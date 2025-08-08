Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, August 8 (game #523).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #524) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Gastronomic gadgets

NYT Strands today (game #524) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

ROACH

CUTE

VEER

STEW

LOVE

CHALK

NYT Strands today (game #524) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #524) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 2nd column Last side: bottom, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #524) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #524, are…

CORKSCREW

SPATULA

MIXER

ZESTER

SIEVE

WHISK

SPANGRAM: KITCHEN TOOL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The first thing I did today was to search for the word “kitchen”, as it seemed obvious that it was what “Gastronomic gadgets” was referring to.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I found it quickly enough, but it wasn’t as straightforward as I thought it would be and it took me a while to see KITCHEN TOOL. Thinking we were looking for a plural theme, I even had kitchen tools ahead of the correct spangram.

Beyond this, the rest of the words were hidden in plain sight, but I particularly enjoyed CORKSCREW revealing itself corkscrew-style.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, August 8, game #523)

DUKE

COUNT

HAWK

DIZZY

CANNONBALL

YARDBIRD

FATS

SPANGRAM: JAZZ CATS