. It comes with a 100-night trial, and for every 10 mattresses sold Leesa donates one mattress to charity. Currently, a twin size costs $699 (was $799), while a queen is down to $949 from $1,099.

Labor Day mattress sales: Hybrid

Saatva Classic Mattress: from $887 at Saatva

Save $200 - Luxury mattress maker Saatva has cut $200 off the price off the popular innerspring Saatva Classic mattress when you spend $950. With this deal a twin stays at $887, but all other prices become lower, with a queen dropping from $1,574 to $1,374. This is a hotel-quality mattress, available in soft, medium, and firm versions, and it comes in two different heights: 11.5 or 14.5 inches. It also comes with free white glove delivery to the room of your choice. View Deal

The DreamCloud: from $799 $599 + $399 of free gifts at DreamCloud

Save up to $599 - DreamCloud has brought back an offer that makes for one of the best Labor Day mattress deals around today. Aside from a flat $200 off this medium-firm hybrid mattress, you also get a mattress protector, sheet set and two cooling pillows added to your order for absolutely nothing. That's $399 worth of accessories completely free. Talk about value. With a year-long risk-free trial, you can really try it out to see if it's the one for you without risk.

Helix Midnight mattress: from $699 $599 + two free pillows at Helix

Save up to $150 - Helix specializes in mattresses for side sleepers, and the company has brought back a $150 discount on its most popular model, the Helix Midnight, for Labor Day. It's a quality medium-firm hybrid mattress, with foam layers to cushion your shoulders and hips, and a layer of wrapped coils to provide extra support, keep you cool, and reduce motion transfer (that means you're less likely to notice a restless partner). A twin currently costs $599, down from $699, while a queen is $999, reduced from $1,099).View Deal

Nolah Evolution 15: from $1,799 $1,099 + 2 free pillows at Nolah

Save $700 - The top-tier Nolah Evolution 15 is an ultra-high-tech luxury hybrid mattress that's packed with high-performance materials to keep you cool, comfortable and supported all night: think thermally conductive foams and fibres, tri-zoned support coils and a high-density orthopaedic core for extra durability. It's a particularly good choice for side sleepers and hot sleepers. There's a huge $700 discount on the Evolution 15 in the company's Labor Day mattress sale, which drops the price of a queen from $2,299 to just $1,599 - plus all sizes comes with two free pillows worth $198. View Deal

Leesa Hybrid Mattress: from $1099 $949 at Leesa

Save up to $300 – Leesa is stepping up its Labor Day mattress sales with savings of up to $300 across all sizes in the Hybrid range. This is a great all-around choice for all types of sleepers to get both the comfort and support you need to sleep well. It comes with a 100-night free trial so you can really test it out for yourself. Check out the king while it's down from $1999 to $1699 – and you'll get two pillows included for free. Plus, your purchase will contribute towards donating a free bed to a child in need.

Casper Nova Hybrid mattress: from $1,195 $1,015.75 at Casper

Save up to $359 - Casper's Labor Day mattress sale cuts 15% off the price of its most high-end mattresses, including the Nova Hybrid - a plush four-layer mattress made from premium foam and springs. There's 15% off the Casper Nova Hybrid Snow, too - an ultra-cooling version of the Nova Hybrid that's particularly well suited to hot sleepers (it now starts from $1,440.75, down from $1,695). These are great prices for two of Casper's best mattresses, and we don't expect to see them cheaper closer to the time.View Deal

The Big Fig Mattress: from $1,499 $1,199 + free foundation at Big Fig

Save up to $699 - Big Fig's medium-firm cooling hybrid mattress is specifically designed for heavier bodies: the more pressure you put on it, the more the high-density foam and flexible wrapped coils react to support you. The company's Labor Day mattress sale knocks $300 off the BigFig - which is better than the usual $200 discount - and you can choose whether you want a free super-strong foundation too, worth $399. This one comes with a 120-night trial, so you can check whether it's right, plus a generous 20-year warranty as well.View Deal

Labor Day mattress sales: Organic

Avocado Green Mattress: from $1099 $949 at Avocado

Save $150 – With the code "LABORDAY" you can save $150 on the Avocado Green Mattress. We think these are the best organic mattresses you can find out there if you're looking for a medium-firm option. It's 100% certified organic, with no polyester, polyurethane foams or toxic fire retardants. This doesn't quite beat the $200 voucher code that was offered over Black Friday and Cyber Monday but is still a welcome discount.

