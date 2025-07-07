This is one of the best Meta Quest 3 accessories I’ve tested this year – and it’s on sale for Prime Day
Save on Kiwi design's latest Meta Quest 3 accessory
The Kiwi design K4 Duo all-in-one audio head strap is currently $40 off at Amazon US (now $119.99) or £118.99 at Amazon UK (saving you £21) if you take advantage of the limited-time coupons in Amazon's annual sale event.
If you’ve got a Meta Quest 3 – or Quest 3S – you’ll know that’s pretty great out of the box, but some accessories can improve the VR experience, including this upgraded headstrap, which is on sale ahead of this year’s Prime Day deals.
I’ve reviewed a few of Kiwi design’s other head straps and have been testing this audio head strap for the past few weeks, so I can tell you with confidence that it’s a solid VR headset upgrade. Even more so than Kiwi design’s other devices as this new K4 Duo audio strap doesn’t just boost your headset’s battery but provides an audio upgrade to boot.
If this deal doesn’t quite tickle your fancy don’t worry, while great Meta Quest 3 accessory deals are few and far between at the time of writing I expect we’ll see plenty appear when Prime Day proper kicks off tomorrow (July 8).
Amazon Prime Day deal: Kiwi design K4 Duo
Thanks to a $20 discount, which is enhanced by an additional $20 saving via a voucher, the K4 Duo is $40 off at Amazon right now, which is a hefty saving considering it only just launched. Thanks to its 5,300mAh battery capacity, this strap will roughly double the use time of your Quest 3, and with its built-in on-ear speakers, it also improves your headset’s audio.
Thanks to a 15%-off voucher you can save just over £20 on this Meta Quest 3.
If you've only recently purchased your VR headset, or aren’t someone who uses it super frequently, I wouldn’t suggest going out and buying a pricey battery strap right away, but if you’re someone who uses their Meta Quest 3 or Quest 3S a lot you’ll get more than your money’s worth from one.
That’s because a battery strap with 5,000mAh or higher battery capacity will double your VR headset’s battery life, which means you can game longer between charges. This is perfect for immersing yourself in larger adventure games like Dungeons of Eternity or for keeping your headset charged up if you and your friends are sharing it for a pass-and-play gaming session – like seeing who can get the highest score in Beat Saber.
This K4 Duo battery strap takes things up a notch with its two on-ear speakers. They create a much more immersive spatial audio setup, and the sound they produce offers good clarity as well.
Plus, because they’re on ear, you can still stay aware of your surroundings to some extent – so you can hear if someone is trying to talk to you or if something clatters because you’ve knocked it over.
The only downside is that the Kiwi design K4 Duo is pricey, so if you already have a pair of headphones you love, then you’ll find you’ll be just as well served by buying a cheaper battery strap for your VR setup and using those headphones for upgraded sound.
Amazon's early Prime Day sale in the US - quick links
- Amazon Devices: 50% off TVs, Ring & Fire Sticks
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: 80% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $175
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Amazon's early Prime Day sale in the UK - quick links
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off Echo & Ring
- Appliances: Ninja & De'Longhi from £29.99
- Gaming: Nintendo Switch 2 – in stock now
- Headphones: Anker & Sony from £15.98
- Health: up to 68% off Philips, Remington & Oral-B
- Home: fans from £12.99
- Laptops: Lenovo, Asus and HP from £159.99
- Phones: up to 20% off Apple & Samsung
- Tablets: Lenovo & Samsung from £119
- Toys: up to 50% off Lego & Mattel
- TVs: cheap TVs from £109
- Vacuums: Shark and eufy from £99
- Wearables: up to 25% off Huawei & Samsung
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Hamish is a Senior Staff Writer for TechRadar and you’ll see his name appearing on articles across nearly every topic on the site from smart home deals to speaker reviews to graphics card news and everything in between. He uses his broad range of knowledge to help explain the latest gadgets and if they’re a must-buy or a fad fueled by hype. Though his specialty is writing about everything going on in the world of virtual reality and augmented reality.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.