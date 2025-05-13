The Nintendo Switch 2 Home Menu can be navigated using Joy-Con 2 mouse controls

Nintendo released a new demonstration video showing how it works

Users can simply detach a Joy-Con 2 and place it on a flat surface to automatically bring up the mouse function

Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 controllers can be used for Home Menu navigation.

The new feature was revealed on the Nintendo Today app alongside a demonstration video that showed the Joy-Con 2's mouse controls being used on the handheld like a PC mouse.

Users will be able to detach a Joy-Con 2, place it on a flat surface, and move it around like a wireless mouse.

According to the on-screen instructions, the cursor will automatically appear when placed sideways with the attachment side facing down, and the analog sticks can be used to scroll through menus.

To return to regular controls, users will only need to pick the Joy-Con 2 up again, as demonstrated in the video.

"To display the cursor, set the Joy-Con 2 on a table or flat surface and move it as shown," the post explained. "While using mouse controls, you can tilt the control stick to scroll through menus."

It also states that players can "use mouse controls on the Home Menu and in compatible software", like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

A ton of third-party titles are coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, including Cyberpunk 2077. Last week, CD Projekt Red confirmed that the game will also offer mouse functionality, allowing players to detach a Joy-Con 2 to wield a katana to attack enemies and deflect incoming attacks.

If you're not caught up, the Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for the Mario Kart World bundle.

UK pre-orders and US pre-orders are now live.