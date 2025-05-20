Nintendo Switch 2's GameChat will support more accessibility features like text-to-speech and live subtitles

The Nintendo Switch 2 will offer text-to-speech audio and voice speech-to-text in GameChat

Text-to-speech allows players to type with the on-screen keyboard, and the system will then read messages out loud

Voice speech-to-text will display live subtitles from party members while gaming

Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2's GameChat function will support text-to-speech and live subtitles.

In case you missed it, GameChat was revealed alongside the Switch 2 and is essentially a video and gameplay sharing feature similar to Discord that can be accessed by pressing the console's 'C' button.

It's a cool feature that wasn't available on the original Switch, and now Nintendo has revealed new accessibility options made specifically for GameChat.

As spotted by OatmealDome (via VGC), the feature will support text-to-speech while gaming, allowing players to type messages with the on-screen keyboard, which the system will then read out loud.

[Switch 2] GameChat supports text-to-speech. If enabled, you can type in text and the system will read it for you. While not explicitly confirmed, USB keyboards should be supported too (the Switch 1 already supports them for text input).[image or embed]@oatmealdome.bsky.social

In a separate post, it was also confirmed that GameChat will support live subtitles. While playing a game in a party, the system will transcribe what players are saying in real-time and display the text in a "chat box" on the left side of the screen.

As shown in the screenshot, the game will be minimized further alongside party member icon boxes while the accessibility option is active.

Nintendo has since updated its accessibility page on its website to now include both "GameChat Voice Speech-to-Text" and "GameChat Text-to-Speech Audio", alongside other features like Mono Audio, Screen Zoom, Display Colors, Button Mapping, and more.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches globally on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99. UK pre-orders and US pre-orders are now live.

If you missed out on securing a pre-order and are struggling to find stock, GameStop and Best Buy have announced they will be restocking Switch 2 units in-store and online during the console's launch.