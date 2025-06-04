Polar announces the Grit X2, and it's luring us away from the Garmin Instinct 3 with full-color maps
Polar launches the Grit X2 – months after the Grit X2 Pro
- Polar's new fitness tracker is targeting users that want a slightly smaller footprint
- The Grit X2 is intended to offer many of the features from the Grit X2 Pro at a lower price point
- It's packed with sensors, as well as offline map functionality
It would be fair to say that many of the best fitness trackers right now are so comprehensive that it's tricky for anyone to break new ground.
That means most devices launching in 2025 are evolutionary, rather than revolutionary, falling into one of two categories. They're either adding small tweaks to preceding models, creating more premium versions, or they work to lower the price where possible by slimming down to democratize the technology.
Polar, a company well-versed in incremental improvements, has managed to go down both routes with its new Polar Grit X2. The latest rugged smartwatch is aiming to be more "affordable, durable, and compact" than the Polar Grit X2 Pro, and launches today, June 4 for £399 (around $540 / AU$835), in the UK and EU, with US and other regions to be added.
A strong first impression
The Polar Grit X2 offers a 1.28 inch AMOLED panel, smaller than the Grit X2 pro's 1.39-inch, with the same sapphire crystal glass and stainless steel bezel for durability. This watch will be ideal for Polar fans with smaller wrists, looking for a slimmer, lighter adventure companion.
It meets military-grade 810H standards, meaning it should withstand "extreme temperatures, high altitudes, shock, and immersion" according to Polar.
Polar has long been pushing its navigation features, and that's not changing here. The Grit X2 gains the Grit X2 Pro's full-color, offline topographic maps to help with getting from A to B, or finding your way back if you get off the path.
This is particularly good as it slots within the same price point as this year's Garmin Instinct 3, an excellent adventure watch that's sadly missing full-color, topographical maps. Polar's managed to undercut Garmin here.
Polar Elixir health monitoring technology
Polar Elixir, the company's 'most advanced biosensing platform to date' includes a fourth-generation optical heart rate sensor, ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, and skin temperature updates, and the company says it'll be getting new features in lockstep with the Grit X2 Pro.
“Outdoor sports are thriving like never before – and it's women who are leading that growth", Sander Werring, CEO of Polar Electro explained via press release.
"Yet the market still lacks well-designed outdoor watches that truly cater to those seeking a more compact fit. Too often, designs are bulky or lack essential features."
"With the launch of Grit X2, we address this long-standing gap, delivering premium functionality in a streamlined design, built to move with a new generation of adventurers."
