Broken your fitness tracker? Coros will now repair your wearable to get you up and running faster

Coros has launched a new repair program for its fitness trackers

You can send off your device and get a replacement within a week

You won’t receive your original device, but a refurbished product instead

Coros wearables are popular with fitness fans, but when you’re mountain-biking or trail-running there’s always a chance you’ll end up damaging even the best running watch or fitness tracker – and Coros has just announced a new repair program to get your wearable fixed, fast.

The Coros Repair Service will offer repairs with the aim of getting you back in action as quickly as possible. To that end, Coros says “users can send in a damaged device, pay a nominal repair fee, and receive a refurbished replacement within a week.”

The repairs will cover a variety of issues that you might face with your wearable, including replacing broken displays, buttons, and digital dials. Battery replacements are also covered, Coros says.

The repair fees involved vary depending on the product being repaired and what needs fixing. The cheapest option is to get a replacement battery for the Pace 3 or Pace Pro smartwatches, which costs $59. The most expensive repair is for the screen, dial or button on the Vertix 2S, which will set you back $119.

How does the repair process work?

(Image credit: Future)

To get started with a repair you’ll need to go to coros.com/repairs, then fill out your device details and submit a request using the online form. You’ll then be sent an email with a prepaid return label, after which you’ll need to select your device on the Coros website, pay the repair fee, then ship the defective product to the company.

Coros says that once it has received your faulty device, it will send you a refurbished replacement, which comes with a one-year warranty. Interestingly, that means your original device will not be returned to you – it will instead be refurbished and be made available for other users to purchase. In its place, you’ll be given an already-repaired device from Coros’s refurbished stock.

Coros says it's taking this approach in order to get you up and running sooner than would be possible if your original device was repaired and sent back to you, which could take up to 30 days.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company also says that shipping products in bulk to its repair factory is more affordable and sustainable than sending each device individually, which presumably would happen if you were to get your original device back.

So, this new repair program could be helpful if you want to get back in action as soon as possible. Any fitness tracker can break, but if minimizing downtime is important to you, Coros’s program might be worth considering.