Yes, you can use a USB mouse on Nintendo Switch 2, as demonstrated by a Koei Tecmo producer

Nintendo Switch 2 supports traditional USB mouse controls

This was revealed in a presentation for Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition

It opens up the possibilities for wider mouse and keyboard support on Switch 2

If you don't like the idea of dragging the Joy-Con 2 across your desk to access Nintendo Switch 2's mouse controls, it turns out you might not have to.

Michi Ryu, producer on Koei Tecmo's Switch 2 port of Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening, has revealed that the upcoming game supports traditional USB mice on the new console (via VGC).

Ryu begins the demonstration, which you can watch for yourself in the video below, by playing the game in the Joy-Con 2's mouse mode. “The functionality is the same as the already released Steam version, allowing for left click, right click and wheel operations,” he says.

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening CE - Nintendo Switch 2 Gameplay - YouTube Watch On

Around the 11-minute mark in the video, Ryu reveals that a USB mouse has been connected to the Nintendo Switch 2 system, taking priority over the Joy-Con 2 as the main method of control. Ryu can then still use various shortcuts that are mapped to the left Joy-Con 2.

While being able to use a USB mouse on Switch 2 is great news, it's still an unknown as to how widespread mouse support will be with other Nintendo Switch 2 games. For example, I can see USB mouse support being excellent for Civilization 7 and Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2.

It is worth noting, though, that some first-party Nintendo games might not be a great fit for traditional mice. That includes Drag x Drive and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - both of which have rather bespoke mouse control schemes that'll presumably be better suited to the Joy-Con 2 and its extra buttons.

Still, USB mouse support is a great thing to see regardless. It could even open up the possibilities of, say, a Final Fantasy 14 Online or The Elder Scrolls Online ports to Switch 2 - assuming the console also has keyboard support like the original Switch did.

