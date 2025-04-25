Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack pricing has been officially revealed

They seemingly cost either $9.99 / £7.99 or $19.99 / £16.99 depending on the content included

"Selected" upgrade packs will also be available via Nintendo Switch Online at no extra cost

Pricing for some Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade packs have finally been revealed, putting an end to some of the confusion surrounding these paid enhancements.

Nintendo has now confirmed, via its US and UK online stores, that the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade packs for both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will cost $9.99 / £7.99 each.

Both of these upgrade packs will also be included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription tier at no extra cost. Nintendo has also revealed that "selected upgrade packs" will be featured on the service, which implies it's not going to be all of them.

Elsewhere, Nintendo UK has confirmed upgrade packs for the Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV and Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World will cost £16.99 each. Nintendo hasn't officially revealed US pricing for these upgrades yet, but - as spotted by Nintendo Life - Best Buy has them listed at $19.99 each.

Chances are these two games have more expensive upgrades due to them both featuring sizeable content expansions. Whereas the Zelda games appear to be performance upgrades only, hence the reduced cost here.

It's likely, then, that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond's Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack could also fall in that $9.99 / £7.99 price bracket. Exclusive Switch 2 content hasn't been revealed for this upcoming game yet, but Nintendo has confirmed greater image quality and performance for it at the Nintendo Direct presentation for Switch 2.

I'm personally hoping that upgrade pack pricing doesn't fluctuate any more than this. The cost of the simpler upgrades isn't too bad, but I certainly won't be making a habit of dropping 17 quid on some of these others - even if the additional content is substantial.

