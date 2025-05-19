Bad news if you splashed out on an expensive gaming TV, Nintendo Switch 2 will only support VRR in handheld mode

Nintendo Switch 2 will only support VRR using its built-in display

This was confirmed in a recent statement from Nintendo

It follows confusion about VRR support in docked mode

Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will only feature variable refresh rate (VRR) support on its built-in display.

This comes after the company quietly removed mentions of VRR support in docked mode from its US and Canada support websites. It was subsequently removed from the equivalent European support websites.

"The system also supports HDR, VRR, and frame rates up to 120 fps on compatible TVs," the website previously stated. This was updated to read: "The system also supports HDR, VRR, and frame rates up to 120 fps on compatible TVs."

We already know that VRR is supported on the console's built-in screen, but this change left some potential purchasers wondering whether the system would in fact support VRR when it's in the dock.

Nintendo has finally clarified the situation in a statement provided to NintendoLife. "Nintendo Switch 2 supports VRR in handheld mode only," the statement begins. "The incorrect information was initially published on the Nintendo Switch 2 website, and we apologise for the error."

This could be bad news if you've already got your hands on one of the best gaming TVs or monitors, many of which offer VRR support. The technology dynamically adjusts the screen's refresh rate to match the frame rate of your games, reducing tearing and giving an overall impression of smoothness.

It's supported by both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S and has become a popular option for gamers with supported displays. In a title like Assassin's Creed Shadows, for example, we've found that enabling VRR leads to a much more pleasant experience.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on June 5, 2025. Both UK pre-orders and US pre-orders are live now.