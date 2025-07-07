The Kiwi design K4 Duo all-in-one audio head strap is currently $40 off at Amazon US (now $119.99) or £118.99 at Amazon UK (saving you £21) if you take advantage of the limited-time coupons in Amazon's annual sale event.

If you’ve got a Meta Quest 3 – or Quest 3S – you’ll know that’s pretty great out of the box, but some accessories can improve the VR experience, including this upgraded headstrap, which is on sale ahead of this year’s Prime Day deals.

I’ve reviewed a few of Kiwi design’s other head straps and have been testing this audio head strap for the past few weeks, so I can tell you with confidence that it’s a solid VR headset upgrade. Even more so than Kiwi design’s other devices as this new K4 Duo audio strap doesn’t just boost your headset’s battery but provides an audio upgrade to boot.

If this deal doesn’t quite tickle your fancy don’t worry, while great Meta Quest 3 accessory deals are few and far between at the time of writing I expect we’ll see plenty appear when Prime Day proper kicks off tomorrow (July 8).

Amazon Prime Day deal: Kiwi design K4 Duo

Kiwi design K4 Duo AIO audio head strap: was $159.99 now $119.99 at Amazon Thanks to a $20 discount, which is enhanced by an additional $20 saving via a voucher, the K4 Duo is $40 off at Amazon right now, which is a hefty saving considering it only just launched. Thanks to its 5,300mAh battery capacity, this strap will roughly double the use time of your Quest 3, and with its built-in on-ear speakers, it also improves your headset’s audio.

If you've only recently purchased your VR headset, or aren’t someone who uses it super frequently, I wouldn’t suggest going out and buying a pricey battery strap right away, but if you’re someone who uses their Meta Quest 3 or Quest 3S a lot you’ll get more than your money’s worth from one.

That’s because a battery strap with 5,000mAh or higher battery capacity will double your VR headset’s battery life, which means you can game longer between charges. This is perfect for immersing yourself in larger adventure games like Dungeons of Eternity or for keeping your headset charged up if you and your friends are sharing it for a pass-and-play gaming session – like seeing who can get the highest score in Beat Saber.

This K4 Duo battery strap takes things up a notch with its two on-ear speakers. They create a much more immersive spatial audio setup, and the sound they produce offers good clarity as well.

Plus, because they’re on ear, you can still stay aware of your surroundings to some extent – so you can hear if someone is trying to talk to you or if something clatters because you’ve knocked it over.

The only downside is that the Kiwi design K4 Duo is pricey, so if you already have a pair of headphones you love, then you’ll find you’ll be just as well served by buying a cheaper battery strap for your VR setup and using those headphones for upgraded sound.