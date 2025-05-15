Save $120 on our pick for the best budget Dyson cordless vacuum at Amazon

It's never too late for a little spring cleaning. Thankfully, I've just spotted an offer on one of Dyson's premium vacuum cleaners. Right now, you can get the Dyson V8 Plus at Amazon for $349.99 (was $469.99) ahead of this year's Memorial Day sales.

The Dyson V8 is our pick for one of the best budget vacuums and the most affordable option out of all the best Dyson vacuums. The Dyson V8 Plus is the same as the standard V8, just with the additional attachments.

Even though it's technically been cheaper during Black Friday, the price is easier to justify with the four attachments, including a pet hair brush, and the additional features that put it way above the average cordless vacuum cleaner.

Today's best Dyson cordless vacuum deal

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon The Dyson V8 Plus is our pick for one of our best Dyson vacuums and one of the top "cheap" vacuums. While it's typically on the pricier end with the rest of the Dyson family, this price drop brings it closer to the rest of our recommendations. It features two modes: a powerful standard mode that cleans all floor types and detangles hair as it goes, and a Max mode that increases its power for especially tough spots. The four attachments also help with specific use cases: the Motorbar cleaner head as the default, hair screw tool for expert detangling and pet hair, the combination tool for handheld use, and the crevice tool for anything from folds in a sofa to edges of the room. You can expect up to 40 minutes of cleaning at full charge on standard mode.

In our Dyson V8 review, we highlight its affordability, 2-in-1 design, useful attachments, and impressive suction as the standout features.

The Dyson V8 is cordless, so you don't need to worry about re-plugging as you move across the room. It lasts up to 40 minutes on one charge, though that can vary depending on the mode you use.

The standard mode balances power with battery efficiency, and the "Max" mode goes all out for cleaning on especially tough spots. Right on the box, it advertises suction strong enough to trap "99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns" and even puffs out clean air as a result.

This Dyson V8 Plus version includes four cleaning attachments: the Motorbar cleaner head, hair screw tool, combination tool, and crevice tool. The Motorbar, the standard vacuum head, can capably clean all floor types and hair without getting clogged. However, the hair screw tool specializes in cleaning up hair, even for removing it from furniture that's are best cleaned by hand like sofas.

Even though the Dyson is considered a "budget pick," it's around the same price as some of our best vacuum cleaners that could also be on sale during Memorial Day. For more specialized options, I'd recommend checking out our other lists of the best vacuums for your carpet and the best wet-dry vacuum cleaners.