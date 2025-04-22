GameStop and Walmart have raised the prices of upcoming amiibo by $10

They now cost up to almost $40 per figure

It follows an announcement from Nintendo that some Switch 2 accessory prices could change

In some bad news for all the lovers of Nintendo's line of collectible figures out there, it looks like upcoming amiibo will more expensive than first anticipated.

Late last week the company announced that Nintendo Switch 2 accessories would "experience price adjustment", with retail prices increasing across the board in the US. The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, for example, went up to $84.99 from $79.99, while a pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers now costs an eye-watering $94.99 - up from $89.99.

The Nintendo Switch 2 dock and camera were also hit, rising from $109.99 to $119.99 and from $49.99 to $54.99 respectively. Notably, the prices of upcoming amiibo figures were not mentioned in the announcement, though now it seems clear that they will also be affected.

GameStop was the first retailer to increase amiibo prices, raising the cost of the upcoming The Legend of Zelda series from $19.99 to $29.99 each. The Street Fighter 6 series was also hit, going up from $29.99 to $39.99.

This week, Walmart followed suit - increasing the asking price of both The Legend of Zelda and Street Fighter 6 series amiibo by $10. This would indicate that the amiibo price rises are not an isolated incident and that we might see $29.99 and $39.99 becoming the standard price point for future figures.

I'm very much hoping that this isn't the case, as almost $40 for a single collectible is very steep. You can easily find many of the best Nintendo Switch games for that price and, as much as I like some Street Fighter characters, I definitely know what I would rather have.

Just bear in mind that we don't know whether this is an official change in MSRP quite yet and Nintendo did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this matter.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders were delayed indefinitely in the US on April 4, 2025. In a statement given to TechRadar Gaming, Nintendo cited "the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions".

The console is is set to launch worldwide on June 5, 2025. It will cost $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for a bundle that includes a digital copy of Mario Kart World.