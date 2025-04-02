The new Nintendo Switch 2 Camera proves I was right to hope for a new age of Nintendo peripherals – but what comes next?

Lights, Camera, Switch 2

Switch 2 camera
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Following the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, we've got our first glimpse at how Nintendo might make use of its new top-mounted USB-C port.

When Nintendo unveiled the new Switch 2, the secondary USB-C port caught my attention. No, not because I want a more convenient charging port for playing in tabletop mode or because I use wired controllers and can't be bothered to re-plug them into the dock's USB-C ports.

Instead, I was mostly excited by what this new port could represent for the Switch 2's future accessories, and Nintendo delivered with its new Nintendo Switch 2 Camera.

A close up of the Nintendo Switch 2 button

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As part of its latest livestream, Nintendo unveiled GameChat, which utilizes the new Camera for video calls, in-game AR features, and emotes. It'll be available at launch – June 5, 2025 – for $49.99 / £49.99.

As of this writing, we haven't seen any single-player games use the camera, but in time, you may be able to use it for motion-capture games like the good old heyday of EyeToy and Kinect gaming.

My hope, however, is that the Camera is only the beginning. I'd love to see the likes of the Super Scope 6, the Game Boy Camera and Pocket Printer, or even the Wii's Balance Board.

In an otherwise slightly underwhelming Direct with no major first-party launch titles to catch my eye beyond Mario Kart World, this second USB-C port and its peripheral potential remains one of the most interesting developments in the console.

