Hori has revealed its new Nintendo Switch 2 camera for handheld gaming

The licensed camera is more compact than the official Nintendo camera and can be plugged into the Switch 2's USB-C port

The camera is expected to release the same day as the Switch 2 on June 5, 2025

Hori has unveiled its new Nintendo Switch 2 camera, designed specifically for handheld mode.

Following the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct earlier this month, you might have caught the news that Hori is releasing a Piranha Plant camera, an alternative to Nintendo's mounted camera, that can be used with the console's Game Chat feature.

That device is intended to be used in docked mode on a TV, but now Hori has also announced a camera designed for handheld play.

As reported by Nintendo Everything, the officially licensed camera was spotted on Amazon Japan and will launch the same day as the Switch 2 on June 5, 2025, for 3,981 yen, which is roughly $30.

This camera is much smaller than the Piranha Plant and Nintendo's official camera and appears to offer three different stand options. One option allows users to detach the camera from its base and plug it into the Switch 2's USB-C port, so it can sit at the top of the console and capture the player's face while gaming in handheld mode.

The base of the camera also acts as a mount that can be rested on a TV stand like any other camera, so it appears to work in docked mode as well as handheld.

While Nintendo's official camera offers 1080p resolution, it seems that Hori's device only allows up to 480p, much like its other Piranha Plant shaped device.

Since the information is only available in Japan as of writing, we'll likely receive more details on the camera when an official western announcement is made.

When the Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, it will cost $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for the Mario Kart World bundle. UK pre-orders and US pre-orders are now live.