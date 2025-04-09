Don't be so quick to pre-order that Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 as there's a pretty big catch

Output resolution for Nintendo Switch 2 camera models have been revealed

The official camera outputs at 1080p, while Hori's third-party option comes in at just 480p

Both are currently listed on the UK My Nintendo Store website

Hori's Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat camera may be cheaper than the official option, but its resolution will be significantly worse overall.

IGN spotted that both the official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera accessory, and the third-party Hori Piranha Plant Camera have had their outputted resolutions confirmed on the My Nintendo UK store.

The official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera accessory is pricier at $49.99 / £49.99, but it has video capture quality of 1080p.

I can see why folks are more interesting in Hori's officially licensed camera. The Piranha Plant design is eye-catching, and it might look nice perched on top of your Switch 2 system. It's also much cheaper, with a UK price of £33.99.

The major downside here is that Hori's model outputs at a paltry 480p, which will make for a much grainier image compared to the official camera. This is even more of an issue given that - at least from what we've seen so far - the camera output is quite small on the TV screen. This will make your appearance even less defined when compared to that sharper Full HD output.

I do love the look of Hori's camera, especially when stood next to the rather boring design Nintendo has opted for. So for kids and family, the Piranha Plant camera may still be a decent and affordable choice. But for more fulsome multiplayer sessions with friends, it's tough to argue against the official camera being the way to go.

At TRG, we will of course endeavor to have both options tested and reviewed around launch time, so there's still a chance Hori's camera could surprise us. But official specs typically don't lie, and right now, it's not looking good for this cheaper model.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors