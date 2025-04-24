Diablo series head Rod Fergusson has said a Nintendo Switch 2 version of Diablo 4 could happen

Rod Fergusson, SVP and general manager of the Diablo series at Blizzard Entertainment, isn't ruling out the idea of a Nintendo Switch 2 version of Diablo 4, but says the studio would need to figure out the logistics of live services.

Speaking in a new interview with Danny Peña on Gamertag Radio, Fergusson spoke on the Switch 2 and said that since some Diablo games like Diablo 3 and Diablo 2: Resurrected are already playable on the original Switch, a Switch 2 port of Diablo 4 could happen.

"I think there’s opportunity there for sure," he said. "I mean, we have Diablo 3 and Diablo 2: Resurrected already on the Switch, and with backwards compatibility, it’ll be playable on Switch 2."

However, Fergusson said that although there would be no problem running Diablo 4 on the new handheld, there were challenges regarding live services with previous Diablo games on the Switch, meaning there could be similar problems that would need figuring out with the Switch 2.

"It’s nice the Switch 2 has the performance that can run a game like Diablo 4, so yeah, it’s something to look at for sure," Fergusson said. "I think the challenge is less around the hardware and just about how we… you know, live services on Switch have been a little bit challenging in the past.

"So I’m hopeful that as they launch this June and as we look to the future, that becomes easier and easier, so it makes more sense to put a live service on that platform."

In case you missed it, the Nintendo Switch 2 launches worldwide on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for the Mario Kart World bundle.

UK pre-orders and US pre-orders are now live.