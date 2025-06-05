Getting the Nintendo Switch 2? Unlock online play with these excellent Nintendo Switch Online deals
Level up your play with Nintendo Switch Online
The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here, more than eight years after its predecessor launched… yes, it really was that long ago. And with it, we’ve got some exciting new games – come on, even a new Mario Kart! However, if you want to race against your friends online you’re going to need a Nintendo Switch Online membership. There are a few different tiers available, but don’t worry, I’ll run through each below and let you in on the best Nintendo Switch Online deals available right now.
Nintendo Switch Online is a subscription-based membership for both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch players. It enables you to play a range of titles online and access retro games – yes, even GameCube ones if you’ve got Nintendo’s latest console and the Expansion Pack tier subscription. Nintendo Switch 2 users will also require NSO to use Voice Chat – accessed via the new C button – beyond March 2026. That’s quite a lot of functionality!
Okay, there isn't much in the way in the way of deals for those of you in the US, but still, I'll guide you through pricing across the numerous subscription tiers. With that said, there are some very tasty deals out there for those of you in the UK, so let's dive straight into those.
Nintendo Switch Online individual membership
Nintendo Switch Online individual membership: best UK deal
You can subscribe to one of three tiers when purchasing an individual Nintendo Switch Online: one month; three months; or twelve months. Usually, you'll pay £3.49 for one month, £6.99 for three and £17.99 for the full year. But now, you can get a 365 day subscription for just £12.79 at CDKeys – talk about value!
Oh, and you can also get a 3 month membership for an amazingly low price too. Right now, CDKeys are offering a 3 month NSO subscription for for just £5.49!
Nintendo Switch Online individual membership: best US price
There are three tiers of individual Nintendo Switch Online memberships: 1 month; 3 months; or 12 months. Typically, you’ll have to shell out $3.99 for 1 month, $7.99 for 3 and $19.99 for the full year. I'm seeing little in the way of price-cuts right now, but if you do want a membership, you can purchase one from $7.99 at Best Buy!
Nintendo Switch Online family membership
Nintendo Switch Online family membership: best UK deal
This is a really great deal if you want to unlock online play for the whole family, for a whole year. You can enable eight users to play online with this subscription – which usually costs £31.49, but is now just £22.99. That's a saving of 27%!
Nintendo Switch Online family membership: best US price
Over in the US, it will cost you $34.99 to purchase a 12-month family plan for Nintendo Switch Online. With an NSO membership, Switch 2 players will be able to play a range of retro titles from the NES, SNES, original Game Boy and more, which is pretty neat.
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack individual membership
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack individual membership: best UK deal
It will usually cost you £34.99 for an individual NSO + Expansion Pack membership, and honestly, that's pretty good value now. On top of the NES, SNES and Game Boy stuff, you're also getting N64, Game Boy Advance, and even GameCube games! The latter is Switch 2 only, by the way. Regardless, at £25.85 via ShopTo, this membership tier is even more attractive. I upgraded to the Expansion Pass back in 2023 and haven't looked back.
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack individual membership: best US price
Coming in at just under $50 is the Expansion Pack version of NSO, which crams in N64, Game Boy Advance and even Game Cube games (if you're on Switch 2), alongside online pay. You also get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC thrown in, which isn't too bad!
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack family membership
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack family membership: best UK deal
Again, you can unlock online play for up to eight players here, but with the NSO + Expansion Pack for families, everyone will be able to enjoy more retro titles and complimentary DLC offerings. At £46.46, down from £59.99 via ShopTo, you're looking at exceptional value.
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack family membership: best US price
You can get up to eight family members on the NSO + Expansion Paco family membership for $79.99. That's for a year-long period too, so you're getting plenty of bang for your buck. And of course, the expansion element opens up access to DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons at no extra cost. You can also play the very best of Nintendo's old school titles, so there's plenty to sink your teeth into!
You might also like...
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Harry is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. He reviews everything from party speakers to wall chargers and has a particular interest in the worlds of audio and gaming. Harry has a background in business tech journalism, particularly around the telecoms industry.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.