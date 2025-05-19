Bad news if you splashed out on an expensive gaming TV, Nintendo Switch 2 will only support VRR in handheld mode
One reason to choose a PS5
- Nintendo Switch 2 will only support VRR using its built-in display
- This was confirmed in a recent statement from Nintendo
- It follows confusion about VRR support in docked mode
Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will only feature variable refresh rate (VRR) support on its built-in display.
This comes after the company quietly removed mentions of VRR support in docked mode from its US and Canada support websites. It was subsequently removed from the equivalent European support websites.
"The system also supports HDR, VRR, and frame rates up to 120 fps on compatible TVs," the website previously stated. This was updated to read: "The system also supports HDR, VRR, and frame rates up to 120 fps on compatible TVs."
We already know that VRR is supported on the console's built-in screen, but this change left some potential purchasers wondering whether the system would in fact support VRR when it's in the dock.
Nintendo has finally clarified the situation in a statement provided to NintendoLife. "Nintendo Switch 2 supports VRR in handheld mode only," the statement begins. "The incorrect information was initially published on the Nintendo Switch 2 website, and we apologise for the error."
This could be bad news if you've already got your hands on one of the best gaming TVs or monitors, many of which offer VRR support. The technology dynamically adjusts the screen's refresh rate to match the frame rate of your games, reducing tearing and giving an overall impression of smoothness.
It's supported by both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S and has become a popular option for gamers with supported displays. In a title like Assassin's Creed Shadows, for example, we've found that enabling VRR leads to a much more pleasant experience.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on June 5, 2025. Both UK pre-orders and US pre-orders are live now.
You might also like...
- Heading to Best Buy at midnight could be the fastest way to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 come launch day
- Nintendo president says the Switch 2's lower than expected sales forecast is due to its high price, not US tariffs
- Why is Nintendo Switch 2 so expensive? Analysts think the price of the console isn't the problem as software becomes a 'much harder sell'
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.