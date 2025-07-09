This Amazon Prime Day Meta Quest 3S bundle is enough to finally make me upgrade my old Quest 2
Go monkey mode
I'm thinking that it might finally be time to upgrade my aging Meta Quest 2 thanks to this Meta Quest 3S deal. Right now, you can grab the Amazon Exclusive Meta Quest 3S Gorilla Tag Cardboard Hero Bundle for just $249.99 (was $299.99) at Amazon in the US or only £249.99 (was £289.99) at Amazon in the UK.
• Go ape with the full Amazon Prime Day sale
That's a great little $50.99 / £40 Amazon Prime Day discount on one of Meta's best-ever virtual reality headsets and, if that wasn't enough, this bundle comes with some nifty in-game items for the popular free title Gorilla Tag. You get 1,000 shiny rocks currency, plus two exclusive cardboard-themed cosmetics.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Meta Quest 3S (US)
This Amazon exclusive bundle nets you the 128GB Meta Quest 3S headset, plus some exclusive items for the game Gorilla Tag. With this $50.99 discount, it's also never been cheaper.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Meta Quest 3S (UK)
Those in the UK can also get in on the Gorilla Tag action with a similar deal. As before, you nab the 128GB Meta Quest 3S headset plus some exclusive in-game items. This is also the Amazon bundle's lowest-ever price.
We consider the Meta Quest 3S to be one of the very best VR headsets on the market, scoring five stars in our review, where we called it "the only VR headset you need" whether you're completely new to VR or an experienced headset owner.
It strikes the perfect balance between performance, practicality, and price. A significant improvement over the Meta Quest 2, it boasts an impressively compact all-in-one design that gives you everything you need to dive into virtual reality gaming right out of the box.
The killer software library has loads of incredible games, be that free experiences such as Gorilla Tag or more premium ones such as Batman: Arkham Shadow.
Equipped with an array of cameras, it's also a good fit for mixed reality, where you augment your real-world surroundings with digital content in real time.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
