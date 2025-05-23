Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat will require a mobile number

Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat will require a phone number to use

This will presumably help prevent children from accessing the service without permission

It offers voice calls out of the box or video calls with the optional Nintendo Switch 2 camera accessory

The Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat feature will require a mobile phone number to use.

As spotted by Notebookcheck, this was disclosed on the 'Ask the Developer Vol. 17, GameChat – Chapter 1' interview on the Nintendo website.

"Mobile phone number registration required to use GameChat. Children must get approval from a parent or guardian via the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app to use GameChat," a small notice towards the top of the page reads.

The US GameChat section of the site expands on this a little further, explaining that "as an additional security measure, text message verification is required to set up GameChat."

This is the same phone number registered to your Nintendo account. Presumably, those who are banned from using GameChat for poor behavior would be unable to use the same phone number to access it on another account.

The requirement is also likely intended to help prevent children from accessing the service without parental permission, which is required for those under the age of 16. Children that young are unlikely to have access to a mobile phone, potentially easing some parental concerns that GameChat could be used to communicate with strangers online.

Although it can be used via the console's in-built microphone, GameChat is also compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2 camera accessory. Sold separately, the Nintendo Switch 2 camera allows for video chat functionality.

You are only able to start GameChat sessions with people on your Nintendo friends list, who must be invited to the session.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches globally on June 5. UK pre-orders and US pre-orders are now live.