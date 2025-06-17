Polar is launching a screenless band, confirmed in a recent press release

It's a distraction free wearable set to launch on September 3

Very few details are available, but it will definitely be subscription-free

I first learned about Polar when searching for alternatives to the best Garmin watches, but Polar as a company has been around for a long time: Polar Electro actually developed the world's first wireless heart rate monitor, filing the patent in 1980.

While the company may have slipped behind some of its competitors in the smartwatch popularity stakes since then, Polar does make solid, reliable devices that regularly rank on our best running watches and best heart rate monitor lists.

Now, though, Polar is moving into a new category: eating Whoop's lunch by releasing a screenless wrist band.

However, what excites me isn't just a new challenger in the screenless wearable space; it's the fact that this is a Whoop alternative that's completely subscription-free.

(Image credit: Lee Bell)

I haven't yet published my review for the Whoop MG, the latest high-end wearable to be released by Whoop, but to cut a long story short: there's a lot to love, especially the detailed analytics. While it's not ideal for runners, it's probably the most useful wearable for hybrid athletes and gym bunnies I've tested in a very long time, thanks to its Oura-style tagging system, workout builder, and advanced recovery tools.

However, it's not perfect: the clasp system frequently comes apart when taking the band off, and the subscription cost is very steep: the Whoop MG comes in at a staggering £349 / $359 / AU$629 per year, with the cheapest tier coming in at £169 / $199 / AU$299 per year. For this cost, you get the device along with an annual subscription to the Whoop app.

Polar does have a premium subscription tier in its app, but it's specifically for its Fitness Program feature, an adaptive training plan generation tool. The base analytics collected by Polar devices are free, which makes its devices a pretty good value: once a device has been purchased, it can be used without spending more money.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm really excited about the prospect of a budget Whoop alternative without the costly annual subscription. Polar's running watches, such as the Polar Grit X2 Pro, and heart rate monitors, like the Polar H10, are usually very well-reviewed, which bodes well for the wearable.

(Image credit: Whoop)

Although a price point hasn't been released for the screenless band – we don't even know its name – we do have a launch date for it: September 3, as mentioned in a Polar press release.

The release states that: "The upcoming Polar wearable will not only be the brand’s first screen-free wrist device, but it will also be a subscription-free alternative to other health bands and fitness trackers on the market.

"By eliminating the need for a screen, this new category of wearables captures accurate insights and data in the background without intruding on users’ daily lives, blending seamlessly into their routines as they go about their day.

"Users can then check their stats and progress whenever it suits them, staying connected to their sleep, activity, health, and fitness – without it demanding their attention."

It certainly sounds a lot like a cheaper Whoop, but we'll know more for sure closer to the launch date. Expect a detailed comparison when it drops, along with my full Whoop MG review soon.