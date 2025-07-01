Nintendo is raising the prices of some of its products in Canada, but oddly not the Switch 2 – and what could this mean for other regions?
The pricing update is "based on market conditions"
- Nintendo is raising the price of the original Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite in Canada
- Accessories, physical and digital games, and Switch Online memberships will also be affected, but the cost of the Switch 2 will remain the same
- Nintendo explains that the pricing update is "based on market conditions"
Nintendo has announced that it will be increasing the prices of some of its products in Canada.
As reported by IGN, the company said that a "pricing update" will be implemented soon in Canada for certain Nintendo products, namely the original Switch, the Switch OLED, and the Switch Lite.
Notably, the cost of the new Nintendo Switch 2, which launched early last month, will not be impacted, and pricing will remain the same.
It also confirmed that physical and digital games will be affected, which will likely impact Switch 2 owners since most games are backwards compatible, as well as accessories, and Nintendo Switch Online memberships.
As for the reason for the sudden price hike, Nintendo explained that the pricing adjustments are "based on market conditions", but didn't offer any further details.
Nintendo of Canada issued an advisory warning that stated that the full details of adjusted prices will be revealed later today (July 1), which will be reflected on the official Nintendo Canada store.
We can't say for certain how much each product will increase by, but we'll keep you updated.
Switch 2 pre-orders were delayed in Canada in April, following the delays in the US, which were made so Nintendo could assess the impact of tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration.
If you're hoping to get your hands on the new console, you can check out our live coverage of Nintendo Switch 2 restocks for the US and UK.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
