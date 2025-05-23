Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat will require a mobile number
Sorry kids
- Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat will require a phone number to use
- This will presumably help prevent children from accessing the service without permission
- It offers voice calls out of the box or video calls with the optional Nintendo Switch 2 camera accessory
The Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat feature will require a mobile phone number to use.
As spotted by Notebookcheck, this was disclosed on the 'Ask the Developer Vol. 17, GameChat – Chapter 1' interview on the Nintendo website.
"Mobile phone number registration required to use GameChat. Children must get approval from a parent or guardian via the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app to use GameChat," a small notice towards the top of the page reads.
The US GameChat section of the site expands on this a little further, explaining that "as an additional security measure, text message verification is required to set up GameChat."
This is the same phone number registered to your Nintendo account. Presumably, those who are banned from using GameChat for poor behavior would be unable to use the same phone number to access it on another account.
The requirement is also likely intended to help prevent children from accessing the service without parental permission, which is required for those under the age of 16. Children that young are unlikely to have access to a mobile phone, potentially easing some parental concerns that GameChat could be used to communicate with strangers online.
Although it can be used via the console's in-built microphone, GameChat is also compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2 camera accessory. Sold separately, the Nintendo Switch 2 camera allows for video chat functionality.
You are only able to start GameChat sessions with people on your Nintendo friends list, who must be invited to the session.
The Nintendo Switch 2 launches globally on June 5. UK pre-orders and US pre-orders are now live.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
