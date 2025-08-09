Big news from TechRadar's best robot vacuum ranking: there's a new top bot in town – the Roborock Qrevo Curv. We absolutely loved this model when we tested it for our Roborock Qrevo Curv review, but at that point it was just a little too pricey to go in the #1 spot.

Now, prices have tumbled, value for money has risen, and I've decided it's time to shift it into pole position. It's not even that old – it came out in October 2024. It's just that Roborock is releasing new bots at such a rate that anything that's not a 2025 launch is ripe for discount.

At list price, the Curv costs $1,599.99 / £1,299.99, but recently I've seen it drop as low as $899.99 / £850. It's still not cheap (and I'll include some great alternatives below for those on a tighter budget) but if you can afford it it's well worth the investment. This is a seriously good robot vacuum.

Roborock is probably my favorite robovac brand. Its bots consistently deliver high build quality, strong cleaning performance and reliable navigation. The experienced reviewer who tested the Curv (alongside many other robovacs) calls it his "go-to brand for reliable, fuss-free vacuuming with smarts galore".

(Image credit: Future)

Roborock is also known for blazing a trail when it comes to innovation in this market, and the Curv is powered by very nearly the newest tech. It recognizes the tall thresholds in your home and figures out the best way to climb over each one, the onboard camera can be used to make two-way voice calls for security or pet-reassurance purposes, and there's automatic suction adjustment for different floor types.

(Image credit: Future)

It nails the basics, too: mapping is speedy and accurate, navigation and obstacle avoidance reliable, there's a very powerful 18,500Pa of suction, dual spinning mop pads (one of which can kick out to the side to get up close to the edges of rooms), and an extending side brush for sweeping into corners.

On test it aced every cleaning task we put to it, and it proved itself to be not just a capable cleaner, but a low-effort, easy to use one too.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The curvy dock will take care of a whole list of maintenance tasks for you. It will charge the bot and empty its dustbin, but also refill its water tanks and wash and dry its mop pads so they don't get stinky. And it looks pretty cool too, in a kind of space-age way.

My favorite alternatives

Not sure the Qrevo Curv is right for you? Let's take a look at the best alternatives, starting with more affordable options and then – just for fun – looking at what you can get if you blow the budget entirely.

If you have less to spend, the Dreame L40 Ultra and Eufy X10 Pro Omni are both excellent all-rounders, and depending on deals can be in the region of $200 / £200 less than the Curv. Or in the budget bracket, I loved both the Roborock Q7 M5 and Dreame D9 Gen 2, but be aware that you'll need to get a little more hands-on than you would with a pricier option.

If money is no object, there are even more functions available if you stump up for one of the very newest models. My new top premium robot vacuum is the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete, which has little feet that enable it to scale even taller thresholds than the Qrevo Curv can manage. The LiDAR tower can retract into the body of the robot too, enabling it to clean in particularly low-height spaces.

The crowning option in the Roborock lineup is the Roborock Saros Z70, which has a big robotic arm that'll clear away your socks for you. Slightly less flashy 2025 additions to the range are the Saros 10, which has a retractable LiDAR puck similar to the X50 Ultra's, and Saros 10R, which doesn't have a raised puck at all but instead uses a different approach to navigation.

However, if you're looking for powerful cleaning and reliable all-round performance with no unnecessary bells and whistles, the Robrock Qrevo Curv is first on my recommendations list.