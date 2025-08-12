As TechRadar's resident fitness guinea pig, I'm on the hook every time a new fitness gadget needs to be tested in-house. Consequently, I've tried loads of new fitness gadgets, from the best heart rate monitors to smart rings, and if I'm not at my laptop in TR Towers, I can usually be found in the gym or on a run.

However, by far the most common categories are fitness trackers and smartwatches, wrist-based devices used to track exercise, sleep and recovery. So far, I've tried 10 of these in 2025.

I've reviewed many of the best smartwatches and best fitness trackers released this year, but those I haven't, I've still worn for at least a few days to gauge the effectiveness of their fitness and health tracking features.

In no particular order, the trackers I've tested (which have been released this year so far) are:

(Image credit: Future)

This encompasses a variety of price points, formats, and features. There are cheap fitness trackers like the Fit 3 and Active 2, expensive ones like the Venu X1 and Watch8 Classic, and a screenless recovery band in the Whoop MG.

The one I'm still wearing? The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 and Whoop MG both made very strong cases to occupy that coveted regular spot on my wrist.

The Watch8 has excellent smartwatch features, great running metrics, and like the Venu X1, is lovely and slim. However, I'm often not using a Samsung phone, so I don't get the best of the Watch8, and the Venu X1 has a few extra tools like its built-in torch and the Primary Race widget that give it the edge.

The Whoop MG's comprehensive recovery metrics and detailed health analysis are rich, and offer great scope for workouts, particularly the gym with its excellent workout builder. However, its lack of GPS and screen means that for detailed running and route analysis, it's not the all-in-one solution I look for.

(Image credit: Future)

The Garmin Venu X1 has the best of all of the above. The running insights and route creation mechanics are great, its recovery tools such as the Training Readiness score are useful, and it's chock-full of fun little tools like the built-in LED torch and full-color maps.

It's slim and the fabric strap, combined with the cambered stainless steel back, curves and sits comfortably on my wrist. Without the always-on display enabled, you get a full week of battery life between charges, more than either the Watch8 or Whoop MG.

Overall, I find myself wearing it more than any of the 10 new trackers I've tried so far this year. That's not to say the others aren't worth buying: quite the opposite. But as a runner looking for a slim fitness tracker with detailed route management and recovery metrics, the 4.5-star Venu X1 hits the spot for me.