Birch Mattress: from $1,249 $849 + 2 free pillows at Birch

Save $400 - The Birch Natural mattress is a top choice for anyone looking for an eco-friendly option. Made from natural latex, organic cotton and wool, and free from any polyurethane foams and harmful chemicals, it's a highly breathable mattress with a medium-firm feel, and it's well-suited to any type of sleeping position. This Labor Day mattress sale drops the price to as low as we saw on Black Friday, with a twin at $839 (was $1,249) and a queen down to $1,299 (was $1,699), plus two eco-friendly pillows added to your order. View Deal

Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress: from $1,149 $949 at Saatva

Save $200 - There's $200 off the all-natural, luxury organic Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress in Saatva's Labor Day mattress sale. It's a medium firmness, and made from sustainably harvested natural Talalay latex, organic wool and organic cotton. You'll get top-quality back support and pressure relief with this mattress, and because it's Saatva, it's super-durable too. Meanwhile, a layer of individually wrapped coils add extra support and minimize motion transfer. We often see a $200 discount on the Latex Hybrid so this isn't a new offer, per se, but it makes a superb mattress very good value indeed.View Deal

Saatva Zenhaven Latex mattress: from $1,449 $1,249 at Saatva

Save $200 - The Zenhaven is Saatva's most natural mattress, with two layers of hypoallergenic and sustainably sourced luxury latex for enhanced lower back support and pressure relief; a layer of organic, chemical-free wool; and an organic cotton cover. It's flippable: one side is a luxury plush firmness, and the other is gentle firm, so you can choose the firmness you prefer. And it's extremely durable - latex lasts longer than most other mattress materials, so you'll get the most out of your investment.View Deal

Cedar Natural Luxe mattress: from $1,499 $1,299 at Brentwood Home

Save $400 - This 100% GOTS organic certified hybrid mattress from Brentwood Home is made from organic latex, wool, cotton and coconut fibre plus up to 1,414 pocket springs for premium support and pressure relief. You can choose it without a topper, for a medium-firm feel (this is a good option for back and stomach sleepers) or with a topper for a slightly softer, 'gentle firm' feel (good for side sleepers). There's $200 off when you add code: LABORDAY at checkout.View Deal

Labor Day mattress sales: Bundle deals

Serta mattress and adjustable base bundle: from $2,458 from $1,958 at Serta

Save up to $1,000 - Buy a Serta iComfort mattress and Motion Perfect Base and you’ll save up to $1,000. That’s a discount of up to $600 on the adjustable bed base and $400 off the mattress. This is a fantastic Labor Day mattress sale for anyone wanting cooler sleep and the chance to take all the weight off their joints. Both the iComfort and iComfort Hybrid are on sale, with the Hybrid being the firmer of the two. The adjustable base comes in five sizes and has a pre-set Zero Gravity position to take any pressure off your body.View Deal

Beautyrest mattress and base bundle: from $3,148 $2,848 at Beautyrest

Save $700 - Adjustable bed bases enable you to raise your head or legs or both in bed, so you can relax in a variety of positions that are kinder to your joints. The best is Zero Gravity, where you feel utterly weightless yet your spine is in perfect alignment. Beautyrest is offering up to $400 off its new Black Luxury Adjustable Base when you buy it with a mattress. The Harmony Lux Carbon is the most affordable of the Beautyrest mattresses on sale this Labor Day, with prices from $1,099 (was $1,199). The Serta mattress and adjustable base bundle is cheaper, but the Beautyrest duo is more luxurious.View Deal

GhostBed The Comfort Bundle: from $1,439 $1,007 at GhostBed

Save up to $723 - This bundle includes a GhostBed Classic mattress, an All-in-One Foundation base, two memory foam GhostPillows and a GhostSheets Tencel sheets set (grey or white), saving you up to $723. The latex and gel memory foam GhostBed Classic is one of the brand’s most popular and cheapest mattresses, with prices starting from $592 (was $845) for the mattress only in the GhostBed Labor Day mattress sale. The 9” All-in-One Foundation is a box spring design and holds up to 2,000lbs. It can also be used with any headboard or footboard you already have.View Deal

Nectar Mattress and Serenity Bundle: from $798 $499 at Nectar

Save $799 - When you buy a Nectar Memory Foam Mattress you’ll also get the Serenity Bundle (worth $399) for free. The bundle includes a Cooling Anti-Microbial Pillow, a waterproof mattress protector, and a bacteria-resistant bed sheets set. This isn’t a Labor Day-specific deal, as Nectar runs it regularly, but it’s still one of the best mattress sale offers you’ll find in America today. On top of that free bundle, you’ll also save up to $400 on the mattress itself. Unbeatable value.View Deal

