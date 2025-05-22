Google announces surprise health upgrades for your Garmin watch
Google Health Connect now supports Garmin, Runna, and Mi Fitness
- Google Health Connect will soon support Garmin
- Mi Fitness and Runna will also be supported from June
- A few other updates are coming to Google Health Connect for developers
Google I/O always kicks off with an opening keynote, but the developer conference features big software announcements across its various talks and events – and one such reveal at Google I/O 2025 is that Google’s Health Connect will soon be compatible with Runna, Mi Fitness, and Garmin.
Google Health Connect, which launched back in 2022, is Android’s Apple Health equivalent. It allows you to easily share health metrics and fitness data across devices and between apps, while privacy controls allow you to choose what data is and isn’t shared.
Starting in June, Mi Fitness (Xiaomi’s fitness wearable app), Runna (the excellent running coach app that Strava recently acquired) and Garmin will be able to share data with Health Connect, as revealed on its Android Stage, and spotted by Android Central.
That’s not the only change coming to Health Connect. As is the case with most I/O announcements, these are app developer-focused, but there are some features we wanted to highlight.
First, Health Connect will support new medical records APIs. Users will be able to directly enter details into apps to highlight their allergies and immunizations, and apps can be designed to interface with clinics and practices to use a person’s medical records as a source for information
History reads should allow apps to more easily spot health trends over time, to keep users better informed.
These features will require app updates before they can be implemented, and will in most cases require you to grant permission for your data to be shared, but they mark a solid upgrade to Google’s Health Connect services.
They should help us squeeze more usefulness out of the best smartwatches, best smart rings, and perhaps soon (thanks to Android XR) best smart glasses that many of us are now wearing to help us monitor our health a little better.
