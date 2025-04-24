Nintendo has confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube controller will work with some regular games

However, there may be issues due to the controller's layout

It also won't be compatible with the original Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has issued an update on the Switch 2's wireless GameCube controller, stating that it will be usable with games outside of the Nintendo Switch Online GameCube library.

However, players should expect to encounter issues or inconsistencies. In a statement to Nintendo Life, a Nintendo spokesperson said:

"The Nintendo GameCube controller is designed for use with the Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics collection of games and is an optional way to play those games.

"Since it doesn’t have all the buttons and features found in other controllers that can be used with the Nintendo Switch 2 system, there may be some issues when playing other games. The Nintendo GameCube controller can only be used on Nintendo Switch 2 and is not compatible with Nintendo Switch."

The Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube controller does have some notable additions to keep it more in line with the Joy-Con 2 and Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. That includes Home, Capture and GameChat buttons, as well as a 'ZL' button at the top presumably to act as a bumper opposite the 'Z' button.

While most buttons do seem present and accounted for compared to other Switch 2 controllers, the GameCube's face button layout is certainly unorthodox and this may be where those aforementioned issues stem from.

It is a curious thing that the new GameCube controller won't be compatible with the original Nintendo Switch given that console got its own wired GameCube controller that launched alongside Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Hopefully, this new variant will eventually have control schemes built in for some Nintendo Switch 2 games. Potentially the upcoming Kirby Air Riders or a future Smash Bros. title. Fingers crossed..