DreamCloud mattress and bedding bundle: from $1,198 $699 at DreamCloud

Save up to $599 - Like the Nectar Labor Day mattress sale, DreamCloud is giving away a free bedding bundle when you buy either of its hybrid mattresses. The cheapest is The DreamCloud, which now starts from $699 (was $1,198), while the DreamCloud Premier is now priced from $899 (was $1,398). The Premier model is taller than the original and features a cashmere Euro Top for extra softness. Both models come with a free bedding bundle comprising a sheet set, cooling pillow and mattress protector. The Nectar all-foam mattress comes with two free pillows.View Deal

Who has the best Labor Day mattress sale? Leading online mattress maker Nectar has the best mattress sale on Labor Day, in our view. Nectar’s been offering a phenomenal $400 discount plus $399-worth of free sleep accessories on all its mattresses for the last 12 months - and has continued this deal into its Labor Day sale. After all, it’s the biggest offer the company has ever run, and Nectar didn’t change it for Black Friday or Memorial Day. With it, the price of the flagship Nectar Memory Foam mattress drops from $1,298 to $899 for a queen size. That makes this 12-inch, mid-range mattress very competitively priced - but Nectar mattresses also come with two free cooling pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector worth $399. Plus, Nectar gives you a year-long risk-free trial, and there’s a forever warranty. That's exceptional value for money. So that’s our top pick - it isn't a unique offer for Labor Day, but we’d be surprised to see another brand beat it for value. Where else will you find the best Labor Day mattress sales? Well, it depends on what you're looking for. If you want a very cheap mattress, Amazon has some of the lowest prices on budget options. Walmart has some good budget mattresses on sale too. And if you don’t mind choosing an older model, Macy’s always has a strong selection of closeout deals on some of the major brands, including Sealy and Serta. When it comes to the biggest price cuts, the retailer’s Labor Day mattress sale is usually one of the best - it isn’t unusual to find discounts of over $1,000. Just be aware that because these mattresses are classified as clearance merchandise, you won’t be able exchange, return or receive a price adjustment on them, and they’re not covered by any warranties for existing or future damage.

5 tips for buying a mattress online

Buying a mattress online is probably easier than you think, if you've never done it before - and it's likely cheaper too. Increased competition online has led to lower prices for consumers. Plus, many brands have been able to save money by choosing not to have physical stores and have instead invested in better quality materials, so you often get more for your cash when you buy online too.

To help you find exactly the right mattress, all the top brands now offer long, risk-free sleep trials so you can test them properly (and safely) by sleeping on them in your own home. Most of them come with free deliveries and returns, too - all of which makes buying online an easier, quicker and more reliable way of ending up with the right mattress than spending five minutes testing one in a showroom.

Here are five things to look for when buying a mattress online.

1. Choose a mattress with at least a 60-night trial

The only way to know whether a mattress is right is to sleep on it. That's why most top brands now offer a risk-free trial, and promise to collect the mattress and give you a full refund if you don't like it (as long as it isn't damaged).

We've made sure all the mattresses in our Memorial Day mattress sale round-up come with at least a 60-night trial - the majority come with 100-nights, and some, such as Nectar, give you an entire year to decide whether you like it.

2. Check for free returns

As part of the risk-free trial, most brands offer a full refund and free returns if you decide the mattress isn't right for you. However, some do charge a fee for collection, around $75, so check the policy first.

3. Read third-party T&Cs

We usually recommend buying your mattress directly from the manufacturer so that you can make the most of generous sleep trial and warranties. You're more likely to get a better deal from the manufacturer too, with competitive discounts and free gifts often added to your order.

However, sometimes a third-party retailer can run a deal that makes it slightly cheaper than buying through the manufacturer. If you're looking for the cheapest price possible, this can be a good way to get it - however bear in mind that you may not receive the same trial or warranty benefits if you buy from a retailer such as Amazon, so always read the T&Cs carefully first.

4. Ensure it's the right size with the elbow test

Do the elbow test to work out what size mattress you need. Lie back with your hands behind your head. If you share a bed, your elbows should be able to extend without touching your side of the bed or your partner's elbow; if you don't share a bed, your elbows should be able to extend without touch either side of the bed.

5. Try a new mattress for three weeks

It can take up to 21 days for your body to adjust to a new mattress. So even if it isn't comfortable initially and you wake up with aches and pains, stick with it - particularly if your body is used to sleeping on a much older mattress. If after three weeks you still don't like it, then you know it's because it isn't right - rather than because your body still hasn't readjusted from sleeping on a less supportive or different mattress.