Getting the Nintendo Switch 2? Unlock online play with these excellent Nintendo Switch Online deals

The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here, more than eight years after its predecessor launched… yes, it really was that long ago. And with it, we’ve got some exciting new games – come on, even a new Mario Kart! However, if you want to race against your friends online you’re going to need a Nintendo Switch Online membership. There are a few different tiers available, but don’t worry, I’ll run through each below and let you in on the best Nintendo Switch Online deals available right now.

Nintendo Switch Online is a subscription-based membership for both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch players. It enables you to play a range of titles online and access retro games – yes, even GameCube ones if you’ve got Nintendo’s latest console and the Expansion Pack tier subscription. Nintendo Switch 2 users will also require NSO to use Voice Chat – accessed via the new C button – beyond March 2026. That’s quite a lot of functionality!

Okay, there isn't much in the way in the way of deals for those of you in the US, but still, I'll guide you through pricing across the numerous subscription tiers. With that said, there are some very tasty deals out there for those of you in the UK, so let's dive straight into those.

Nintendo Switch Online individual membership

Nintendo Switch Online individual membership: best UK deal

Nintendo Switch Online individual membership, 12 months: was £17.99 now £12.79 at CDKeys You can subscribe to one of three tiers when purchasing an individual Nintendo Switch Online: one month; three months; or twelve months. Usually, you'll pay £3.49 for one month, £6.99 for three and £17.99 for the full year. But now, you can get a 365 day subscription for just £12.79 at CDKeys – talk about value!

Nintendo Switch Online individual membership: best US price

Nintendo Switch Online individual membership: $7.99 at Best Buy There are three tiers of individual Nintendo Switch Online memberships: 1 month; 3 months; or 12 months. Typically, you’ll have to shell out $3.99 for 1 month, $7.99 for 3 and $19.99 for the full year. I'm seeing little in the way of price-cuts right now, but if you do want a membership, you can purchase one from $7.99 at Best Buy!

Nintendo Switch Online family membership

Nintendo Switch Online family membership: best UK deal

Nintendo Switch Online family membership: best US price

Nintendo Switch Online 12 month family membership, 12 months: $34.99 at Best Buy Over in the US, it will cost you $34.99 to purchase a 12-month family plan for Nintendo Switch Online. With an NSO membership, Switch 2 players will be able to play a range of retro titles from the NES, SNES, original Game Boy and more, which is pretty neat.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack individual membership

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack individual membership: best UK deal

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, 12 months: was £34.99 now £25.85 at ShopTo.Net It will usually cost you £34.99 for an individual NSO + Expansion Pack membership, and honestly, that's pretty good value now. On top of the NES, SNES and Game Boy stuff, you're also getting N64, Game Boy Advance, and even GameCube games! The latter is Switch 2 only, by the way. Regardless, at £25.85 via ShopTo, this membership tier is even more attractive. I upgraded to the Expansion Pass back in 2023 and haven't looked back.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack individual membership: best US price

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, 12 months: $49.99 at Best Buy Coming in at just under $50 is the Expansion Pack version of NSO, which crams in N64, Game Boy Advance and even Game Cube games (if you're on Switch 2), alongside online pay. You also get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC thrown in, which isn't too bad!

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack family membership

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack family membership: best UK deal

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack family membership: best US price

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack family membership, 12 months: $79.99 at Best Buy You can get up to eight family members on the NSO + Expansion Paco family membership for $79.99. That's for a year-long period too, so you're getting plenty of bang for your buck. And of course, the expansion element opens up access to DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons at no extra cost. You can also play the very best of Nintendo's old school titles, so there's plenty to sink your teeth into!