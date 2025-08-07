Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, August 7 (game #522).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #523) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Kings of swing and bebop

NYT Strands today (game #523) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

HARD

DUETS

STAIR

WARD

FATE

SAFE

NYT Strands today (game #523) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #523) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 3rd column Last side: top, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #523) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #523, are…

DUKE

COUNT

HAWK

DIZZY

CANNONBALL

YARDBIRD

FATS

SPANGRAM: JAZZ CATS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

Thanks to my father’s love of old-time jazz I was pretty familiar with most of the “cats” we were searching for today, but I had to google YARDBIRD and HAWK.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For the record, today's words referred to pianists DUKE Ellington, FATS Domino and COUNT Basie, saxophonist CANNONBALL Adderley, and trumpeter DIZZY Gillespie.

The last two words were nicknames for two legendary saxophonists – Yardbird for Charlie Parker and Hawk for Coleman Hawkins.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, August 7, game #522)

STEADY

SOUND

DEVOTED

FIRM

CONSTANT

UNWAVERING

SPANGRAM: HOLD FAST