Razer Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station merges port expansion and SSD storage in one compact unit

With Thunderbolt Share, the dock enables fast file transfers between PCs without using a network

Handles three 4K monitors at 120Hz through a single connection

Razer has launched a new accessory based on the latest Thunderbolt standard, designed to boost data transfer speed, graphics performance, and connectivity for users who want more from their current setup.

The Razer Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station supports data speeds up to 120Gb/s and drives up to three 4K displays at 120Hz, offering considerable bandwidth for external monitors and peripherals.

One notable feature of this device is its integrated SSD storage, up to 8TB, which allows the dock to function not only as a hub but also as a high-speed external drive. It also consolidates eleven ports into a single unit, reducing cable clutter while providing flexibility for demanding workflows

High-speed storage meets port expansion

The design includes Thunderbolt Share, which allows for fast file transfers and control between systems.

This could appeal to users who work across multiple PCs or want to offload projects quickly without involving a network.

The base version of the dock is priced at $299.99, but models with integrated storage scale up significantly, with the top-end 8TB configuration priced at $999.99.

Whether that cost is justified depends on how much users value the combination of a high-speed SSD and a next-gen connectivity hub in one unit.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Razer says the new dock addresses pain points around high-refresh displays, rapid file movement, and system expandability, all without needing a full desktop.

“The Razer Thunderbolt 5 Dock is designed to meet the growing need for faster data transfer and robust multi-display support,” said Travis Furst, Head of Notebooks and Accessories at Razer.

“With the Razer Core X V2, we’re extending that experience - delivering a high-performance external graphics boost that brings desktop graphics to laptops. Thanks to the support of the latest NVIDIA and AMD graphic cards, it’s a seamless upgrade that can transform ultra-thin Thunderbolt enabled laptops into creative or gaming workstations.”

Although the product is marketed to professionals and content creators, the high price tag and niche features may limit its appeal.

The real test will be whether users find the SSD expansion and port density compelling enough to replace multiple discrete accessories.

In addition, Razer also introduced the Core X V2, a Thunderbolt 5 external GPU enclosure that supports full-length PCIe graphics cards.

Designed for use with laptops and handhelds, the Core X V2 is priced at $499.99 and includes fan control and 140W laptop charging.

It serves a different but complementary audience, those who need desktop-class graphics in a modular shell.