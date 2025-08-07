Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, August 7 (game #788).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #789) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DEGREE

DRAW

PAC-MAN

VEST

PAINT

PRESENT

TIE

DOODLE

MARVEL

SQUARE

SPACE

EVEN

DOZE

GRANT

CONFER

PASS NOTES

NYT Connections today (game #789) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Words that describe a 1-1 scoreline

Words that describe a 1-1 scoreline GREEN: To give

To give BLUE: Drifting off

Drifting off PURPLE: Two consonants with several meanings

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #789) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MAKE EQUAL, AS A SCORE

GREEN: BESTOW

BLUE: THINGS YOU MIGHT DO DURING A BORING CLASS/ MEETING

PURPLE: WORDS AFTER THE LETTERS "MS"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #789) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #789, are…

YELLOW: MAKE EQUAL, AS A SCORE DRAW, EVEN, SQUARE, TIE

DRAW, EVEN, SQUARE, TIE GREEN: BESTOW CONFER, GRANT, PRESENT, VEST

CONFER, GRANT, PRESENT, VEST BLUE: THINGS YOU MIGHT DO DURING A BORING CLASS/ MEETING DOODLE, DOZE, PASS NOTES, SPACE

DOODLE, DOZE, PASS NOTES, SPACE PURPLE: WORDS AFTER THE LETTERS "MS" DEGREE, MARVEL, PAC-MAN, PAINT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

Today’s Connections flew way over my head. I’d already used up two mistakes on the easiest group, so the odds were stacked against me.

And yes I did think DRAW, PAINT and DOODLE should be in a group together and in search of a last one picked PRESENT for no logical reason whatsoever – this was not my greatest day.

If you found this edition straightforward and the word SPACE didn’t send you into a tailspin of confusion (surely it should have said “space out”) then kudos.

