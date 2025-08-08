Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, August 8 (game #789).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #790) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

INSIDE

PRODUCT

MAZE

SYRUP

FRUIT

KNOCK-KNOCK

LET ME IN

MUFFIN

PRACTICAL

GHOST

RETURN

SILK

YIELD

TWILIGHT

DAD

CASPER

NYT Connections today (game #790) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: The final outcome

The final outcome GREEN: Funny ha-ha

Funny ha-ha BLUE: Spooky love stories

Spooky love stories PURPLE: Add a word that goes with flakes

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #790) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: RESULT

GREEN: KINDS OF JOKES

BLUE: MOVIES FEATURING SUPERNATURAL ROMANCE

PURPLE: CORN-Y THINGS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #790) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #790, are…

YELLOW: RESULT FRUIT, PRODUCT, RETURN, YIELD

FRUIT, PRODUCT, RETURN, YIELD GREEN: KINDS OF JOKES DAD, INSIDE, KNOCK-KNOCK, PRACTICAL

DAD, INSIDE, KNOCK-KNOCK, PRACTICAL BLUE: MOVIES FEATURING SUPERNATURAL ROMANCE CASPER, GHOST, LET ME IN, TWILIGHT

CASPER, GHOST, LET ME IN, TWILIGHT PURPLE: CORN-Y THINGS MAZE, MUFFIN, SILK, SYRUP

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

I’ll be honest, I absolutely hated Connections yesterday. Not just because I failed, but because it didn’t make sense to me – even in hindsight.

I didn’t do much better today, but at least I understood the links once I finally limped across the line with four correct groups.

My mistake meltdown came in trying to connect what became KINDS OF JOKES. With just eight tiles left I eventually got lucky, but equally I was annoyed that I hadn't seen the easiest of today’s quartets.

