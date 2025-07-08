It's not every Amazon Prime Day you come across Black Friday prices, but in the case of this year's event, you can pick up a brand new Fitbit Charge 6 for its lowest price yet - and it happens to be one of our best fitness trackers.

Last Black Friday, the Charge 6 reached its lowest price, and Amazon's current Prime Day deal brings it back to $99.95, saving you a generous $60. Similarly, in the UK, this Prime Day deal will save you £40, taking it to £99.99, so aspiring fitness enthusiasts on both sides of the Atlantic will have the chance to snatch one before this year's Prime Day sale is over.

If you're on the hunt for a new fitness tracker and you find this deal tempting, it's best to be swift with your purchase as Amazon's Prime Day sale comes to an end on Friday, which could see a possible price hike for the Charge 6.

Fitbit Charge 6

Fitbit Charge 6 : was $159.95 now $99.95 at Amazon Black Friday price match: Not since last year's Black Friday event has the Fitbit Charge 6 hit its lowest price, so this fitness tracker deal is definitely one of the more exclusive ones we've come across this Prime Day so far. If it follows the same price pattern as last year, it's likely to increase in price once Prime Day is over, meaning you'll want to snag this sooner rather than later if it's still on your wish list.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Save £40: UK shoppers can get their hands on a Charge 6 for less than £100, and while £40 doesn't seem like the biggest saving, this deal sits just £1 over its last Black Friday price tag.

Not only is the Fitbit Charge 6 one of our favorite fitness trackers, but it's made an impression as one of the overall best Fitbits, however, it will require a Fitbit Premium subscription if you want to take full advantage of the tracker's features from its sleep profile, Daily Readiness function, and video workout and mindfulness sessions - similar to Apple Fitness+.

However, with that said, it still works as a reliable fitness tracker without the added subscription cost, offering the fitness basics, including 41 different exercise modes and a battery life of up to 7 days.

Despite the absence of an altimeter for stair-counting, the Charge 6 is equipped with a full GPS and a heart rate monitor on the back. It also works as a trusty fitness tracking companion if you're a frequent gym-goer, allowing you to broadcast your heart rate levels to certain gym equipment.

