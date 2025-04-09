Don't be so quick to pre-order that Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 as there's a pretty big catch

News
By published

A prickly predicament

Switch 2 camera
(Image credit: Nintendo)
  • Output resolution for Nintendo Switch 2 camera models have been revealed
  • The official camera outputs at 1080p, while Hori's third-party option comes in at just 480p
  • Both are currently listed on the UK My Nintendo Store website

Hori's Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat camera may be cheaper than the official option, but its resolution will be significantly worse overall.

IGN spotted that both the official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera accessory, and the third-party Hori Piranha Plant Camera have had their outputted resolutions confirmed on the My Nintendo UK store.

The official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera accessory is pricier at $49.99 / £49.99, but it has video capture quality of 1080p.

I can see why folks are more interesting in Hori's officially licensed camera. The Piranha Plant design is eye-catching, and it might look nice perched on top of your Switch 2 system. It's also much cheaper, with a UK price of £33.99.

The major downside here is that Hori's model outputs at a paltry 480p, which will make for a much grainier image compared to the official camera. This is even more of an issue given that - at least from what we've seen so far - the camera output is quite small on the TV screen. This will make your appearance even less defined when compared to that sharper Full HD output.

I do love the look of Hori's camera, especially when stood next to the rather boring design Nintendo has opted for. So for kids and family, the Piranha Plant camera may still be a decent and affordable choice. But for more fulsome multiplayer sessions with friends, it's tough to argue against the official camera being the way to go.

At TRG, we will of course endeavor to have both options tested and reviewed around launch time, so there's still a chance Hori's camera could surprise us. But official specs typically don't lie, and right now, it's not looking good for this cheaper model.

You might also like...

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming
A battle between players with tanks in Civilization 7.

The next Civilization 7 update is finally bringing back something I think should've been in the game from the start
Ultron stands with his back to hundreds of Ultron bots

Marvel Rivals next season release date and Season 1.5 end date
Samung sleep apnea detection on galaxy watch

Samsung's Galaxy Watch sleep apnea detection could get a big future boost from AI
See more latest
Most Popular
Samung sleep apnea detection on galaxy watch
Samsung's Galaxy Watch sleep apnea detection could get a big future boost from AI
Abstract image of robots working in an office environment including creating blueprint of robot arm, making a phone call, and typing on a keyboard
TVT DVRs become prime target for Mirai botnet
Dan Clark Audio Noire X headphones on black background, with TR&#039;s &#039;Money No Object&#039; badge
Dan Clark Audio's Noire X are the Johnny Cash of elite planar magnetic headphones and I must have them
A screenshot from the 1939 Wizard of Oz movie
The Wizard of Oz is coming to the Las Vegas sphere in 16K thanks to the power of Google DeepMind AI
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti price rumor is what all gamers want to hear – these models may be cheaper than RTX 4060 Ti equivalents, especially the 16GB GPU
Someone holding an iPhone showing the Spotify app logo
No, Spotify Premium won't be getting ads: subscribers can relax as Spotify debunks rumors
A battle between players with tanks in Civilization 7.
The next Civilization 7 update is finally bringing back something I think should've been in the game from the start
Two young women in casual wear slouch on a sofa. The sofa is in a residential street and is bookended by small chests of drawers with cushions, boxes and other junk on top.
Netflix's #2 most-watched movie is a new buddy comedy with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes – here are 3 more to watch next
Two Android phones on a green and blue background showing Google Messages
Google Messages has developed a very annoying emoji reaction bug, users report
Strava map rendering
Strava has added 4 new features users will love, including a massive map rendering overhaul