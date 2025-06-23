Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: make the most of GameChat with your friends
The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is an important accessory if you intend to play online with your friends.
The multiplayer experience is definitely one of the big draws of the Nintendo Switch 2, which offers the new GameChat feature. GameChat allows up to 12 people to talk online during a game, plus share their screens if desired.
With the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera, you can also broadcast a video feed and let others see you while you play. It's not essential, but it is definitely worthwhile if you want a more social experience.
Like other Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, demand for the Camera seems quite high. Nevertheless, lots of retailers have stock right now. Here are all the places you can buy, plus some frequently asked questions answered.
Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera in the US
It should come as no surprise that Walmart is selling the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera, as the retailer has been reliably stocking console accessories for years.
Another reliable pick here with Target, which has the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera up on its online storefront.
Prefer to get your gaming gear from a specialist retailer? GameStop has Nintendo Switch 2 Camera stock too.
Best Buy also has you covered on the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera front, and may be a good pick if you want the option of store pickup.
You can always go straight to the source and pick up your Nintendo Switch 2 Camera direct from Nintendo.
Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera in the UK
Amazon has the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera up for grabs in the UK.
The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is also available at Argos! There might even be store collection options depending on your area.
Currys also has Nintendo Switch 2 Camera stock at its regular price.
The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is available at Very for its retail price.
The Game Collection is a great little gaming retailer, and has Nintendo Switch 2 Camera stock.
EE often has plentiful stock when it comes to gaming accessories, and has the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera too.
Of course, the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is also available directly from Nintendo.
John Lewis has the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera, currently price matched at £0.99 off retail price.
Another personal favorite retailer of mine - ShopTo is a great place to pick up gaming gear at slight discounts.
The UK's biggest specialist gaming retailer is also selling the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera.
Stock and prices across the rest of the world
Not in the US or UK? Check out the best prices on the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera in your region using the automated tool below.
Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: FAQs
Can you use the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera in handheld mode?
Yes, you can use the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera in handheld mode! Simply plug it in to the USB Type-C connector on the top of the console and you're good to go.
Do I need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to use GameChat?
You won't need to have a Nintendo Switch Online membership to use GameChat at first, though this is only temporary until March 31, 2026. After that date you will need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to use it.
Does any webcam work with the Nintendo Switch 2?
Any USB-C webcam should work with the Nintendo Switch 2, so if you already own one you might not need the official offering. That said, the official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera will definitely be fully compatible out of the box.
